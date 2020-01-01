Radio Logo
Beauty stays: Entertainment- and Folklore radio station of the West German Broadcasting Corporation.
Cologne, Germany / Hits Oldies Pop
Beauty stays: Entertainment- and Folklore radio station of the West German Broadcasting Corporation.
About WDR 4

Beauty stays: Entertainment- and Folklore radio station of the West German Broadcasting Corporation. Gramophone records and schlager are finding their way onto the record players and friends of swaying to music will have enough reason to do that.

Station website

App

WDR 4 : Frequencies

Höxter 87.8 FM
Bad Oeynhausen/Wittekindsberg 90.1 FM
Bonn/Venusberg 90.7 FM
Arnsberg 91.7 FM
Monschau/St. Michael Gymnasium 91.9 FM
Aachen/Stolberg 93.9 FM
Hallenberg 96.1 FM
Ibbenbüren/Schafberg 99.5 FM
Lübbecke/Bohlenstr. 99.6 FM
Münster/Baumberg 100 FM
Teutoburger Wald/Bielstein 100.5 FM
Ederkopf 100.7 FM
Schmallenberg/Beerenberg 101.1 FM
Siegen/Giersberg 101.2 FM
Langenberg/Hordtberg 101.3 FM
Kleve/Bresserberg 101.7 FM
Nordhelle 103.8 FM
Olsberg 104.1 FM
Bärbelkreuz 104.4 FM
Warburg/Stapelberg 104.5 FM

WDR 4 : Podcasts in Family

Ball you need is love – aus Liebe zum Fußball
WDR 4 - Mittendrin - In unserem Alter
Kirche in WDR 4
WDR 4 Bücher
WDR 4 - Comedy
WDR 4 Drinnen und Draußen
WDR 4 Hörbuch DVD
WDR 4 Hugo Egon Balder
WDR 4 Kuttler digital
WDR 4 Meilensteine und Legenden
Das schönste zum Fest
WDR 4 Mittendrin - In unserem Alter
WDR 4 - Promi-Boulevard
WDR 4 räumt auf
WDR 4 Spaziergang in NRW
WDR 4 Ullas Lieblingsrezepte
WDR 4 - Zur Sache
WDR 4 Zurück mit Lück

WDR 4 : Stations in Family

