About 94 WIP Sportsradio

94 WIP Sportsradio is a radio station based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its sports talk shows and extensive coverage of local and national sports teams and leagues. 94 WIP Sportsradio covers a wide variety of sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and more.



94 WIP Sportsradio provides comprehensive coverage of all the local sports teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Philadelphia Union. The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide analysis, interviews, and news about the teams and the league. The station also covers national sports such as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA games, providing commentary and analysis.



94 WIP Sportsradio features popular local and national sports talk shows, discussing the latest news and updates on the teams, leagues, and players.






