Jill on Money with Jill Schlesinger

  • Can I Retire at 58 With My Expensive Hobby?
    Can I retire at 58 with an expensive hobby? I don't want to be 70 and miss out on the amazing physical and mental experience that comes with my hobby. Have a money question? Email us here Subscribe to Jill on Money LIVE YouTube: @jillonmoney Instagram: @jillonmoney Twitter: @jillonmoney "Jill on Money" theme music is by Joel Goodman, www.joelgoodman.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    17:29
  • Catching Up and Staying on Track
    After not maxing out our retirement accounts for a few years, I want to make sure that we're now on the right path for reaching our financial goals. Have a money question? Email us here Subscribe to Jill on Money LIVE YouTube: @jillonmoney Instagram: @jillonmoney Twitter: @jillonmoney "Jill on Money" theme music is by Joel Goodman, www.joelgoodman.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    18:11
  • First Republic Fails, Now What?
    I joined CBS Mornings to discusses the decline and fate of First Republic Bank and the Federal Reserve's report of what went wrong with Silicon Valley Bank. Have a money question? Email us here Subscribe to Jill on Money LIVE YouTube: @jillonmoney Instagram: @jillonmoney Twitter: @jillonmoney "Jill on Money" theme music is by Joel Goodman, www.joelgoodman.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    9:40
  • Can I Do a Reset at 55?
    I'm 53 years old and trying to determine if a reset is possible within the next 2 to 3 years. Do I have enough saved to do it? Have a money question? Email us here Subscribe to Jill on Money LIVE YouTube: @jillonmoney Instagram: @jillonmoney Twitter: @jillonmoney "Jill on Money" theme music is by Joel Goodman, www.joelgoodman.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    23:43
  • Do I Need an Annuity?
    A financial planner I was connected with is suggesting some insurance products and I need a second opinion before pulling the trigger. Have a money question? Email us here Subscribe to Jill on Money LIVE YouTube: @jillonmoney Instagram: @jillonmoney Twitter: @jillonmoney "Jill on Money" theme music is by Joel Goodman, www.joelgoodman.com. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    11:38

About Jill on Money with Jill Schlesinger

Host Jill Schlesinger, CFP®, tackles sometimes uncomfortable and even controversial money and investing issues, without the financial jargon, to get to the heart of what’s important for anyone to know. Jill takes listener phone calls and interviews informative and entertaining guests each week to uncover surprising insights and provide actionable information so you can make the most of your money. Have a question? Email us at askjill at jillonmoney dot com.
