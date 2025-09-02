The Amazing Authorities Podcast

Powered by RND
Mitch Carson
  • From TEDx to #1 Bestseller: Terry L. Fossum on The Ox Cart Technique & World-Class Speaking
    In this powerhouse episode, host Mitch Carson interviews Terry L. Fossum—mechanical engineer turned speaker, survival-show winner, and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Terry reveals how his Ox Cart Technique flips goal-setting on its head using Nobel Prize–backed Prospect Theory—so “failure isn’t an option” becomes more compelling than staying in your comfort zone. He explains why 92% of goals fail, and how to engineer stakes that finally move you to action. You’ll also hear the story behind Terry’s TEDx talk—debuting #2 in the world and cited among the most impactful talks of the century—and how he turned that spotlight into a speaking business. He shares a free AI that scores your TEDx idea, helps identify the right stages (not all are equal), and even drafts the outreach and post-talk promotion—so TEDx becomes a stepping stone, not the finish line. Finally, Terry walks through converting a book into a paid keynote, estimating fees, and his “Idea to Income” path for getting booked—starting locally, building social proof, and leveraging great footage to elevate your speaker reel. You’ll learn:The Ox Cart Technique: how to design “pain of failure” stakes that beat procrastination (rooted in Prospect Theory). Why most TEDx talks stall—and how to pick venues, shape your idea, and promote so it drives real business. A free AI workflow to score your talk idea, target organizers, and amplify after the stage. How to turn a book into a signature keynote (plus what speakers can realistically charge). The simple local-to-global strategy Terry used to get booked—without pay-to-play. If you want a scientific, ethical, and scalable way to build authority—from idea to income—this episode is your blueprint.Terry L. Fossum is a Number One bestselling author on Wall Street Journal, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, and bestselling author on USA Today. HIs TEDxTalk debuted at #2 in the WORLD, and has been called “One of 30 most impactful TEDxTalks of this century”. He turned all of this into a highly paid speaking career, where he’s also helped raise millions of dollars for charities across the country. He’s take that expertise and developed programs to help YOU either get on that elusive TEDx stage to explode your credibility, or build your own 6-figure speaking business.He’s Los Angles Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2024, Insights Success magazine's “The Most Impactful and Visionary Personality to Look for in 2025”, Oh, and for fun, he goes on solo adventures in places like the Arctic Circle and survival in the Amazon jungle, and won a survival reality show that’s currently airing on Amazon Prime.You can find Terry L. Fossum here:www.TerryLFossum.comAlso check out:Authors who want to turn their book into a 6-figure speaking career:  www.BookToImpact.comNon-authors who want to do the same:  www.StageBound.proAnyone who wants to get on the biggest stage in the world, a TEDx stage:  www.IdeaScore.ai---------- If you like this episode, don't forget to check the following links: You can schedule a strategy call with me using this link: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/meetwithmitch⁠⁠ If you want to be a podcast guest, you can apply here: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/podcastguest You can find me here:https://www.mitchcarson.com/⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/MitchCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mitchcarsonofficial/⁠⁠https://www.twitter.com/MCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchcarsoninstantcelebrity/⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@MitchCarsonOfficial⁠⁠ My Amazon Book Links:The Amazing Authors of Singapore: https://a.co/d/cp9KjC1The Silent Salesmen: https://a.co/d/b4eqa2D If you're serious about publishing and selling more books on Amazon, you need the right data.That’s why I use Publisher Rocket—it’s like having a book marketing expert in your pocket:https://mitchauthor--rocket.thrivecart.com/publisher-rocket-mitch-author/5e8f51fc1dd46/
    35:40
  • Nursing Intuition: Jenn Johnson on Trusting Your Gut, Surviving Burnout & Finding Purpose
