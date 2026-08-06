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1044 episodes
- -- On the Show:
-- Donald Trump changed the Republican Party, but many of its core policies could continue under a more disciplined leader
-- Donald Trump’s Iran war has depleted key U.S. missile stockpiles and raised concerns about military readiness
-- Donald Trump has survived scandals and losses because Republicans and institutions adapted around him
-- Tucker Carlson warns Donald Trump’s Iran war could escalate while criticizing civilian deaths and military decisions
-- Jessica Tarlov challenges Jesse Watters on Fox News over rising measles cases and declining vaccination rates
-- The White House releases an AI video praising Donald Trump, sparking criticism over government propaganda
-- Donald Trump faces pressure to end the Iran war as military options become limited in part due to depleted missile stockpiles
-- Trump adviser Kevin Hassett gives disputed explanations about housing costs and the economy while defending Trump's policies
-- On the Bonus Show: Trump holds a rally in Las Vegas, JD Vance does an interview with Laura Ingraham, and much more...
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(00:00) Start
(01:11) The next Republican president will be more dangerous
(08:17) Trump's Iran war has depleted missile stockpiles
(14:58) Trump survived scandals by making others adapt
(22:23) Tucker Carlson warns Trump's Iran war will escalate
(31:24) Jessica Tarlov destroys Jesse Watters on measles
(39:21) White House releases AI propaganda Trump video
(47:57) Trump faces pressure to end the Iran war
(54:07) Kevin Hassett says the economy is actually good
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- -- On the Show:
-- Gabriel Zucman, internationally renowned economist, joins us to discuss his new book "We Need to Tax Billionaires" and Proposition 40 in California, which would impose a one-time 5% wealth tax on billionaires
-- Senators votes to advance Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche despite acknowledging Trump intends to revive a $1.8 billion fund
-- Rep. Max Miller defends himself during a CNN interview against abuse allegations by pointing to Trump's past survival of scandals
-- Former loyal supporters such as MMA fighter Sean Strickland criticize Donald Trump for breaking his campaign commitment to avoid war
-- Donald Trump expresses sympathy for accused abuser Max Miller and publicly attacks Jeanine Pirro for dropping the reflecting pool cases
-- Donald Trump misquotes past gasoline prices, exaggerates stats about Venezuela, and rambles about recorded television options
-- CNBC reports a drop in factory orders which contradicts Trump's claims that aggressive tariff policies would revitalize manufacturing
-- On the Bonus Show: Results from Tuesday's primary elections, a Republican Congressman ends his reelection bid amid a misconduct scandal, Rubio leads Vance by 36 points in a 2028 straw poll, and much more...
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(00:00) Start
(01:18) Todd Blanche is close to becoming AG
(10:16) Max Miller responds to allegations
(22:34) Former Trump supporters call out Trump
(30:31) Trump attacks Jeanine Pirro again
(39:33) Gabriel Zucman Interview
(1:04:01) Trump rants about false gas prices
(1:15:33) Factory orders drop under Trump
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- -- On the Show:
-- Senator Mitch McConnell remains missing from the Capitol, while his office has only released two questionable proof-of-life pictures
-- Federal prosecutors drop charges against citizens after documents revealed damage to the reflecting pool stemmed from a botched renovation
-- Donald Trump fails to file a Supreme Court rehearing petition in time, ending his legal attempt to erase birthright citizenship
-- Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office, misremembers phrases, and makes wild claims about ongoing construction projects
-- Donald Trump publishes an online rant insisting secret polling numbers prove his popularity despite record-low public approval numbers
-- Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh slams right-wing followers for ignoring high grocery prices and worsening living costs under Donald Trump
-- Fox News host Laura Ingraham warns viewers about government overreach while defending her allies from potential future legal investigations
-- A massive parasitic outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce turns deadly, with two reported deaths in Michigan under Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
-- On the Bonus Show: A poll finds Democrats top Republicans on the economy, the Education Department asks colleges to commit to Trump-approved reforms, the UFC lost $30 million on its White House event, and much more...
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(00:00) Start
(01:29) Mitch McConnell unlikely to return to Senate
(08:47) Trump's reflecting pool prosecutions collapse
(17:58) Trump misses deadline to appeal SCOTUS ruling
(24:50) Trump speaks to reporters in Oval Office
(37:37) Trump claims his polling numbers are at record highs
(44:44) Matt Walsh says Trump's grocery prices are a problem
(52:05) Laura Ingraham is worried about future allegations
(59:25) Cyclospora outbreak linked to 2 deaths
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- -- On the Show:
-- Rick Wilson, longtime Republican political strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, joins us on Substack Live to discuss Trump's decline and Democratic midterm strategy
-- Donald Trump faces critical weapon shortages while Iranian forces maintain effective control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz
-- Donald Trump fills his Truth Social feed with AI graphics before abruptly claiming that he called off an attack against Iran
-- Rep. Max Miller releases a video denying domestic abuse claims filed by his ex-wife Emily Moreno, involving a child's broken collarbone
-- Capital One reveals that its anti-money-laundering experts shut down more than 300 bank accounts associated with Donald Trump
-- Donald Trump claims he personally earned $75 billion for the nation through Intel during a press brief on Air Force One
-- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lashes out at Dana Bash during an interview about vaccines by accusing her of scaring the public
-- On the Bonus Show: Three dead in Idaho In-N-Out shooting, Blanche assures skeptical senators the anti-weaponization fund is dead, Trump "wins" his Bedminster club championship, and much more...
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(00:00) Start
(01:12) Trump is running out of weapons
(08:19) Trump keeps posting AI images of himself
(19:13) Republican Rep denies abuse allegations
(27:19) Capital One closes 300 Trump bank accounts
(35:30) Rick Wilson Substack Live
(56:17) Trump claims he made billions for Intel
(1:05:12) RFK lashes out at CNN anchor
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- -- On the Show:
-- White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett attempts to reframe a missed growth forecast as an economic boom during a Fox interview
-- Elaine Chao appears in identical clothing across two separate photographs released weeks apart following Mitch McConnell's absence
-- New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman claims without evidence that Democrats plan to steal the upcoming midterm elections
-- Republican officials fear potential Democratic midterm victories could trigger congressional investigations into White House misconduct
-- Fox News hosts acknowledge that Donald Trump's signature tax legislation suffers from low public approval and poor messaging
-- Federal employment data shows American manufacturing lost thousands of jobs despite Trump's campaign promises
-- On the Bonus Show: About 60,000 migrants arrive in Ceuta, Spain in 24 hours, Republicans are far more willing to excuse scandals than Democrats, Elon Musk plans to spend $120 million on the midterms this year, and much more...
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(00:00) Start
(01:12) Trump official confronted on weak economy
(08:58) Suspicions about McConnell's 2nd proof-of-life photo
(18:55) Republican says Democrats will steal the midterms
(26:08) Investigations will begin if Democrats win Congress
(32:37) Fox admits Trump's tax policy is unpopular
(40:02) US manufacturing is losing jobs under Trump
(48:22) Friday Feedback segment
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About The David Pakman Show
The David Pakman Show is one of the most-watched independent progressive programs in the country. Hosted by David Pakman, the show offers a fresh perspective on the stories shaping our world through thoughtful commentary and compelling interviews with our nation's leaders. With new episodes dropping every weekday, David delivers sharp, insightful, and fact-based analysis on politics, current events, and social issues. Whether you're looking for deep dives into major political events, in-depth conversations with experts and newsmakers, or sharp-witted breakdowns of the latest headlines, The David Pakman Show has you coveredPodcast website
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