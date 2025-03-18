Welcome to the Find Out Podcast

Find Out is an honest, irreverent, and often hilarious discussion about America during Trump’s second term. We’re a team of left-wing content creators (who MAGAs would call radical left lunatics)—but we’re here to prove that we’re just normal dudes you can shoot the shit with. Each week we’ll laugh about the latest MAGA absurdities, while helping listeners separate the signal from the noise. Whether you’re pissed off, ready to fight, or feel like you’re about to completely disassociate, Find Out has something for you. No echo chambers. No bullshit. Just real talk. Follow us on Substack at findoutpodcast.substack.com