Before Nvidia reported, Wall Street had a light day with major indexes coming under pressure from disappointing Target earnings and rising yields. Stocks rebounded by the close.
10:19
Clawing Back: Ukraine Fears Ebb, Tech Leads Rally
Investors' risk appetite quickly returned following a short Ukraine-related plunge. Walmart's strong quarter and anticipation for Nvidia's results late tomorrow led the surge.
10:41
Tesla Gains Outpace Nvidia Losses, Helping Stocks
Mega caps Nvidia and Tesla went opposite ways but the market keyed off Tesla's rally. Yields slipped, also lending support. Walmart reports early tomorrow and Nvidia is Wednesday.
10:28
Inflation, Rate Fears Send Stocks Lower for Week
The SPX fell and is now down three weeks out of four. A cautious Fed and hot retail sales data that stirred inflation fear caused risk-off trading. Nvidia and retail earnings loom.
10:44
Hawkish Powell Remarks Accelerate Losses After PPI
Fed Chairman Powell said there's no hurry to cut rates, hurting rate-cut odds. Stocks, already down after PPI showed little inflation progress, fell for the third day in four.
The Schwab Market Update podcast delivers our informative summary of each day's trading and financial news, including key stock announcements, federal monetary policy, and market-mover statistics.
Podcasts are for informational purposes only. This channel is not monitored by Charles Schwab. Please visit schwab.com/contactus for contact options.