Anatomy of Extreme Fire Behavior with FDNY Lt. Brian Currid, Firefighter Rob Camaj and special guest Fire Safety Research Institute’s Dr. Dan Madryzkowski
On January 16, 2024, FDNY members experienced an extreme fire event while operating at a residential building fire at 2162 Valentine Avenue in the Bronx. A fire in an apartment on the third floor of a six-story H-type New Law tenement extended into the public hallway, up the interior public stairwell, and blew fifteen feet out the roof bulkhead door. In this episode, host Battalion Chief Jason Cascone discusses this fascinating operation with Lt. Brian Currid and FF Rob Camaj from Ladder 33–the first due truck– and special guest Dr. Dan Madrzykowski, Senior Director of Research for the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes. An analysis of the fire concluded that the extreme fire behavior was caused by a combination of basic fire dynamics and combustible paint in the public hallway. A chain of openings—that included a failed fire-apartment window, the fire-apartment door and the roof-bulkhead door—created a low-intake, high-exhaust flow path.
50:18
A look back at fifty years of paramedicine in New York City with FDNY Dr. Tony Shallash
Dr. Tony Shallash has had an extensive career in emergency medicine which gained momentum when, in 1974, he joined the first-ever paramedic class in New York City. Through a pilot program established by Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, the group trained at Jacobi Medical Center and graduated in August of that year. Dr. Shallash discusses his love for emergency medicine, becoming a paramedic, the first paramedic coordinator for New York City EMS, starting medical school in his forties, and finally coming back to the FDNY to work as a physician in the Office of Medical Affairs. Captain Randy Li hosts.
21:01
Command and control decisions on 9/11 and in its aftermath with FDNY Assistant Chief Thomas Galvin (Retired)
On September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, then Deputy Chief Thomas Galvin was working in the quarters of Division 3. In this episode, he speaks to host Captain John Ceriello about his experience that day – how he responded to ground zero, led the evacuation of the Marriott hotel, and survived the collapse of both towers. In the aftermath of 9/11, he explains how he helped rebuild the devastated Department, including aiding in the development of the FDNY’s first Incident Management Team (IMT) and running the FDNY Bureau of Training until 2015.
40:56
Confronting a carbon monoxide emergency with Lt. Kyle Van Nostrand and Rescue Paramedics Giovanni Cummings and Sharona Hagler
In the early evening hours of August 23, 2023, Lt. Kyle Van Nostrand (Station 44) and Station 39 Rescue Paramedics, Giovanni Cummings and Sharona Hagler, responded to a call for two unconscious pediatric patients who were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. In this episode, they discuss how they confronted this potentially deadly situation, which required immediate action and included a full evacuation of the patients’ four-story apartment building. Captain Randy Li hosts.
19:20
Timely rescues at a top floor fire with FDNY Captain Jonathan Shields
Ladder Company 42 responded to numerous reports of fire in a six-story, non-fireproof multiple dwelling in the Bronx on New Year's Eve. Ladder 42’s Captain Jonathan Shields, walks us through the job in which he and his inside team, searched through heavy smoke to rescue three unconscious residents of the same family. Ultimately these saves led to his fourth trip to Medal Day, earning the inaugural medal named for Department legend Battalion Chief Thomas Neary. Deputy Chief Brian Mulry hosts.
The FDNY Pro podcast brings together professionals and experts in the field of Fire and EMS, offering their firsthand knowledge and experience. Hear from the pros as they discuss what they’ve learned on the front lines.