    In this moving episode of The Amazing Authorities Podcast, host Mitch Carson speaks with Jenn Johnson—ER nurse, author, and advocate for mental health in healthcare.Jenn shares the story behind her powerful book, Nursing Intuition: How to Trust Your Gut, Save Your Sanity, and Survive Your Career, written in the aftermath of the pandemic. She reveals how journaling her experiences as a nurse uncovered the hidden role of intuition in critical care—and how trusting (or ignoring) that inner voice can mean the difference between life, death, or burnout.From stories of near-death experiences in the ER to navigating grief, trauma, and resilience, Jenn offers a raw, heartfelt perspective on what it truly means to serve on the frontlines. She also explains how intuition extends beyond medicine—into relationships, personal safety, and daily decision-making.You’ll learn:Why intuition is a vital skill in nursing—and in lifeHow to balance gut instinct with evidence-based practiceThe emotional toll of nursing and how to process grief and traumaHow journaling can unlock healing and purposeThe science behind the “gut-brain connection” and decision-makingIf you’ve ever wondered how healthcare workers endure the unimaginable—or how to reconnect with your own inner compass—this episode will leave you inspired, grounded, and grateful.Jenn Johnson, a seasoned ER nurse in Canada, discovered the power of intuition by listening to her body and recognizing what was happening with patients before tests confirmed diagnoses. Despite enduring bullying and toxic workplaces, she grew stronger through each experience, learning to trust her instincts and advocate for herself and others. Jenn shares how intuition, when combined with medical expertise, can accelerate patient care and improve outcomes. Her colleagues value her ability to act quickly on gut feelings, often saving lives. Jenn’s new book, *Nursing Intuition*, explores the science and practical application of intuition in healthcare.You can find Jennifer Johnson here:https://www.instagram.com/ernurse.jenn/www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-johnson-bscn-rnhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ernurse.jennhttps://www.amazon.com/stores/Jennifer-A-Johnson-RN/author/B0D1NBF18K---------- If you like this episode, don't forget to check the following links: You can schedule a strategy call with me using this link: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/meetwithmitch⁠⁠ If you want to be a podcast guest, you can apply here: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/podcastguest You can find me here:https://www.mitchcarson.com/⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/MitchCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mitchcarsonofficial/⁠⁠https://www.twitter.com/MCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchcarsoninstantcelebrity/⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@MitchCarsonOfficial⁠⁠ My Amazon Book Links:The Amazing Authors of Singapore: https://a.co/d/cp9KjC1The Silent Salesmen: https://a.co/d/b4eqa2D If you're serious about publishing and selling more books on Amazon, you need the right data.That’s why I use Publisher Rocket—it’s like having a book marketing expert in your pocket:https://mitchauthor--rocket.thrivecart.com/publisher-rocket-mitch-author/5e8f51fc1dd46/
    21:59
  • Discover Your Superpower: Dr. Christiane Schroeter on TEDx, Lead Magnets & Authority
    In this power-packed episode of The Amazing Authorities Podcast, host Mitch Carson sits down with Dr. Christiane Schroeter—marketing and entrepreneurship professor from San Luis Obispo, multi-book author, fitness instructor, and top-ranked podcaster. She shares how “petite practices” (small, consistent actions) fuel big outcomes across publishing, podcasting, and thought leadership.Fresh off her TEDx debut, Christiane breaks down how to turn credibility moments into business assets. Inside her newest book, Discover Your Superpower, she shows readers how to design a “product offer tree,” build authentic lead magnets, and move audiences from first touch to premium offers—complete with QR codes that point to podcast episodes and resources. She also reveals how she uses an Amazon affiliate store—ethically—to extend value and monetize without losing trust.Christiane also unpacks the rise of her show Happy, Healthy Hustle—from launch to top 1% globally—and why joy (not hacks) is the ultimate growth strategy.You’ll learn:How to design lead magnets that actually solve problems—and where they sit in your funnelWays to turn a book into a full customer journey using QR codes, checklists, and podcastsAn ethical approach to affiliate monetization that keeps audience trustThe “petite practice” method for producing consistently—without burnoutHow to leverage a TEDx talk for authority, leads, and long-term opportunitiesIf you’re building authority as a creator, coach, or founder, this episode is your blueprint for turning small daily actions into a powerful brand—and real revenue.Top 1% podcaster, #1 Amazon bestselling author, and business coach empowering entrepreneurs to take bold steps, master "Petite Practices," and create extraordinary results.You can