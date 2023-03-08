The term radio comes from the Latin radius that means stream. We use this term as a shortcut for radio receiver or broadcast receiver, which makes it possible to receive radio broadcasts. You can receive radio through terrestrial broadcasting - this works through electromagnetic waves - or through broadband cable as high-frequency electrical signals. It is a similar principle to antenna and cable television. Both transmitted signals are converted into sound, which gives us our daily information. However, the term radio does not only refer to the device itself but also to radio stations such as National Public Radio (NPR), News Radio 1000 AM and many others. Invented at the beginning of the 20th century, radio represents the oldest digital mass media and has developed in an extraordinary way to the present. Not only the technical progress is visible, but also the variety of online offers available has increased. The classic range of FM stations has been joined by an extensive array of web radio. Nowadays, almost every FM station offers an online radio stream as well, so it can be heard everywhere and independent of conventional frequencies. Furthermore, there are web-only stations that are devoted to a very specific genre or topic. They offer their listeners a very specific program, perfectly matched to their musical tastes. Radio is no longer just the pure transmission of information paired with musical entertainment today – but is a true experience!