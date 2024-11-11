Stop Waiting! How to Succeed by Taking Immediate Action
In this episode of "Fuel Your Drive," I dive into the secrets of taking action and achieving rapid success. I share the inspiring story of new franchise owners, Lauren and Allen, who achieved record-breaking results in their first month by jumping in and taking immediate action. While many wait for the “perfect” time, these two showed how powerful it is to start now, connect with your community, and build momentum without hesitation. Success in business isn’t instant—it takes hard work, consistency, and sometimes big sacrifices. If you're ready to learn the real strategies behind entrepreneurial success, tune in for my top tips on action, discipline, and the energy needed to succeed. Remember to like, subscribe, and share to fuel your drive toward success!
7:30
The 3 Keys to Success: Health, Mindset & Never Quitting | Fuel Your Drive
In this episode of "Fuel Your Drive," I’m sharing some insights from my latest keynote in Dallas on the essentials for success in life and business. I dive into my three keys: prioritizing health and fitness, building a resilient mindset through discipline and consistency, and the power of never quitting. Even after years of speaking, I still feel those nerves, but pushing through them is what builds confidence and growth. If you’re feeling stuck, remember: less thinking, more doing. These principles aren’t just for business; they’re for life. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share to fuel your drive!
5:52
How Embracing Fear Can Change Your Life | Fuel Your Drive with Michelle Poler
In this episode of "Fuel Your Drive," I sit down with the incredible Michelle Poler to talk about overcoming fear and embracing discomfort to unlock your true potential. I first met Michelle at a franchise conference where she blew me away with her keynote on facing fear head-on. Today, she shares her story, starting from her move to New York City to launching her powerful "100 Days Without Fear" project that went viral and transformed her life. Michelle and I dive deep into why discomfort is essential for growth and how embracing it can lead to unbelievable results. Tune in for inspiring insights, practical advice, and tips on how you can start facing your own fears today. Remember to like, subscribe, and share to help others fuel their drive!
27:20
Staying Consistent on the Road: My Travel Guide to Success
I’ve been traveling a lot lately, but I wanted to take a moment to share how I stay disciplined and on track, even when I’m away from home. I’m Josh York, and today I’m giving you an inside look at my travel routine, from sticking to my early morning wake-ups and ice baths to preparing all my meals and workouts in advance. No excuses—no matter where I am, I make sure to get it done. I’ll share some of my top travel hacks to help you stay consistent and dialed in, whether you’re at home or on the road. Remember, discomfort is your best friend when it comes to growth. Like, subscribe, and share to help others fuel their drive!
7:24
Master Your Mind: The Key to Success and Positivity
In today’s episode of "Fuel Your Drive," I dive into a crucial topic: the power of your mindset. I’m Josh York, your host, and today I want to remind you that success isn’t just about the sweat off your brow—it’s about the sweat of your mind. I recently had a conversation with someone struggling in their business, and the real issue wasn’t external—it was their negative mindset. Your thoughts shape your reality, and if you feed your mind negativity, that’s exactly what you’ll experience. Stay consistent, stay disciplined, and surround yourself with positive energy. I promise, every storm runs out of rain. Remember to like, subscribe, and share to help others fuel their drive!
Josh York has built GYMGUYZ into one of the fasting growing private companies according to the Inc. 500. Josh will interview successful leaders and CEOs to share their stories and secrets to their multimillion dollar empires!