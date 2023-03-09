Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League radio live broadcasts

Here you can listen to the matches of the current UEFA Europa League matchday live on the radio. Whether you listen to the supporter radio livestream or the local radio station in your club's hometown - Stay in the game live and free of charge.

Round of 16 Season 2022/2023

|

Thursday 03/09/2023

5:45 PM

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

On the radio: Werkself Radio
Ferencváros TC

5:45 PM

Roma

On the radio: Roma Radio
Real Sociedad

On the radio: Radio Marca Donostia
5:45 PM

Sporting

On the radio: Golo FM
Arsenal

On the radio: BBC Radio 5 live
5:45 PM

1. FC Union Berlin

On the radio: rbb radio eins
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

8:00 PM

Juventus

On the radio: Radio Bianconera
SC Freiburg

On the radio: Sportclub Live
8:00 PM

Shakhtar Donetsk

Feyenoord

8:00 PM

Manchester United

On the radio: BBC Radio Manchester
Real Betis

On the radio: Radio Betis - RealBetis Radio
8:00 PM

Sevilla

On the radio: SFC Sevilla Futbol Club Radio 91.6
Fenerbahçe

UEFA Europa League radio live today

When will the live UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted?

Live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches are usually scheduled for Thursdays at 18:45 and 21:00 CET.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches for example here on radio.net via our web radios. Join either the broadcasts of your club's supporters' radio or live broadcasts of local radio stations.

Will all UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all UEFA Europa League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. For the most important games you will find a livestream here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the radio live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches abroad, however, it may happen that individual broadcasting groups internationally geoblock their radio stream, then it is unfortunately not possible to play the radio stream.