find Christiane Schroeter here:https://facebook.com/doctorchristianehttps://www.pinterest.com/doctorchristiane/https://www.youtube.com/@doctor.christianehttps://instagram.com/doctor.christianehttps://linkedin.com/in/christianeschroeter/https://www.tiktok.com/@hello.happy.nesthttps://www.threads.net/@doctor.christianehttps://open.spotify.com/playlist/1StxXZwOlq6sY0hNATqa5D?si=_Cy0jJ2rTPWD913Bj1eirwhttps://doctorchristiane.com/Don't forget to check out:https://hellohappynest.thrivecart.com/pitching-podcast-video/?coupon=PODCASTMOM---------- If you like this episode, don't forget to check the following links: You can schedule a strategy call with me using this link: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/meetwithmitch⁠⁠ If you want to be a podcast guest, you can apply here: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/podcastguest You can find me here:https://www.mitchcarson.com/⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/MitchCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mitchcarsonofficial/⁠⁠https://www.twitter.com/MCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchcarsoninstantcelebrity/⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@MitchCarsonOfficial⁠⁠ My Amazon Book Links:The Amazing Authors of Singapore: https://a.co/d/cp9KjC1The Silent Salesmen: https://a.co/d/b4eqa2D If you're serious about publishing and selling more books on Amazon, you need the right data.That’s why I use Publisher Rocket—it’s like having a book marketing expert in your pocket:https://mitchauthor--rocket.thrivecart.com/publisher-rocket-mitch-author/5e8f51fc1dd46/
    38:16
  • From Wall Street to Stillness: Tom Cronin on Meditation & Fulfillment
    In this profound episode of The Amazing Authorities Podcast, host Mitch Carson speaks with Tom Cronin, former high-flying finance broker turned global meditation teacher, author, and founder of The Stillness Project.Once living a “Wolf of Wall Street” lifestyle filled with stress, late nights, and burnout, Tom shares how discovering Transcendental Meditation transformed his anxiety-ridden existence into a path of peace, purpose, and teaching. Today, he runs retreats worldwide, guiding leaders, entrepreneurs, and seekers to harness meditation for both spiritual awakening and peak performance.Together, Mitch and Tom explore the difference between spirituality and religion, why meditation is essential in today’s chaotic world, and how accessing stillness can actually unlock productivity, creativity, and business success.You’ll learn:How meditation can heal stress, insomnia, and emotional reactivityThe surprising link between spirituality and quantum physicsWhy fulfillment can’t be bought—but must be cultivated from withinHow leaders and professionals use meditation for peak performanceTom’s journey from finance to teaching retreats in Bali and beyondIf you’ve ever wondered how to balance material success with inner peace, this episode will show you the power of meditation to change not only your mind—but your entire life.Tom Cronin spent 26 years in finance markets as one of Australia’s leading bond and swap brokers. He discovered meditation in the early stages of his career, when the anxiety and chaos he was experiencing had hit a crisis point, and it completely transformed his world, both personally and professionally. Founder of The Stillness Project, a global movement to inspire one billion people to sit in stillness daily, Tom is passionate about reducing stress and chaos in people’s lives. His ongoing work in transformational leadership coaching and corporate training has seen him working with some of the top companies in the world like Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Oracle, Harvard Business School, Qantas, UBS and Coca-Cola. He has spoken on stage at conferences and events like Adnews Summit, Afest, Wanderlust and Mind Heart Connect. Tom has six books published and produced the hit documentary film The Portal. You can find Tom Cronin here:https://www.instagram.com/tomcronin/https://www.facebook.com/tomcronincoachhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/tomcronin1/https://www.tiktok.com/@_tomcronin_ https://twitter.com/Tom_Croninhttps://www.youtube.com/stillnessprojecthttps://au.pinterest.com/stillness2014/https://pl.pinterest.com/TomCroninCoach/---------- If you like this episode, don't forget to check the following links: You can schedule a strategy call with me using this link: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/meetwithmitch⁠⁠ If you want to be a podcast guest, you can apply here: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/podcastguest You can find me here:https://www.mitchcarson.com/⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/MitchCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mitchcarsonofficial/⁠⁠https://www.twitter.com/MCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchcarsoninstantcelebrity/⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@MitchCarsonOfficial⁠⁠ My Amazon Book Links:The Amazing Authors of Singapore: https://a.co/d/cp9KjC1The Silent Salesmen: https://a.co/d/b4eqa2D If you're serious about publishing and selling more books on Amazon, you need the right data.That’s why I use Publisher Rocket—it’s like having a book marketing expert in your pocket:https://mitchauthor--rocket.thrivecart.com/publisher-rocket-mitch-author/5e8f51fc1dd46/
