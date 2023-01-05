5/1/23: Fox News bloodbath post-Tucker, stunning polls reveal big trouble for Republicans

-- On the Show:-- Fox News has lost more than half of its audience in Tucker Carlson's old time slot after Carlson was fired and replaced albeit it temporarily by Brian Kilmeade-- A stunning new poll reveals the brutal bloodbath that could be the 2024 elections for Republicans-- Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a total meltdown when asked about his possible role in torture at Guanatamo Bay detention center-- Failed former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in New Hampshire which immediately goes off the rails into a combination of painful tedium and obvious lies-- Attendees of Donald Trump's campaign event in New Hampshire are interviewed, and it is a reminder of how scary his supporters are-- Rudy Giuliani admits to a technique to suppress the Hispanic vote during his 1993 New York City mayoral election-- Montana Republican State Representative Kerri Seekins-Crowe appears to suggest that she would rather her daughter take her own life than be transgender on a confusing but definitively disgusting rant-- Donald Trump comes up with a conspiracy theory so insane during an interview with Fox News' Mark Levin that even Levin can't save Trump-- Voicemail caller doesn't like that The David Pakman Show has sponsors and doesn't understand why we have them-- On the Bonus Show: More people getting away with murder as unsolved killings reach new high, federal prisons want inmates to pay victims before making phone calls, sperm donor who fathered 550 kids ordered to stop, much more...👂 MDHearing: Just $149.99 each + free charging case. Use code PAKMAN at https://mdhearing.com✉️ StartMail: Get 50% OFF a year subscription at https://startmail.com/pakman💻 Get Private Internet Access for 83% OFF + 4 months free at https://www.piavpn.com/David🩳 SHEATH Underwear: Code PAKMAN for 20% OFF at https://sheathunderwear.com/pakman🧻 Reel Paper: Code PAKMAN for 30% OFF + free shipping at https://reelpaper.com/pakman-- Become a Supporter: http://www.davidpakman.com/membership-- Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thedavidpakmanshow-- Subscribe to Pakman Live: https://www.youtube.com/pakmanlive-- Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/davidpakmanshow-- Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow-- Leave us a message at The David Pakman Show Voicemail Line (219)-2DAVIDPApril 20, 2023Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands