The nationally syndicated progressive talk radio and television program hosted by David Pakman More
Available Episodes
5 of 170
5/5/23: They won't stop on trans, another arrest likely
-- On the Show:-- Florida Republicans pass anti-trans bills related to bathrooms and gender-affirming care-- Donald Trump is likely to be charged with another crime this summer, this time over his call to Georgia election officials pressuring them to "find 11,780 votes" following the 2020 election-- Caller talks about the US lifting the COVID vaccine requirement for international travelers-- Caller argues there are only two genders-- Caller thinks Republicans are only consistent in being racist and sexist-- Caller doesn't suspect Ron DeSantis can win his fight against Disney-- Caller wonders why so many of the show's live callers are men-- Caller asks if any Democrats could beat Joe Biden in a 2024 primary-- The Friday Feedback segment-- On the Bonus Show: The Friday Bonus Show hosted by Producer Pat🦛 Happy Hippo: Use code PAKMAN for 20% off at https://happyhippo.com/pakman🌱 Ounce of Hope: Get 25% OFF with code PAKMAN at https://www.ounceofhope.com/🪒 Henson Shaving: Use code PAKMAN for FREE blades at https://hensonshaving.com/pakman-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
5/5/2023
57:45
5/4/23: Republicans accuse Biden of bribery, Putin says US droned Kremlin
-- On the Show:-- Russia claims that the United States is behind the failed drone "attack" on the Kremlin, and says it will retaliate-- Republicans wildly accuse President Joe Biden of bribery, even calling for his impeachment, but present absolutely no evidence-- Florida Republicans have passed a disgusting, and arguably unenforceable, "pronoun" bill-- Will they target LGBT teachers next?-- Caller talks about how people are more aligned on politics than they think-- Caller wants to see primary debates in the 2024 election cycle-- Donald Trump is confronted by Nigel Farage during an interview, who says Trump should stop talking about the 2020 election being "rigged" if he wants to win in 2024-- A judge throws out Donald Trump's lawsuit against the New York Times, ordering him to pay legal fees-- A reporter in Ireland asks Trump why he is there rather than at his rape trial in New York-- Voicemail caller is upset that David is "rude" to Donald Trump during coverage of his rallies-- On the Bonus Show: SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas has yet another entanglement with billionaire Harlan Crow, Republicans furious about Biden sending troops to the border, Utah law requiring age verification on adult sites takes effect, much more...🥄 Use code PAKMAN for $5 off Magic Spoon at https://magicspoon.com/pakman🌳 Use code PAKMAN for 20% off HoldOn plant-based bags at https://holdonbags.com/pakman📖 Shortform: Try it for free and get 25% off at https://shortform.com/pakman🚲 Lectric eBikes! Shop for your new electric bike at https://lectricebikes.com💪 Athletic Greens is offering FREE year-supply of Vitamin D at https://athleticgreens.com/pakman-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
5/4/2023
1:03:41
5/3/23: CNN town hall promotion goes haywire, Tucker's latest replacement no good
-- On the Show:-- Bob Zeidman, the software engineer who debunked MyPillow Mike Lindell's election fraud allegations and has claimed the offered $5 million reward, joins David to discuss the entire fiasco-- Right-wing content creator Steven Crowder and right-wingers would like women to have to stay married if they can't point to "fault" for a divorce-- CNN is promoting their forthcoming Donald Trump town hall as if Trump is a normal person who was not arrested and did not incite a riotous insurrection-- Lawrence Jones, Tucker Carlson's latest replacement, continues to humiliate himself-- Donald Trump's recent interview with his own former propagandist Steve Bannon goes horribly wrong-- Donald Trump opens a 36-point lead over Ron DeSantis-- A visibly confused Donald Trump tries pandering to Christians during a religious interview-- Donald Trump reportedly grabbed a reporter's phone during a childish tantrum-- Voicemail caller says he witnessed a crime in New York City-- On the Bonus Show: Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike, US cigarette smoking rate hits new all-time low, California man guilty of killing 3 after doorbell prank, much more...✉️ StartMail: Get 50% OFF a year subscription at https://startmail.com/pakman📖 Shortform: Try it for free and get 25% off at https://shortform.com/pakman👍 Use code PAKMAN for 10% off the Füm Journey Pack at https://tryfum.com/PAKMAN-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
