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GenresOldies

Oldies radio – Listen to 2,365 Oldies radio stations online

undefined 94.9 The Surf FM Radio

94.9 The Surf FM Radio

North Myrtle Beach, Oldies
undefined WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM

WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM

New Windsor NY, Oldies, 70s
undefined Conyers Old Time Radio

Conyers Old Time Radio

Atlanta, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
undefined LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm

LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm

São Paulo, Oldies, Ballads
undefined KCEA 89.1 FM

KCEA 89.1 FM

Atherton, Oldies, Swing
undefined WOCN - Ocean 104.7

WOCN - Ocean 104.7

Orleans MA, Oldies
undefined WLNG 92.1 FM

WLNG 92.1 FM

Sag Harbor, Oldies
undefined The Valley's Classic Hits 97.7 FM

The Valley's Classic Hits 97.7 FM

Ware, Oldies
undefined WATV V 94.9

WATV V 94.9

Birmingham, Oldies, Pop
undefined WMKV 89.3 FM

WMKV 89.3 FM

Cincinnati, Oldies, Swing, Jazz
undefined HITRADIO RTL Dresden

HITRADIO RTL Dresden

Dresden, Oldies, 80s, 90s
undefined SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

Mainz, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s
undefined WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM

WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM

North East PA, Oldies
undefined 181.fm - Super 70's

181.fm - Super 70's

Waynesboro, Oldies, 70s
undefined Crime Time Radio USA

Crime Time Radio USA

Oldies, Grime
undefined WZOO 99.9 FM The Zoo

WZOO 99.9 FM The Zoo

Asheboro, Oldies, Hits
undefined 181.fm - Good Time Oldies

181.fm - Good Time Oldies

New York City, Oldies, Pop
undefined Rewound Radio

Rewound Radio

New York City, Oldies
undefined WBNJ - 91.9 FM

WBNJ - 91.9 FM

Barnegat, Oldies, 20s, 50s, 40s, 60s, 30s
undefined SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

Stuttgart, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s
undefined WXBJ-LP Cool 94.1

WXBJ-LP Cool 94.1

Salisbury, Oldies
undefined Hank's Old Time Radio

Hank's Old Time Radio

Oldies
undefined America's OTR - Mystery Theater Radio

America's OTR - Mystery Theater Radio

Chicago, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
undefined SOUL RADIO Classics

SOUL RADIO Classics

Washington D.C., Oldies, Soul, R'n'B
undefined Classic Old Time Radio

Classic Old Time Radio

Segovia, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
undefined DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES

DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES

Stuttgart, Oldies
undefined ABN Old-Time Radio Antioch

ABN Old-Time Radio Antioch

Antioch, Oldies
undefined 94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits

94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits

Chicago, Oldies, Hits
undefined Złote Przeboje

Złote Przeboje

Warsaw, Oldies, Hits
undefined Groovy Radio

Groovy Radio

Columbus, Oldies, 70s, 60s
undefined 181.fm - Classic Hits

181.fm - Classic Hits

Waynesboro, Country, Oldies, 70s
undefined SomaFM - Left Coast 70's

SomaFM - Left Coast 70's

San Francisco, Oldies, 70s
undefined JB's Rock n Roll - DooWop Jukebox

JB's Rock n Roll - DooWop Jukebox

London, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
undefined NDR 2

NDR 2

Hamburg, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
undefined WTIX 94.3 FM

WTIX 94.3 FM

New Orleans, Oldies
undefined KVKVI - Flashback Favorites

KVKVI - Flashback Favorites

Columbus OH, Rock, Oldies, Hits, Soul
undefined The Greatest R&B Hits - Urbanradio.com

The Greatest R&B Hits - Urbanradio.com

Marietta, Oldies, Soul, Motown
undefined Count Down Radio

Count Down Radio

Oldies, 70s
undefined Horror Radio 24/7/365

Horror Radio 24/7/365

London, Oldies
undefined CRAGG - Cult Radio A-Go-Go!

CRAGG - Cult Radio A-Go-Go!

Oldies, Film & Musical
undefined 50s 60s Hits - HitsRadio

50s 60s Hits - HitsRadio

Oldies
undefined Psychedelicized Radio

Psychedelicized Radio

New York City, Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s, Pop, 90s
undefined America's OTR - Old Time Sci-Fi

America's OTR - Old Time Sci-Fi

Chicago, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
undefined LOVE RADIO - Only Love Songs 70s80s90s

LOVE RADIO - Only Love Songs 70s80s90s

New York City, Oldies, Ballads, Easy Listening
undefined WMID - Classic Oldies 1340 AM

WMID - Classic Oldies 1340 AM

Atlantic City, Oldies
undefined Vinyl 107

Vinyl 107

Stockholm, Oldies
undefined Christmas At The Drive-In!

Christmas At The Drive-In!

Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.

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