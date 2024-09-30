The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

No.1 Toxicologist: Stop Using Scented Candles! These Products Were Making Me Infertile! Using This Product Is Harming Your Future Kids!

Is your everyday routine killing you, what are the deadly toxins that are lurking in everyday products and how are they harming your health? Dr Yvonne Burkart is a PhD Toxicologist and former Senior Toxicologist in the flavour and fragrance industry. She is also the creator of the YouTube channel, 'Yvonne Burkart, PhD'. In this conversation, Dr Yvonne and Steven discuss topics such as, the link between everyday products and infertility and cancer, the amount of microplastics in our bodies, the hidden dangers of scented candles, and how your makeup routine pollutes your body. (00:00) Intro (02:16) Yvonne's Warning (07:59) How Being A Mom Amplified Yvonne's Mission (10:17) How The Medical System Lied To Yvonne About Her Reproductive System (12:22) How Many Day-To-Day Products Are Toxic? (14:27) Yvonne's Background (15:52) Understanding Multi-Generational Toxicity (17:06) What Are Endocrine Disruptors? (19:07) Diseases In Children Linked To Endocrine Disruptors (19:48) The Link Between Microplastics And ADHD (20:28) The Effect Of Endocrine Disruptors On Puberty (21:45) The Shift In Fertility Trends (23:01) Shouldn't The FDA Regulate These Toxins? (25:19) Is There Malicious Intent Behind The Government's Inaction? (28:59) How Yvonne Measures Her Health Improvements (31:32) The Rise Of Cancer In The Modern Age (34:51) Products To Avoid For Better Health (44:17) Why Are Fragrances In Everything? (47:31) Allergy Statistics And Trends (49:32) Rates Of Disease In Other Societies (50:55) The Rise Of PFAS Chemicals (52:20) Non-Stick Pan Dangers Explained (56:54) Safe Kitchen Utensils To Use (58:37) Are Plastic Containers Safe? (01:03:07) How Microplastics Are Destroying Our Brains (01:04:55) Is Bottled Water Bad For You? (01:08:01) The Dangers Of Takeaway Coffee Cups (01:09:54) Should You Filter Your Water? (01:12:52) Cost-Effective Health Tips Everyone Can Do (01:14:55) Antiperspirants And The Health Impact Of Aluminum (01:20:50) Thoughts On Menstrual Products (01:23:43) Are Our Clothes Toxic? (01:24:46) How Toxic Are Our Cleaning Products? (01:26:12) Why Products Targeted To Black Women Contain More Toxins (01:32:16) Are Candles Safe? (01:36:33) Is Incense Safer Than Candles? (01:38:19) Is Vaping Harmful To Health? (01:39:35) What You Need To Know About Air Quality (01:42:52) The Dangers Of Burning Wood Indoors (01:44:05) Indoor Air Pollution Statistics (01:45:07) How To Increase Your Body's Antioxidants (01:47:24) The Benefits Of Whole Foods (01:51:44) What Else Should We Talk About? (01:53:02) Are Your Pets Safe From Toxins? (01:54:52) Guest's Last Question (01:57:07) Yvonne's Advice For Parents