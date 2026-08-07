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- The Supreme Court struck down the last attempt by the president to limit birthright citizenship. Now President Trump is trying again. This time with two executive orders that are narrower in scope. Iran has released details of an agreement it is finalizing with Oman, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The critical waterway wouldn’t be open to American and Israeli ships. And Trump’s public messaging about what happens next in Iran is simply not matching reality.
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Today’s episode of Up First was edited by Emma Bowman, Kate Bartlett, Rebekah Metzler, HJ Mai and Alice Woelfle.
It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Ben Abrams.
Our director is Christopher Thomas.
We get engineering support from ENGINEER. Our technical director is TECHNICAL DIRECTOR.
And our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.
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(0:00) Introduction
(01:50) Trump Limits Birthright Citizenship
(05:17) Hormuz Deal
(08:29) Iran War Fallout
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- President Trump has claimed several times that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is close. Now Iran is saying it too, but in a deal that is being negotiated directly with Oman. Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed eked out a primary victory for a Michigan Senate seat. He now faces former GOP Congressman Mike Rogers in November. And President Trump traveled to Las Vegas, where he claimed the economy was fine and blamed Democrats for high prices.
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Today’s episode of Up First was edited by Padma Rama, Tina Kraja, Rebekah Metzler, HJ Mai and Alice Woelfle.
It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia Dumas.
Our director is Christopher Thomas.
We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis and Patrick Murray. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.
And our deputy Executive Producer is Kelley Dickens.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
(0:00) Introduction
(01:59) Hormuz Negotiations
(05:43) Michigan Senate Race
(09:27) Trump Talks Economy
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- Votes in Michigan’s highly anticipated Democratic Senate primary are still being counted. But what do the results in Tuesday's other races tell us about November's election? The U.S military is running short of ammunition. NPR has learned that the Army is running out of long-range attack missiles. And the Food and Drug Administration is deciding whether to approve the first flu vaccine using mRNA technology.
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Today’s episode of Up First was edited by Larry Kaplow, Andrew Sussman, Scott Hensley, HJ Mai and Olivia Hampton.
It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia Dumas.
Our director is Christopher Thomas.
We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis and Patrick Murray. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.
And our Supervising Producer is Michael Lipkin.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
(0:00) Introduction
(01:49) Primary Election Results
(05:40) US Missile Stockpiles Running Low
(09:19) New Flu Vaccine
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- The Senate Judiciary Committee votes today on Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general. What concerns lawmakers about the record of the president’s former personal lawyer? And five states hold primaries today. Voters in Michigan must decide between two Democrats vying for a Senate seat. What does the race reveal about the direction of the Democratic party? Plus, a man is arrested on arson charges in connection to one of the wildfires ripping through Spokane, Washington.
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Today’s episode of Up First was edited by Anna Yukhananov, Jason Breslow, Jennifer Portman, Arezou Rezvani, and Lindsay Totty.
It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia Dumas.
Our director is Christopher Thomas.
We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange.
And our Supervising Senior Producer is Vince Pearson.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
(0:00) Introduction
(01:59) Blanche and the DOJ
(05:47) Michigan Primaries
(09:36) Spokane Wildfires
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Blanche Rescinds 'Anti-Weaponization Fund', Iran Strikes Off, Midwest Primaries08/03/2026 | 13 mins.Todd Blanche, President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is rescinding an order to create a $1.8 billion fund for Trump’s political allies. Is that enough to persuade senators who blocked his nomination to back him? And President Trump is backing off additional attacks on Iran as negotiations resume today. Why is Trump willing to give diplomacy another go? Also, are progressive candidates poised to win big in this year's midterm election? Upcoming primaries may offer clues.
Want more analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.
Today’s episode of Up First was edited by Tina Kraja, Jason Breslow, Megan Pratz, Arezou Rezvani and Lindsay Totty .
It was produced by Ziad Buchh and Nia Dumas.
Our director is Christopher Thomas.
We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
(0:00) Introduction
(01:58) Blanche Rescinds 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
(05:32) Iran Strikes Called Off
(09:23) Midwest Primaries
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
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NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The three biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from NPR News — in 10 minutes. Available weekdays at 6:30 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Michel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET, with Ayesha Rascoe and Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Ayesha Rascoe on "The Sunday Story," available by 8 a.m. ET. Subscribe and listen, then support your local NPR station at donate.npr.org. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening for Up First, NPR News Now, and more.Podcast website
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