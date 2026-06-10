About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover

About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover

About NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Hannover

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The best schlager, the most loved oldies and wonderful melodies can be found on this station. Whether a live report or a random chit chat on the microphone, there is never a dull moment.

