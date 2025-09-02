Hardwired to Rise: The Happy Hypnotist on Fear, Healing & Human Potential
In this uplifting and transformational episode of The Amazing Authorities Podcast, host Mitch Carson sits down with Amy Koford—The Happy Hypnotist—to explore how hypnosis can help people break free from fear, overcome trauma, and step into their true potential.Amy shares the inspiration behind her new book Hardwired to Rise: Live Fearlessly, Prosperously, and Optimally, and how thousands of hypnosis sessions revealed a universal truth: most struggles are rooted in fear. From helping clients release grief and trauma to achieving breakthroughs in business, sports, and health, Amy explains how reprogramming the subconscious mind unlocks profound healing and success.With warmth, humor, and deep personal insight, Amy takes us through her journey from HR professional and mother of five to becoming a world-class hypnotist trained by legends like Paul McKenna and Marshall Sylver. Whether you're curious about hypnosis or searching for tools to live more freely, this episode will shift how you think about fear, belief, and human potential.You'll Learn:Why fear is at the root of depression, anxiety, addiction, and self-sabotageHow hypnosis works to reprogram the subconscious for healing and successReal stories of clients who overcame grief, trauma, and lifelong habits in just a few sessionsThe connection between beliefs, emotions, and the reality we createHow Amy helps CEOs, athletes, and everyday people unlock peak performanceWhy you are so much more than you think you are—and how to tap into that truthIf you've ever felt held back by fear or doubt, this episode will inspire you to rise above and embrace the limitless potential already inside you.People are fascinated with hypnotism. Amy the Happy Hypnotist is here to help you learn all about how the power of hypnosis can serve you. She is a highly acclaimed speaker, bestselling author, clinical hypnotist and performer of highly entertaining hypnosis shows. She has done thousands of one-on-one sessions and she excels in empowering individuals to overcome depression and anxiety, heal from past traumas, conquer their fears, stop smoking in one session, be confident and successful, love themselves, sleep well, live happily and peacefully, and unlock their fullest potential to thrive.You can find Amy Koford here:https://www.amykoford.com/https://www.tiktok.com/@amythehappyhypnotisthttps://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-koford-012637184/https://www.instagram.com/amykofordhttps://www.facebook.com/amy.koford