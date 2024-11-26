A look back at fifty years of paramedicine in New York City with FDNY Dr. Tony Shallash

Dr. Tony Shallash has had an extensive career in emergency medicine which gained momentum when, in 1974, he joined the first-ever paramedic class in New York City. Through a pilot program established by Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, the group trained at Jacobi Medical Center and graduated in August of that year. Dr. Shallash discusses his love for emergency medicine, becoming a paramedic, the first paramedic coordinator for New York City EMS, starting medical school in his forties, and finally coming back to the FDNY to work as a physician in the Office of Medical Affairs. Captain Randy Li hosts.