    25:42
  • Hardwired to Rise: The Happy Hypnotist on Fear, Healing & Human Potential
    In this uplifting and transformational episode of The Amazing Authorities Podcast, host Mitch Carson sits down with Amy Koford—The Happy Hypnotist—to explore how hypnosis can help people break free from fear, overcome trauma, and step into their true potential.Amy shares the inspiration behind her new book Hardwired to Rise: Live Fearlessly, Prosperously, and Optimally, and how thousands of hypnosis sessions revealed a universal truth: most struggles are rooted in fear. From helping clients release grief and trauma to achieving breakthroughs in business, sports, and health, Amy explains how reprogramming the subconscious mind unlocks profound healing and success.With warmth, humor, and deep personal insight, Amy takes us through her journey from HR professional and mother of five to becoming a world-class hypnotist trained by legends like Paul McKenna and Marshall Sylver. Whether you’re curious about hypnosis or searching for tools to live more freely, this episode will shift how you think about fear, belief, and human potential.You’ll Learn:Why fear is at the root of depression, anxiety, addiction, and self-sabotageHow hypnosis works to reprogram the subconscious for healing and successReal stories of clients who overcame grief, trauma, and lifelong habits in just a few sessionsThe connection between beliefs, emotions, and the reality we createHow Amy helps CEOs, athletes, and everyday people unlock peak performanceWhy you are so much more than you think you are—and how to tap into that truthIf you’ve ever felt held back by fear or doubt, this episode will inspire you to rise above and embrace the limitless potential already inside you.People are fascinated with hypnotism. Amy the Happy Hypnotist is here to help you learn all about how the power of hypnosis can serve you. She is a highly acclaimed speaker, bestselling author, clinical hypnotist and performer of highly entertaining hypnosis shows. She has done thousands of one-on-one sessions and she excels in empowering individuals to overcome depression and anxiety, heal from past traumas, conquer their fears, stop smoking in one session, be confident and successful, love themselves, sleep well, live happily and peacefully, and unlock their fullest potential to thrive.You can find Amy Koford here:https://www.amykoford.com/https://www.tiktok.com/@amythehappyhypnotisthttps://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-koford-012637184/https://www.instagram.com/amykofordhttps://www.facebook.com/amy.kofordDon't forget to check out:https://www.amykoford.com/my-checklist---------- If you like this episode, don't forget to check the following links: You can schedule a strategy call with me using this link: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/meetwithmitch⁠⁠ If you want to be a podcast guest, you can apply here: https://www.getinterviewedguaranteed.com/podcastguest You can find me here:https://www.mitchcarson.com/⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/MitchCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/mitchcarsonofficial/⁠⁠https://www.twitter.com/MCarsonOfficial/⁠⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchcarsoninstantcelebrity/⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@MitchCarsonOfficial⁠⁠ My Amazon Book Links:The Amazing Authors of Singapore: https://a.co/d/cp9KjC1The Silent Salesmen: https://a.co/d/b4eqa2D If you're serious about publishing and selling more books on Amazon, you need the right data.That’s why I use Publisher Rocket—it’s like having a book marketing expert in your pocket:https://mitchauthor--rocket.thrivecart.com/publisher-rocket-mitch-author/5e8f51fc1dd46/
About The Amazing Authorities Podcast

Amazing Authorities is where elite experts share the truth behind their rise to influence, impact, and income. Hosted by Mitch Carson—international speaker, bestselling author, and NBC show creator—this podcast brings you in-depth conversations with visionary entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, global keynote speakers, media moguls, and world-class performers. Each episode unpacks how these guests became recognized authorities—and how you can too.
