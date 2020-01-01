Radio Logo
WROD 1340 AM
Daytona Beach FL, USA / Oldies
NPO Radio 2
Hilversum, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, Pop, Oldies
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
Munich, Germany / Pop, Oldies
WDR 4
Cologne, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
181.fm - Super 70's
Waynesboro, USA / 70s, Oldies
50s 60s Hits - HitsRadio
USA / Oldies
Radio 1 BE
Brussels, Belgium / Pop, Oldies
Joe
Brussels, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Pop
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Bremen Eins
Bremen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
NDR 90,3
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 70s, 80s
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Kiel
Kiel, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
57 Chevy Radio
USA / Oldies
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Hits
Radio Wien
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio New York Live
New York City, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Oldies, Pop
WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM
New Windsor NY, USA / Oldies, 70s
Nostalgie
Paris, France / Oldies
LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm
São Paulo, Brazil / Ballads, Oldies
181.fm - Classic Hits
Waynesboro, USA / 70s, Country, Oldies
Złote Przeboje
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Oldies
Absolute Radio 60s
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
harmony.fm
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies, 90s
BAYERN 1 - Franken
Munich, Germany / Pop, Oldies
OLDIES
Germany / Oldies
Berliner Rundfunk 91.4 – Die besten Hits aller Zeiten
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
95.0 HAMBURG ZWEI
Hamburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Arabella 105.2
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Pop, 80s, 90s
ORF Radio Steiermark
Graz, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
The Doo-Wop Express
Independence, USA / Oldies, R'n'B
181.fm - Good Time Oldies
New York City, USA / Pop, Oldies
Das neue Radio Seefunk
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Vintage Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Oldies
Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
Mellow Magic
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
Absolute Radio 70s
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Oldies
BAYERN 1 - Niederbayern Oberpfalz
Landshut, Germany / Pop, Oldies
GotRadio - Classic 60s
USA / Oldies
Best Net Radio - Country Oldies
Bothell WA, USA / Country, Oldies
Nostalgie NL - What a feeling !
Antwerp, Belgium / Pop, Oldies
R.SA - Live
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Niederösterreich
St. Pölten, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
HITRADIO RTL - Dresden
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
hr4
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
WMKV 89.3 FM
Cincinnati, USA / Jazz, Oldies, Swing
Martini Lounge Radio - iRadioPhilly
Philadelphia, USA / Oldies, Jazz
BigR - Golden Oldies
Bothell, USA / Oldies
MDR THÜRINGEN Erfurt
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.