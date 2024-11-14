Is it better to seek out new opportunities or wait for them to come to you? In this episode, Craig shares three steps that will position you for a future promotion. He also highlights the critical role humility plays in this process. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/3-practical-ways-to-get-promoted/
--------
15:15
Mastering Hard Conversations
Without a system of honest feedback, your team’s growth will always be limited. In this episode, Craig shares the power of giving helpful feedback, practical tips for how to do it, and pitfalls to avoid when having developmental conversations. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/mastering-hard-conversations/
--------
21:02
Leading Your Team (From Any Level)
No matter your role, you’ll eventually need to influence someone higher up in the organization. When you do, your posture, timing, and intentions have to be in check. In this episode, Craig shares five steps to follow when leading up to your boss. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/leading-your-team-from-any-level/
--------
19:28
Questions Great Leaders Ask
Great leaders ask great questions. In this episode, Craig shares how to influence your peers and leaders through questions. He also gives practical advice for meeting with leaders you admire. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/questions-great-leaders-ask/
--------
22:18
Leading Radical Change | Scott Harrison
Scott Harrison spent a decade as one of the top nightclub promoters in New York City. After 10 years, he was broken and needed a radical change. Today, he shares how he used his skills as a promoter and storyteller to bring clean water to millions. Watch video and download the leader guide: https://www.life.church/leadershippodcast/leading-radical-change-scott-harrison/
The Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast offers personal, practical coaching lessons that take the mystery out of leadership. In each episode of the Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast, Craig brings you empowering insights and easy-to-understand takeaways you can use to lead yourself and lead your team. You’ll learn effective ways to grow as a leader, optimize your time, develop your team, and structure your organization.