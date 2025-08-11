FROM SUPERBOWL CHAMPION TO US CONGRESSMAN || BURGESS OWENS || EPISODE 043

In this powerful and inspiring episode, we sit down with Congressman Burgess Owens—former Super Bowl champion turned education advocate and U.S. legislator. From the NFL field to Capitol Hill, Owens shares the remarkable story of his transformation from professional athlete to public servant, fueled by a deep commitment to faith, freedom, and the American Dream. His journey is one of grit, redemption, and purpose, rooted in the values that shaped him as a young man growing up in the segregated South. Burgess opens up about the pivotal moments in his life, including the challenges he faced after his football career, and how failure became a catalyst for growth and leadership. Now serving in Congress, he champions school choice and economic opportunity, believing that access to quality education and entrepreneurial tools is essential to breaking generational poverty. KG questions him on the dismantle of the department of education and what that means for schools and education in Utah and the United States aimed at giving families more freedom to choose the educational paths best suited for their children. The conversation also explores what makes Utah a standout state in the nation, consistently ranked as one of the best places to live, raise a family, and start a business. Owens unpacks the cultural and spiritual values that make Utah unique—from its strong sense of community and family to its foundation in religious principles and personal responsibility. He makes the case that Utah’s model could serve as a blueprint for the rest of America. We also touch on the critical role small businesses play in preserving freedom, building wealth, and creating jobs. Congressman Owens shares why fostering a spirit of belief, discipline, and personal accountability is key to success—not just in politics or sports, but in life. This episode is a masterclass in resilience, vision, and what it truly means to leave a legacy. If you're ready to be inspired by a story of purpose-driven transformation, faith in action, and a passion for empowering future generations—this episode with Congressman Burgess Owens is one you won't want to miss.