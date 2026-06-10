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About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover
(615)
The best schlager, the most loved oldies and wonderful melodies can be found on this station. Whether a live report or a random chit chat on the microphone, there is never a dull moment.
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover: Frequencies
Aurich 95.8 FM
Cuxhaven/Holter Höhe 105.4 FM
Dannenberg 91.2 FM
Lingen-Damaschke 92.8 FM
Osnabrück/Schleptruper Egge 92.4 FM
Rosengarten/Langenrehm 103.2 FM