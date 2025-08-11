UNLOCK THE PATH YOU WERE MEANT TO WALK: BLUE COLLAR TO ENTREPRENEUR || JARED BRIGSS || EPISODE 044
Jared Briggs was born into a proud, hardworking blue-collar family—where showing up, grinding it out, and earning your keep were the marks of a good man. And while he deeply respects those roots, Jared always felt a pull to forge his own path. In this powerful episode, Jared shares how walking away from the “safe” path—including dropping out of college—became the single best decision of his life, opening the door to purpose, passion, and profit through entrepreneurship.
Over the past eight years, Jared has built a thriving insurance business by mastering a simple truth: people don’t just buy policies, they buy trust. He breaks down the techniques and strategies that helped him scale, earn big, and most importantly—help thousands of people protect their families and financial futures. But business alone wasn’t enough. Jared’s mission led him to create Invictus Nation, a community and coaching platform designed to build up men—personally, professionally, and spiritually.
As a husband, father, and mentor, Jared lives by the principle: “Be the Master”—of your mind, your habits, and your future. He dives deep into the mindset shifts required to transition from survival mode to strategic leadership, and how entrepreneurship has forced him to become a more grounded, driven, and purpose-led man.
This episode is a blueprint for anyone ready to step into the life they were meant to live. Whether you’re just starting your journey or ready to scale, Jared’s story proves that success doesn’t come from playing it safe—it comes from betting on yourself.