5/3/2023
1:01:00
5/2/23: Bernie triggers GOP, Republicans reveals their horrifying priorities
-- On the Show:-- Senator Bernie Sanders proposes taxing all income above $999 million at 100%-- A new poll reveals Republican voters' priorities for 2024, and it's as horrifying as you imagine-- Tucker Carlson slams Fox Nation in newly leaked behind-the-scenes video-- Tucker Carlson's latest replacement, Lawrence Jones, attempts a "hardball" interview of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, and it goes horribly wrong-- Donald Trump is increasingly obsessed with Ron DeSantis, posting uncontrollably about him on Truth Social-- CNN will be hosting a Donald Trump town hall event, raising a number of questions and concerns for a variety of reasons-- Noam Chomsky is asked about his encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and says it is "none of your business"-- Radical Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban Pornhub because of something related to Hunter Biden-- Voicemail caller attempts to call David out for a perceived double standard, but fails to do so effectively-- On the Bonus Show: First Republican Bank fails and is taken over by JPMorgan Chase, the weight bias against women in the workforce, the fight to replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News, much more...🖼️ Aura Frames: Code PAKMAN for $30 off + free shipping at https://auraframes.com/pakman✉️ StartMail: Get 50% OFF a year subscription at https://startmail.com/pakman🛌 Helix Sleep: Get 20% OFF a mattress + 2 free pillows. Go to https://helixsleep.com/pakman📖 Shortform: Try it for free and get 25% off at https://shortform.com/pakman🚲 Lectric eBikes! Shop for your new electric bike at https://lectricebikes.com-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
5/2/2023
1:02:50
5/1/23: Fox News bloodbath post-Tucker, stunning polls reveal big trouble for Republicans
-- On the Show:-- Fox News has lost more than half of its audience in Tucker Carlson's old time slot after Carlson was fired and replaced albeit it temporarily by Brian Kilmeade-- A stunning new poll reveals the brutal bloodbath that could be the 2024 elections for Republicans-- Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a total meltdown when asked about his possible role in torture at Guanatamo Bay detention center-- Failed former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in New Hampshire which immediately goes off the rails into a combination of painful tedium and obvious lies-- Attendees of Donald Trump's campaign event in New Hampshire are interviewed, and it is a reminder of how scary his supporters are-- Rudy Giuliani admits to a technique to suppress the Hispanic vote during his 1993 New York City mayoral election-- Montana Republican State Representative Kerri Seekins-Crowe appears to suggest that she would rather her daughter take her own life than be transgender on a confusing but definitively disgusting rant-- Donald Trump comes up with a conspiracy theory so insane during an interview with Fox News' Mark Levin that even Levin can't save Trump-- Voicemail caller doesn't like that The David Pakman Show has sponsors and doesn't understand why we have them-- On the Bonus Show: More people getting away with murder as unsolved killings reach new high, federal prisons want inmates to pay victims before making phone calls, sperm donor who fathered 550 kids ordered to stop, much more...👂 MDHearing: Just $149.99 each + free charging case. Use code PAKMAN at https://mdhearing.com✉️ StartMail: Get 50% OFF a year subscription at https://startmail.com/pakman💻 Get Private Internet Access for 83% OFF + 4 months free at https://www.piavpn.com/David🩳 SHEATH Underwear: Code PAKMAN for 20% OFF at https://sheathunderwear.com/pakman🧻 Reel Paper: Code PAKMAN for 30% OFF + free shipping at https://reelpaper.com/pakman-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands