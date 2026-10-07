Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

Follow the National Hockey League live on radio and feel the thrill of every goal, save, and power play. From regular season battles to the Stanley Cup playoffs, experience the intensity of the NHL wherever you are.

Follow the National Hockey League live on radio and feel the thrill of every goal, save, and power play. From regular season battles to the Stanley Cup playoffs, experience the intensity of the NHL wherever you are. Tune in on radio.net for live game coverage, commentary, and updates from your favorite teams and matchdays. Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

🏒 NHL Radio – follow the National Hockey League live on radio streams 🏒

The NHL on the radio brings you closer to the action than ever. With the NHL playoffs just around the corner, the excitement in the hockey world is heating up. On radio.net, you can listen to live NHL radio streams, follow scores and results in real time, and catch broadcasts of the latest matchday. Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. If a stream does not work in your region, please try another NHL station.

2025/2026 NHL Stanley Cup Finals live on the radio in June 2026

Experience the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals live on the radio – with full pre-game coverage, expert analysis, and stories about the teams fighting for hockey’s most prestigious trophy. Alongside breaking news, enjoy interviews with players and coaches, plus a selection of classic sports anthems to set the mood.

The Stanley Cup Finals will take place in June 2026. In a thrilling best-of-seven series, the top teams from the Eastern and Western Conference will battle for ultimate glory. The exact matchups will be decided once the playoffs are underway – but you can catch all the action live on your radio!

The NHL 2025/2026 season live on the radio

The wait is almost over: in October 2025, the new NHL season begins! After an action-packed off-season filled with blockbuster trades, free-agent signings, and NHL Draft highlights, fans, players, and coaches are gearing up for another unforgettable year on the ice.

Traditional contenders like the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are once again expected to be among the frontrunners. At the same time, ambitious teams such as the Seattle Kraken and the New Jersey Devils are hungry to make a deep playoff run and challenge the established elite.

All eyes will also be on the league’s rising stars. Young talents like Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes have already shown flashes of brilliance – and in the 2025/26 season, their performances could be decisive for their teams’ success. One thing is certain: the 2025/2026 NHL season promises intense rivalries, spectacular goals, and unforgettable moments. The race for the Stanley Cup is on, and by June 2026 we’ll know which team will carve its name into hockey history.

Follow the NHL live on the radio – anytime, anywhere!

Stay connected to the action all season long. Local sports stations keep you up to date on your favorite teams, while national broadcasters like TSN Radio and ESPN Radio deliver expert commentary, trade rumors, injury updates, and in-depth analysis. Whether you’re following the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins, or the Vegas Golden Knights, our radio partners make it easy to stay close to the game – every faceoff, every goal, and every victory.