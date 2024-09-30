The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

No.1 Toxicologist: Stop Using Scented Candles! These Products Were Making Me Infertile! Using This Product Is Harming Your Future Kids!
Is your everyday routine killing you, what are the deadly toxins that are lurking in everyday products and how are they harming your health?
Dr Yvonne Burkart is a PhD Toxicologist and former Senior Toxicologist in the flavour and fragrance industry. She is also the creator of the YouTube channel, ‘Yvonne Burkart, PhD’.
In this conversation, Dr Yvonne and Steven discuss topics such as, the link between everyday products and infertility and cancer, the amount of microplastics in our bodies, the hidden dangers of scented candles, and how your makeup routine pollutes your body.
(00:00) Intro
(02:16) Yvonne's Warning
(07:59) How Being A Mom Amplified Yvonne's Mission
(10:17) How The Medical System Lied To Yvonne About Her Reproductive System
(12:22) How Many Day-To-Day Products Are Toxic?
(14:27) Yvonne's Background
(15:52) Understanding Multi-Generational Toxicity
(17:06) What Are Endocrine Disruptors?
(19:07) Diseases In Children Linked To Endocrine Disruptors
(19:48) The Link Between Microplastics And ADHD
(20:28) The Effect Of Endocrine Disruptors On Puberty
(21:45) The Shift In Fertility Trends
(23:01) Shouldn't The FDA Regulate These Toxins?
(25:19) Is There Malicious Intent Behind The Government's Inaction?
(28:59) How Yvonne Measures Her Health Improvements
(31:32) The Rise Of Cancer In The Modern Age
(34:51) Products To Avoid For Better Health
(44:17) Why Are Fragrances In Everything?
(47:31) Allergy Statistics And Trends
(49:32) Rates Of Disease In Other Societies
(50:55) The Rise Of PFAS Chemicals
(52:20) Non-Stick Pan Dangers Explained
(56:54) Safe Kitchen Utensils To Use
(58:37) Are Plastic Containers Safe?
(01:03:07) How Microplastics Are Destroying Our Brains
(01:04:55) Is Bottled Water Bad For You?
(01:08:01) The Dangers Of Takeaway Coffee Cups
(01:09:54) Should You Filter Your Water?
(01:12:52) Cost-Effective Health Tips Everyone Can Do
(01:14:55) Antiperspirants And The Health Impact Of Aluminum
(01:20:50) Thoughts On Menstrual Products
(01:23:43) Are Our Clothes Toxic?
(01:24:46) How Toxic Are Our Cleaning Products?
(01:26:12) Why Products Targeted To Black Women Contain More Toxins
(01:32:16) Are Candles Safe?
(01:36:33) Is Incense Safer Than Candles?
(01:38:19) Is Vaping Harmful To Health?
(01:39:35) What You Need To Know About Air Quality
(01:42:52) The Dangers Of Burning Wood Indoors
(01:44:05) Indoor Air Pollution Statistics
(01:45:07) How To Increase Your Body's Antioxidants
(01:47:24) The Benefits Of Whole Foods
(01:51:44) What Else Should We Talk About?
(01:53:02) Are Your Pets Safe From Toxins?
(01:54:52) Guest's Last Question
(01:57:07) Yvonne's Advice For Parents
Moment 187: The Pregnancy Doctor REVEALS 3 Ways To INCREASE Your Chances Of Pregnancy NATURALLY
In this moment, world-renowned fertility expert Dr Natalie Crawford discusses how to improve your chances of conceiving. According to Dr Natalie, timing is a key factor in achieving pregnancy, and she explains that the optimal window for conceiving happens around the ovulation phase of a woman’s menstrual cycle. Dr Natalie also addresses common misconceptions about fertility, including the idea that engaging in sex less frequently helps to preserve sperm. Instead, she explains that regular sex actually increases the likelihood of conception by ensuring access to healthy sperm. For those who are unable to rely on timing and frequency alone, Dr Natalie recommends alternatives such as intrauterine insemination. She also encourages women to gain a better understanding of their menstrual cycles, not only to support conception but also as an indicator of their overall health.
Ex Google CEO: AI Is Creating Deadly Viruses! If We See This, We Must Turn Off AI! They Leaked Our Secrets At Google!
He scaled Google from startup to $2 trillion success, can Eric Schmidt now help save humanity from the dangers of AI?
Eric Schmidt is the former CEO of Google and co-founder of Schmidt Sciences. He is also the author of bestselling books such as, ‘The New Digital Age’ and ‘Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit’.
In this conversation, Eric and Steven discuss topics such as, how TikTok is influencing algorithms, the 2 AI tools that companies need, how Google employees leaked secret information, and the link between AI and human survival.
(00:00) Intro
(02:05) Why Did You Write a Book About AI?
(03:49) Your Experience in the Area of AI
(05:06) Essential Knowledge to Acquire at 18
(06:49) Is Coding a Dying Art Form?
(07:49) What Is Critical Thinking and How Can It Be Acquired?
(10:24) Importance of Critical Thinking in AI
(13:40) When Your Children's Best Friend Is a Computer
(15:38) How Would You Reduce TikTok's Addictiveness?
(18:38) Principles of Good Entrepreneurship
(20:57) Founder Mode
(22:01) The Backstory of Google's Larry and Sergey
(24:27) How Did You Join Google?
(25:33) Principles of Scaling a Company
(28:50) The Significance of Company Culture
(33:02) Should Company Culture Change as It Grows?
(36:42) Is Innovation Possible in Big Successful Companies?
