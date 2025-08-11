Powered by RND
The Code To Winning
Kagiso Dikane
  • OVERCOME OUTWORK OUTSHINE || BUILDING STRONG RELATIONSHIPS DRIVES REVENUE|| NAFE LATU || EPISODE 046
    From the humble shores of Tonga 🇹🇴 to building multiple six-figure businesses in the United States, this is the inspiring journey of Nafe Latu entrepreneur, master networker, and co-founder of the Freedom Golf Retreat.   Born and raised in the Kingdom of Tonga, Nafe moved to the U.S. in June 2011 seeking better opportunities. By 2018, he had carved out his own lane as a Master Celebrity Barber, later expanding into multiple successful ventures. Along the way, he developed a passion for positive psychology, understanding that to elevate our businesses, we must first elevate ourselves. His mission is simple yet powerful: help others become unbroken in life, family, and business.   Today, Nafe is also the co-founder of Freedom Golf Retreat, alongside his business partner Austin Freeman. Combining Austin’s competitive love for golf with he's passion for the sanctuary it brings, the two created a one-of-a-kind retreat experience.   Freedom Golf Retreat offers: Access to three of Southern Utah’s best courses A luxury five-day, all-inclusive stay in stunning Southern Utah Elite networking opportunities with like-minded professionals Personal and business growth through shared experiences   This episode dives deep into Nafe’s immigrant story, the challenges he’s faced, the mindset shifts that changed his life, and how building strong relationships has been the key to driving revenue and creating freedom.
  • A SYRIAN REFUGEE DOCTOR: A STORY OF HOPE AND NEW BEGINNINGS: GHASSAN SOUID || EPISODE 045
    In this deeply moving episode, we sit down with Dr. Ghassan Souid, a Syrian refugee who once lived his dream as a medical doctor—only to have it all ripped away by war. Ghassan opens up about his life in Syria before fleeing to the United States, sharing the challenges, heartbreak, and resilience that have defined his journey. A man of deep compassion and unshakable purpose, Ghassan reflects on the emotional weight of leaving his home, his career, and the identity he built as a Doctor.   Despite being highly qualified doctor he’s unable to practice the profession he loves due to laws and few restrictions. Through his words, you’ll hear both the frustration and longing of a man who still dreams of healing others.   The episode also touches on the unbearable personal loss Ghassan has experienced. He recounts the moment his brother was killed by a direct rocket strike—an experience that continues to haunt him. Yet, through it all, his love for medicine has never faded. Ghassan speaks passionately about what being a doctor means to him, and why the call to serve remains alive in his heart.   Above all, this is a story of perseverance. Ghassan honors the hope America has given him and his family, while also challenging the healthcare system to create a path forward for refugee doctors like himself. His story is not just one of pain—it's one of purpose, potential, and a plea for possibility.   This episode is a powerful reminder of the human spirit’s capacity to endure, heal, and rise again. If you've ever doubted your purpose, your path, or the impact of one voice—listen to this.
  • UNLOCK THE PATH YOU WERE MEANT TO WALK: BLUE COLLAR TO ENTREPRENEUR || JARED BRIGSS || EPISODE 044
    Jared Briggs was born into a proud, hardworking blue-collar family—where showing up, grinding it out, and earning your keep were the marks of a good man. And while he deeply respects those roots, Jared always felt a pull to forge his own path. In this powerful episode, Jared shares how walking away from the “safe” path—including dropping out of college—became the single best decision of his life, opening the door to purpose, passion, and profit through entrepreneurship.   Over the past eight years, Jared has built a thriving insurance business by mastering a simple truth: people don’t just buy policies, they buy trust. He breaks down the techniques and strategies that helped him scale, earn big, and most importantly—help thousands of people protect their families and financial futures. But business alone wasn’t enough. Jared’s mission led him to create Invictus Nation, a community and coaching platform designed to build up men—personally, professionally, and spiritually.   As a husband, father, and mentor, Jared lives by the principle: “Be the Master”—of your mind, your habits, and your future. He dives deep into the mindset shifts required to transition from survival mode to strategic leadership, and how entrepreneurship has forced him to become a more grounded, driven, and purpose-led man.   This episode is a blueprint for anyone ready to step into the life they were meant to live. Whether you’re just starting your journey or ready to scale, Jared’s story proves that success doesn’t come from playing it safe—it comes from betting on yourself.
