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GenresR'n'B

R'n'B radio – Listen to 1,029 R'n'B radio stations online

undefined WBLS

WBLS

New York City, Soul, R'n'B
undefined WQHT - HOT 97

WQHT - HOT 97

New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Slow Jams Radio

Slow Jams Radio

Houston, Soul, R'n'B
undefined KJLH - Radio Free 102.3 FM

KJLH - Radio Free 102.3 FM

Compton, R'n'B
undefined bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop

bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop

Stuttgart, Rap, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined DownSouthRadio.net

DownSouthRadio.net

Lafayette, Gospel, Soul, R'n'B
undefined WMMJ MAJIC 102.3

WMMJ MAJIC 102.3

Soul, R'n'B
undefined KRNB 105.7 Smooth

KRNB 105.7 Smooth

Soul, R'n'B
undefined Soul Cafe Radio

Soul Cafe Radio

New York City, Soul, R'n'B, Indie
undefined WHTA Hot 107,9

WHTA Hot 107,9

Hampton, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined WJBE Jammin' 99.7 FM & 1040 AM

WJBE Jammin' 99.7 FM & 1040 AM

Knoxville, R'n'B
undefined SOUL RADIO Classics

SOUL RADIO Classics

Washington D.C., Oldies, Soul, R'n'B
undefined The Vibe of Vegas

The Vibe of Vegas

Las Vegas, R'n'B, Pop
undefined hiphopmuzichub

hiphopmuzichub

Wichita, Punk, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio

HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio

Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 1

London, R'n'B, Pop
undefined Exclusively Eminem

Exclusively Eminem

Dubai, R'n'B
undefined 90s90s Soul & RnB

90s90s Soul & RnB

Kiel, R'n'B, 90s
undefined DEFJAY

DEFJAY

Berlin, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Marietta, 70s, 80s, R'n'B, 90s
undefined WRSV Choice FM 92.1

WRSV Choice FM 92.1

Raleigh, R'n'B
undefined Luxfunk Dance

Luxfunk Dance

Budapest, Electro, Soul, Funk, R'n'B
undefined 181.fm - 80s RnB

181.fm - 80s RnB

Waynesboro, 80s, R'n'B
undefined Condo Jamz Radio

Condo Jamz Radio

Wilmington, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Le Rapologue Radio

Le Rapologue Radio

Montreal, Rap, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined BBC Radio 1Xtra

BBC Radio 1Xtra

London, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Grime
undefined 181.fm - Old School

181.fm - Old School

Waynesboro, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Hot 108 Jamz

Hot 108 Jamz

New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined MadVibez Radio

MadVibez Radio

Montreal, Reggae, Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Black Soul Rhythms Radio

Black Soul Rhythms Radio

New York City, Soul, R'n'B
undefined WNJR.Global

WNJR.Global

New York City, Soul, Jazz, R'n'B, Indie
undefined MAJIC 97,5 - 107.5

MAJIC 97,5 - 107.5

Atlanta, Soul, Jazz, R'n'B
undefined The Soul Lounge Cafe

The Soul Lounge Cafe

Union City, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Detroit Hot Radio

Detroit Hot Radio

Detroit, Oldies, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined Wike World Radio

Wike World Radio

Washington, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 103.7 Da Beat FM

103.7 Da Beat FM

Rockford, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B
undefined 1.FM - Slow Jamz

1.FM - Slow Jamz

Zug, R'n'B
undefined 94.6 The WAVE

94.6 The WAVE

Los Angeles, Rock, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
undefined Super Throwback Party Radio

Super Throwback Party Radio

Houston, Soul, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Pop
undefined Mouv'

Mouv'

Paris, Electro, Reggae, Hip Hop, R'n'B

R’n’B - From Boogie Woogie and Rock’n’Roll to Crunk & B

R'n'B - Rhythm and Blues - The most popular style of music, is made up of a combination of soulful vocals and a strong backbeat, and was created by and for African Americans between 1945 and 1960. Well known hits by Usher, Boyz II Men or Mariah Carey demonstrate just how much emotion is captured by R'n'B music. But there’s more to R'n'B than that, for it also has an eventful past. Who would have thought that even the songs of Elvis Presley, The Who and The Rolling Stones once graced the R'n'B charts?

Classic R’n’B

The harbingers of R'n'B were jazz and blues, found in the cities of the United States during the early twentieth century, and well received among the growing African American population. In the late 40s this music was first marketed under the name "Blues and Rhythm". Early R'n'B stars managed to break away from the standard big band formation, and began to perform in smaller groups give more emphasis to the vocals and song structures of blues music. The saxophone and piano continued to play a distinctive part but it was the introduction of the electric and bass guitars that really increased the sound volume and intensity, making this style ideal for being played on the radio and on jukeboxes. This sound was coined by artists such as Louis Jordan ("Caldonia"), for example. In 1949, the Billboard Magazine introduced the term "Rhythm and Blues".

The way in which R’n’B and pop have in the meantime become interlocked can be heard most clearly since the end of the 90s thanks to the work of artists such as *NSYNC, Jennifer Lopez, and even Pink, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. In the 2000s, the coming together of hip hop and R'n'B was amplified so much so that the only stand out difference between the two was whether or not the lyrics were rapped or sung. In addition, many producers developed a specialized style of song production. Timbaland, for example, is famous for his hip hop and jungle based productions of the late 90s, for which he produced R'n'B hits for Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott. In the mid-2000s Lil'Jon coined the term Crunk & B, emphasising the influence of R’n’B on hip hop style Crunk. Ciara ("Goodies") and Usher ("Yeah") released songs of this kind. Just like other genres, the prominence of electronic music was felt by R’n’B from 2007 onwards. "Dance R'n'B" came into being, bringing fame and chart success to many of this subgenre’s artists, such as Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taio Cruz, Trey Songz and many others. It will most certainly be interesting to see how these artists and future artists of this genre will continue to shape this genre in the years to come.

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