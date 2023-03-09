UEFA Europa League radio live today

When will the live UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted?

Live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches are usually scheduled for Thursdays at 18:45 and 21:00 CET.

Where can I listen to live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches?

You can listen to the live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches for example here on radio.net via our web radios. Join either the broadcasts of your club's supporters' radio or live broadcasts of local radio stations.

Will all UEFA Europa League matches be broadcasted live?

No, not all UEFA Europa League matches are broadcasted live on the radio. For the most important games you will find a livestream here with us.

Can I listen to the live broadcasts of UEFA Europa League matches abroad?

Yes, you can listen to the radio live broadcasts of the UEFA Europa League matches abroad, however, it may happen that individual broadcasting groups internationally geoblock their radio stream, then it is unfortunately not possible to play the radio stream.