Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

WGFN - Classic Rock The Bear 98.1 FM
Glen Arbor MI, USA / Classic Rock
Planet Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE
Ismaning, Germany / Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
KCBS - All News 740 AM
San Francisco, USA / Classic Rock, News-Talk
1.FM - Classic Rock Replay
Zug, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
hr1
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop, Classic Rock
Absolute Radio Classic Rock
Londerzeel, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
Classic Metal Radio
Putnam, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Arrow Classic Rock NL
Utrecht, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock
70's Rock - HitsRadio
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WZLX - Boston's Classic Rock 100.7 FM
Boston, USA / Classic Rock
Absolute Radio 80s
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
ANTENNE VORARLBERG
Schwarzach, Austria / Classic Rock, Pop, Hits
181.fm - Rock 181
Harrisonburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Classic Perlen
Ismaning, Germany / Classic Rock
Bel RTL
Brussels, Belgium / Chanson, Classic Rock, Pop
WDST - Radio Woodstock 100.1
Woodstock NY, USA / Classic Rock
4U Classic Rock
Strasbourg, France / Classic Rock
Radio Hauraki
Auckland, New Zealand / Classic Rock
die neue welle
Karlsruhe, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop
KQRS - 92KQRS
St. Paul MN, USA / Classic Rock
106.7 Rockklassiker
Stockholm, Sweden / Classic Rock, Rock
Nostalgie Rock
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Schwarzwaldradio
Offenburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Classic Rock
101.ru: Pink Floyd
Moscow, Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
Planet Rock
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
BigR - 100.5 Classic Rock
Bothell, USA / Classic Rock
RADIO BOB! Classic Rock
Kassel, Germany / Classic Rock
ANTENNE BAYERN - Classic Rock
Ismaning, Germany / Classic Rock
Virgin Rock Classic
Milan, Italy / 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
WOYS - Oyster Radio 100.5 FM
Apalachicola FL, USA / Classic Rock
Rock FM
Madrid, Spain / Classic Rock, Rock
101 WRIF
Detroit, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
WLUP-FM - The Loop 97.9 FM
Chicago, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
KCFX - 101 The Fox
Harrisonville MO, USA / Classic Rock
WCSX - Detroit's Classic Rock 94.7 FM
Birmingham, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock 104 - Radiostorm.com
Topeka, USA / Classic Rock
TOP FM
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany / Pop, Rock, Classic Rock
5DN Cruise 1323 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Easy Listening, Classic Rock
Virgin Rock 70
Milan, Italy / 70s, Classic Rock
SoftRockRadio
Bedford, USA / Classic Rock
WNCX 98.5 FM
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WKIT-FM - Rock of Bangor K 100.3 FM
Brewer ME, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM
San Mateo, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
Beatles-A-Rama
Australia / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
Blown
Milverton, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s
KRGY - The Wolf 97.3 FM
Aurora NE, USA / Classic Rock
GotRadio - Soft Rock n' Classic Hits
USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Ballads

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.