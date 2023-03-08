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SportUEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League radio live broadcasts

Here you can listen to the matches of the current UEFA Europa League matchday live on the radio. Whether you listen to the supporter radio livestream or the local radio station in your club's hometown - Stay in the game live and free of charge.
Season 2026/2027

Thursday 10/15/2026

Sparta Praha
Lillestrøm SK
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On the radio: Radio Prague International NRK P1 Oslo og Akershus
Details of the game
AZ Alkmaar
Hapoel Be'er Sheva
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On the radio: NH Radio
Details of the game
Lech Poznań
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
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On the radio: Radio Poznań Werkself Radio - das Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fanradio
Details of the game
NK Celje
Omonia Nicosia
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Details of the game
Olympique Lyonnais
Crystal Palace
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On the radio: RTL BBC Radio 5 live
Details of the game
Red Bull Salzburg
Milan
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On the radio: Bundesliga ON EAR – FC Red Bull Salzburg RAI Radio 1
Details of the game
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Real Sociedad
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On the radio: Radio 2 Vlaams-Brabant Radio Marca Donostia
Details of the game
Torreense
Sunderland
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On the radio: BBC Newcastle
Details of the game
Benfica
Celtic
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On the radio: RTP Antena 1 98.3 FM Clyde 1
Details of the game
Bournemouth
SK Sturm Graz
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On the radio: BBC Radio Solent Bundesliga ON EAR – SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz - UPC Arena
Details of the game
Celta Vigo
Juventus
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On the radio: Radio Marca Vigo Radio Bianconera
Details of the game
Ferencváros TC
Viktoria Plzeň
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On the radio: Nemzeti Sport Hitrádio FM Plus
Details of the game
GNK Dinamo Zagreb
Anderlecht
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On the radio: HR 2 VRT Radio 1
Details of the game
Jagiellonia Białystok
FC Ararat-Armenia
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On the radio: Polskie Radio Białystok
Details of the game
NEC Nijmegen
Levski Sofia
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On the radio: Omrop Fryslan BNR Radio Sofia - БНР Радио София
Details of the game
Olympique de Marseille
Olympiacos
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On the radio: ici Provence Radio Spire
Details of the game
Stade Rennais
OFI Crete
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On the radio: ici Armorique ERT Heraklion
Details of the game
TSG Hoffenheim
Beşiktaş
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On the radio: Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar radio1903
Details of the game

UEFA Europa League radio live today

When will the live UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted?

Live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches are usually scheduled for Thursdays at 18:45 and 21:00 CET.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches for example here on radio.net via our web radios. Join either the broadcasts of your club's supporters' radio or live broadcasts of local radio stations.

Will all UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all UEFA Europa League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. For the most important games you will find a livestream here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the radio live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches abroad, however, it may happen that individual broadcasting groups internationally geoblock their radio stream, then it is unfortunately not possible to play the radio stream.

Do you like the UEFA Europa League but also soccer in general?

Then stay tuned. Here you will find all national and international soccer matches from today and the coming days: live soccer radio!

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