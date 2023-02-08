Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
Listen to this station in the app for free:
WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet

CarnivalPopOldiesHits
WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
Playing now
About WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
(2108)

Beauty stays: Entertainment- and Folklore radio station of the West German Broadcasting Corporation. Gramophone records and schlager are finding their way onto the record players and friends of swaying to music will have enough reason to do that.

Station website
GermanCologneNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyPopOldiesHitsCarnival
WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet: Frequencies
Aachen/Stolberg 93.9 FM
Arnsberg 91.7 FM
Bad Oeynhausen/Wittekindsberg 90.1 FM
Bärbelkreuz 104.4 FM
Bonn/Venusberg 90.7 FM
Ederkopf 100.7 FM
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:22:52 PM
A company fromMADSACK