Ukraine is denying involvement in two alleged assassination drones that Russia says were brought down above the Kremlin in Moscow. Mediators say a seven day ceasefire was agreed upon by the warring sides in Sudan after multiple failed truces to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid. And, a new poll shows Americans are losing faith in the Supreme Court especially after reports revealing several justices had questionable business dealings.
After a four-day search, police say they've arrested a suspect in last week's massacre in Texas that left five people dead including a mother and her 9-year-old child. Findings by the National Assessment for Educational Progress show that most students in the US are struggling in subjects like civics and history. And the Federal Reserve is expected to make its tenth interest rate hike as it struggles to rein in inflation.
The Writers Guild of America called on their members to stage a strike after failed negotiations over updates to compensation agreements in the streaming era. President Joe Biden has invited lawmakers to the White House for talks to settle the debt ceiling debate after a deadline was set for default. And, The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on Supreme Court Ethics after findings that several justices hadn't disclosed questionable business dealings and gifts.
5/2/2023
12:51
First Republic Bank Buyout, Sudan Evacuations, Writers Strike
After taking over the ailing First Republic Bank, federal regulators have sold it to JPMorgan Chase & Co. A fragile ceasefire is extended as thousands of people flee the fighting between Sudan's Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). And Hollywood writers are demanding updated contacts or they'll strike.
5/1/2023
13:02
The Sunday Story: American parole and one man's case for freedom
How much time in prison is enough for a brutal crime? And how do we decide when a prisoner is rehabilitated and deserves to be free?In 2016, after 30 years of incarceration and seven hearings before an Arizona parole board, Jacob Wideman was finally released from prison. Within months, after a minor violation, Wideman's parole was revoked and he was again put behind bars.In this episode of The Sunday Story from Up First, we speak to journalist Beth Schwartzapfel about her new podcast Violation from WBUR and The Marshall Project. Schwartzapfel spent years reporting on Wideman's case and the questions it raises about punishment, forgiveness and the American parole system.Violation is a new podcast by WBUR and The Marshall Project. For more information about Jake's case, including additional documents, photos, and related stories, go to themarshallproject.org/violation and WBUR.org/violation.
