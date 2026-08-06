-- On the Show:



-- Donald Trump changed the Republican Party, but many of its core policies could continue under a more disciplined leader



-- Donald Trump’s Iran war has depleted key U.S. missile stockpiles and raised concerns about military readiness



-- Donald Trump has survived scandals and losses because Republicans and institutions adapted around him



-- Tucker Carlson warns Donald Trump’s Iran war could escalate while criticizing civilian deaths and military decisions



-- Jessica Tarlov challenges Jesse Watters on Fox News over rising measles cases and declining vaccination rates



-- The White House releases an AI video praising Donald Trump, sparking criticism over government propaganda



-- Donald Trump faces pressure to end the Iran war as military options become limited in part due to depleted missile stockpiles



-- Trump adviser Kevin Hassett gives disputed explanations about housing costs and the economy while defending Trump's policies



-- On the Bonus Show: Trump holds a rally in Las Vegas, JD Vance does an interview with Laura Ingraham, and much more...



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(00:00) Start



(01:11) The next Republican president will be more dangerous



(08:17) Trump's Iran war has depleted missile stockpiles



(14:58) Trump survived scandals by making others adapt



(22:23) Tucker Carlson warns Trump's Iran war will escalate



(31:24) Jessica Tarlov destroys Jesse Watters on measles



(39:21) White House releases AI propaganda Trump video



(47:57) Trump faces pressure to end the Iran war



(54:07) Kevin Hassett says the economy is actually good



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