(38:15) How to Structure Teams to Drive Innovation
(42:37) Focus at Google
(45:25) The Future of AI
(48:40) Why Didn’t Google Release a ChatGPT-Style Product First?
(51:53) What Would Apple Be Doing if Steve Jobs Were Alive?
(55:42) Hiring & Failing Fast
(58:53) Microcultures at Google & Growing Too Big
(01:04:02) Competition
(01:04:39) Deadlines
(01:05:17) Business Plans
(01:06:28) What Made Google’s Sergey and Larry Special?
(01:09:12) Navigating Media Production in the Age of AI
(01:12:17) Why AI Emergence Is a Matter of Human Survival
(01:17:39) Dangers of AI
(01:21:01) AI Models Know More Than We Thought
(01:23:45) Will We Have to Guard AI Models with the Army?
(01:25:32) What If China or Russia Gains Full Control of AI?
(01:27:56) Will AI Make Jobs Redundant?
(01:31:09) Incorporating AI into Everyday Life
(01:33:20) Sam Altman's Worldcoin
(01:34:45) Is AI Superior to Humans in Performing Tasks?
(01:35:29) Is AI the End of Humanity?
(01:36:05) How Do We Control AI?
(01:37:51) Your Biggest Fear About AI
(01:40:24) Work from Home vs. Office: Your Perspective
(01:42:59) Advice You Wish You’d Received in Your 30s
(01:44:44) What Activity Significantly Improves Everyday Life?
The Functional Dentist: New Research Linking Bleeding Gums & Cancer! Your Oral Microbiome Can Kill You! If You Can't Get It Up, Brush Your Teeth!
From cavities to cancer, dental problems to dementia, how the state of your teeth is connected to every aspect of your wellbeing.
Dr Victoria Sampson is an award-winning functional dentist, researcher, and founder of the multidisciplinary oral health centre, The Health Society Labs. She is also the first dentist in the world to link gum disease with worse COVID complications.
In this conversation, Dr Victoria and Steven discuss topics such as, the shocking link between oral health and cancer, how your saliva can predict future dementia diagnosis, how bad breath is a sign of low fertility, and the right way to brush your teeth.
00:00 Intro
01:34 The Oral Microbiome
02:54 What Impacts Our Oral Microbiome?
03:33 2 Million Bacteria in Your Mouth
04:46 How Many People Have Oral Diseases?
06:19 Body Diseases Linked to Oral Microbiome
08:05 Steven Adjusting Chair?
10:18 Research Linking COVID-19 and Oral Hygiene
12:38 Can Your Oral Microbiome Kill You?
13:27 How Food Shapes Your Mouth
16:35 What’s a Wisdom Tooth?
17:54 Do Wisdom Teeth Need Removal?
18:39 Why Do We Need Dentists If Ancestors Had Good Teeth?
20:05 Is Everyone’s Microbiome Massively Different?
21:54 How Oral Health Improves Overall Health
23:54 Can Swallowing Saliva Make You Sick?
25:48 Inflammation and the Oral Microbiome Link
27:50 Rheumatoid Arthritis Strongly Linked to Oral Health
30:15 Heart Disease and the Oral Microbiome
33:02 How Oral Bacteria Filters Through Your Body
33:20 Erectile Dysfunction Linked to Oral Hygiene
35:28 Emerging Research: Breast Cancer and Oral Microbiome
39:25 Green Tea Benefits for Oral Health
40:44 Impact of Coffee on Oral Health
41:46 Effects of Hot Drinks & Sugar on Teeth
43:34 Link Between Brain Health & Alzheimer’s
50:11 Can Mental Health Be Seen in the Mouth?
51:12 Spotting Eating Disorders Through Oral Health
51:50 How Stress Affects Your Oral Health
53:26 Mouth vs. Nose Breathing: Health Impacts
57:08 Higher ADHD Risk in Mouth-Breathing Children
58:03 Kissing and Bacteria Transmission
59:04 Oral Sex and the Oral Microbiome
01:01:27 Switching to Steven - Transition
01:02:07 Oral Health and Fertility
01:06:33 Ads Break
01:07:32 Study Results on Oral Health
01:16:31 Best Time to Brush Your Teeth
01:17:37 Good vs. Bad Oral Products
01:26:18 Should You Spit or Rinse After Brushing?
01:30:48 Whitening Products: Do They Work?
01:33:52 Importance of Drinking Through Straws
01:34:45 Smoking and Vaping Effects on Oral Health
01:37:30 Last Guest Question
Moment 186: Why You Have No Friends: Simon Sinek
In this moment, world-renowned author, entrepreneur, and optimist Simon Sinek discusses the importance of maintaining meaningful friendships throughout your life. For Simon, strong friendships are essential because they provide a support system during tough times. He also says it is important for friendships to offer companionship during moments of joy and success. According to Simon, there are several health benefits of close relationships, highlighting that in Blue Zones - regions where people live past 80 years old - a sense of community is key. From an evolutionary standpoint, our bodies seem to be designed to foster connection. He points out that the heart is our most vital organ, and that thigh muscles helped us socialise with others in our communities. Simon highlights that friendships should be approached with intention, and that one of the best ways to nurture your friendships is by supporting others, particularly through acts of service.
Listen to the full episode here -
Spotify- https://g2ul0.app.link//Gaez34R3kOb
Apple -https://g2ul0.app.link//WupI4dX3kOb
Watch the Episodes On Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/%20TheDiaryOfACEO/videos
Simon: https://simonsinek.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
