Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

Follow the excitement of the National Basketball Association live on radio. From regular season thrillers to playoff showdowns, experience every dunk, buzzer beater, and courtside story, all through NBA radio streams on radio.net. Listen live, catch game commentary, and stay in the loop with team news and matchday highlights wherever you are. Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

🏀 The NBA season 2026-2027 🏀

The 2026 offseason brought along a lot of surprises. Some of the biggest superstars changed jerseys. Which gamble will work out? Which system falls apart? The regular season will give some answers.. But the real question will be answered in the playoffs.

radio.net helps you follow all the things happening on and off the court during the 26/27 season. It tips off on October 20 followed by the first Emirates NBA Cup 2026 games on October 30. Last year the NBA Cup actually gave us a preview to the finals with the New York Knicks beating the San Antonio Spurs for the championship.

The NBA 2026/2027 season live on the radio

With the broadcasting rights distributed across several networks and stations fans might get confused where to tune in. We provide a schedule for every game with the partner stations carrying the games. You can catch the fantastic Christmas Day slate live via webradio to witness Lebron James return to the brand new Luka Doncic Lakers squad with the real possibility to feature the first father vs. son match up in the history of the NBA. So far Lebron James only played against several fathers as well as their sons. So Christmas 2026 is tuning up to be a very special family affair.

NBA on radio.net: live games and podcasts

With all the fast paced action on the floor it can be difficult to really grab the most important storylines and developments during the long season. The best basketball podcasts will do exactly that. Choose your favorite show and dive deeper into the science of the NBA. Some hosts are crunching the numbers and tell you about the real impact a player has. Others are giving you all the juicy fun stuff happening during the season. And there is always this Pablo Torre guy who is always looking to find some things out and change the course of entire franchises along the way.

Get ready to enjoy a great NBA season and find out if Victor Wembanyana is finally claiming his throne. Will the New York Knicks repeat? Can Luka Doncic create some magic moments deep into the playoffs? Are there enough balls for this loaded Philadelphia squad? Does Jokic get enough support? Or will he be more than happy to be with his racing horses come springtime? And where does Giannis Antetokounmpo land with the new formed Miami Heat?