Why We Don't Talk About Reconstruction
The Reconstruction Era, a period in American history at the end of and immediately following the Civil War, is one of the single-most important and instructive periods in American history. It has also, historically, been one of the least taught. Why is that, and what are we missing when we don't learn about it? A lot.In this, the first in a three-part series on Reconstruction, we speak to Mimi Eisen of the Zinn Education Project about America’s first Civil Rights Era and why most of us don’t know enough - or anything at all - about it.
5/2/2023
38:40
Defamation, Libel, and Dominion, Oh My!
What is defamation? Libel? Pre-trial discovery? Actual malice? Today we go into everything tied to the recently settled Dominion Voting Systems vs Fox News Network defamation lawsuit; including slander, libel, discovery, settlement, and the "whackadoodle email." Our guide through the world of defamation legalities is Jane Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Minnesota. We talk about why these lies were presented to the public, and the possible reasons why Dominion chose to settle instead of continue with the trial.
4/23/2023
28:18
US vs: Freedom
How free are we? Are some countries more free than we are? What does freedom even mean?In this episode in our "US vs" series, we talk with the co-author of the Human Freedom Index, Ian Vasquez, about how we rank in our measure of liberty. Then we do a deep dive into Freedom of the Press with Jenifer Whitten-Woodring, co-author of the Historical Guide to World Media Freedom: A Country-by-Country Analysis.Here are some links to other episodes we've done that explore our ever-changing tally of who gets those freedoms in the first place:Declaration RevisitedThe Bill of RightsThe 19th Amendment
4/18/2023
25:18
How Can The Government Ban An App?
A social media app with 150 million American users is under intense scrutiny by the U.S. government. The threat is "sell or be banned," but how and why can the government do that? What does this kind of business restriction look like? We talked to Steven Balla of George Washington University to get the low down on regulations and bans in the United States.
4/11/2023
17:43
How Do Indictments and Grand Juries Work?
What are grand juries? Who gets picked for one? What does an indictment mean? What's next? Why does it seem like this process is taking so long?? Today we explain all the legal processes surrounding the recent indictment of former president Donald Trump, as well as what the Constitution has to say about all of this.With us is Albert "Buzz" Scherr, professor of Criminal Law and Justice at UNH Law. Sign up here for our newsletter, Extra Credit. It's fun, we promise.
How do landmark Supreme Court decisions affect our lives? What does the 2nd Amendment really say? Why does the Senate have so much power? Civics 101 is the podcast about how our democracy works…or is supposed to work, anyway.