  • FROM SUPERBOWL CHAMPION TO US CONGRESSMAN || BURGESS OWENS || EPISODE 043
    In this powerful and inspiring episode, we sit down with Congressman Burgess Owens—former Super Bowl champion turned education advocate and U.S. legislator. From the NFL field to Capitol Hill, Owens shares the remarkable story of his transformation from professional athlete to public servant, fueled by a deep commitment to faith, freedom, and the American Dream. His journey is one of grit, redemption, and purpose, rooted in the values that shaped him as a young man growing up in the segregated South.   Burgess opens up about the pivotal moments in his life, including the challenges he faced after his football career, and how failure became a catalyst for growth and leadership. Now serving in Congress, he champions school choice and economic opportunity, believing that access to quality education and entrepreneurial tools is essential to breaking generational poverty. KG questions him on the dismantle of the department of education and what that means for schools and education in Utah and the United States aimed at giving families more freedom to choose the educational paths best suited for their children.   The conversation also explores what makes Utah a standout state in the nation, consistently ranked as one of the best places to live, raise a family, and start a business. Owens unpacks the cultural and spiritual values that make Utah unique—from its strong sense of community and family to its foundation in religious principles and personal responsibility. He makes the case that Utah’s model could serve as a blueprint for the rest of America.   We also touch on the critical role small businesses play in preserving freedom, building wealth, and creating jobs. Congressman Owens shares why fostering a spirit of belief, discipline, and personal accountability is key to success—not just in politics or sports, but in life. This episode is a masterclass in resilience, vision, and what it truly means to leave a legacy.   If you're ready to be inspired by a story of purpose-driven transformation, faith in action, and a passion for empowering future generations—this episode with Congressman Burgess Owens is one you won't want to miss.
  • MASCULINITY, ATTRACTION & POWER DYNAMICS: DATING COACH FOR MEN || IYA OBGADZE || EPISODE 042
    In this unique and eye-opening episode, we sit down with Iya Obgadze—elite dating and relationship coach for high-achieving men—to unpack the truths behind attraction, masculinity, and modern relationship dynamics. Known for her bold and no-fluff approach, Iya helps men decode high-value women and evolve into the kind of man she can’t replace. Whether you're navigating the dating world, healing from a past relationship, or striving to elevate your presence, this episode delivers clarity and strategy.   Iya dives deep into how high-value women think, what they look for beyond surface-level traits, and why so many successful men unknowingly sabotage their chances with the women they desire. From emotional intelligence and masculine leadership to setting boundaries and embodying purpose, she outlines exactly what it takes to magnetize—not chase—deep, lasting connection.   We explore the unspoken power dynamics in relationships, how to command respect without manipulation, and why true masculine confidence isn't about dominance—it's about self-mastery. Iya shares how men can build an internal foundation so strong that attraction becomes a natural byproduct, not a constant pursuit. If you've ever wondered how to be the man in today’s dating landscape, this conversation is your roadmap.   This episode isn’t about pickup lines or surface tactics—it’s about transformation. Tune in to discover how to shift from performing for love to being the love she values most. If you're ready to attract high-caliber women and become irreplaceable in both life and love, Iya Obgadze is the coach you need to hear
About The Code To Winning

The Code To Winning is an engaging podcast that centers around insightful interviews with a diverse range of guests, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and CEOs. With a compelling motto, “Insights you need today to seize the world tomorrow,” the podcast delves into the strategic and practical aspects of success in the dynamic world of business. Through in-depth conversations, listeners gain valuable perspectives and strategies from accomplished individuals who have navigated the complexities of the business landscape. Those who know what it takes to win. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established professional, The Code To Winning offers a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to empower you on your journey to success. Tune in to unlock the secrets and strategies that can propel you towards achieving your goals in the ever-evolving business world.
