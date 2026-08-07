The Supreme Court struck down the last attempt by the president to limit birthright citizenship. Now President Trump is trying again. This time with two executive orders that are narrower in scope. Iran has released details of an agreement it is finalizing with Oman, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The critical waterway wouldn’t be open to American and Israeli ships. And Trump’s public messaging about what happens next in Iran is simply not matching reality.



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(0:00) Introduction

(01:50) Trump Limits Birthright Citizenship

(05:17) Hormuz Deal

(08:29) Iran War Fallout



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