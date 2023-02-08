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About WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet
(2108)
Beauty stays: Entertainment- and Folklore radio station of the West German Broadcasting Corporation. Gramophone records and schlager are finding their way onto the record players and friends of swaying to music will have enough reason to do that.
WDR 4 Ruhrgebiet: Frequencies
Aachen/Stolberg 93.9 FM
Arnsberg 91.7 FM
Bad Oeynhausen/Wittekindsberg 90.1 FM
Bärbelkreuz 104.4 FM
Bonn/Venusberg 90.7 FM
Ederkopf 100.7 FM