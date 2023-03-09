Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Ferencváros TC
Roma
Real Sociedad
Sporting
Arsenal
1. FC Union Berlin
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus
SC Freiburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Feyenoord
Manchester United
Real Betis
Sevilla
Fenerbahçe
Live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches are usually scheduled for Thursdays at 18:45 and 21:00 CET.
You can listen to the live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches for example here on radio.net via our web radios. Join either the broadcasts of your club's supporters' radio or live broadcasts of local radio stations.
No, not all UEFA Europa League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. For the most important games you will find a livestream here with us.
Yes, you can listen to the radio live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches abroad, however, it may happen that individual broadcasting groups internationally geoblock their radio stream, then it is unfortunately not possible to play the radio stream.