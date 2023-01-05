Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
For those who have money… or want more of it! Join Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench (from BiggerPockets.com) weekly for the BiggerPockets Money Podcast. Each week,... More
BusinessInvestingEducation

  • 407: 8 Rentals in 8 Years and Unlocking MASSIVE Tax Breaks with One Career Move
    Think it might be too late for you to enjoy the spoils of real estate investing? Well, you’d be wrong! Regardless of age, background, or financial circumstances, it’s never too late to switch careers and become a real estate investor. Just ask today’s guest! In this edition of the BiggerPockets Money podcast, we’re joined by Evan Miller, who was a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed US Air Force cadet when he first took an interest in real estate. It wasn’t long before his childhood dream of becoming a pilot was ousted by the entrepreneurial pull of building his own real estate empire. Although his journey included a stint in intelligence and a pit stop as a certified financial planner, Evan has managed to create a portfolio of eight properties over the last eight years. In today’s episode, Evan shares his entire story from start to finish, including his frugal upbringing, his time at the academy, and his journey towards becoming a full-time real estate investor. As always, our trusted hosts Mindy and Scott are along for the ride. Tune in as we demystify a handful of money-related topics—qualifying for real estate professional status (REPS) and its enormous tax benefits, finding exclusive deals through assumable loans, and flipping houses for a profit—even in a bad housing market! In This Episode We Cover How to seamlessly transition from your current vocation to a career in real estate The value of frontloading depreciation when building your real estate portfolio Assumable loans and how to find HUGE deals in military markets How to flip houses at a profit in a volatile housing market Real estate professional status (REPS) tax benefits (and how to qualify!) The opportunities that come from surrounding yourself with other real estate investors And So Much More! Links from the Show BiggerPockets Money Facebook Group BiggerPockets Forums Finance Review Guest Onboarding Join BiggerPockets for FREE Mindy on BiggerPockets Scott's Instagram Grab Scott’s Book, “Set for Life” Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Apply to Be a Guest on The Money Show Podcast Talent Search! The Real Estate Rookie Podcast Listen to The “On The Market” Podcast: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BiggerPockets Money Moment Episode 217: 16 Units in 3 States as a BiggerPockets Power Couple Working Full-Time Grab “The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down Tax Day Q&A: Live CPAs Help YOU Owe Less To the IRS Year-End Tax Tips and How to Owe Even Less in 2023 Try the BiggerPockets Calculators: Mortgages Rental Calculator Rental Estimator Click here to check the full show notes: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/money-407 Interested in learning more about today's sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Let us know! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    58:38
  • 406: Finance Friday: Why FORCING Your Way to FIRE Isn’t The Way
    The road to early retirement isn’t easy. Once you become dead-set on finding financial freedom, your entire world turns upside down. For many of us, this means spending as little as possible, ditching takeout, saying goodbye to expensive events, and becoming a frugal hermit in our own financially-focused worlds. But, this can lead to serious burnout since a life without fun is a hard life to live. Today, we talk to Sam, who’s feeling his own type of frugal fatigue. Sam was blindsided by a sudden divorce, separating him from his daughter and prompting him to restart his career. He went the unconventional route, getting his pilot’s license and slowly building up his income. But, switching from stay-at-home dad to breadwinner in an instant left a mental mark on Sam. As a result, he’s kept an extremely lean budget, even as his income has grown into six figures. He’s doing a phenomenal job on the path to early retirement, but with time freedom in sight, Sam is still struggling to live life in the present moment instead of always focusing on the future. In this Finance Friday episode, Mindy and Scott walk through paying off unconventional student debt, building a financial runway, the difference between being frugal and cheap, and whether house hacking vs. renting is the right move in this housing market. They’ll also chat over employee stock purchase programs and investing for early retirement, all while making dozens of pilot puns along the way! In This Episode We Cover Investing for early retirement and what to focus on to hit financial freedom Being frugal vs. cheap and whether your FIRE obsession is making life harder Student loan debt and when selling investments makes sense House hacking and using extra space in your home to make more money Building your “financial runway” and when it’s time to reallocate your investment portfolio Employee stock purchase programs and the GUARANTEED profit you’ll make And So Much More! Links from the Show BiggerPockets Money Facebook Group BiggerPockets Forums Finance Review Guest Onboarding Join BiggerPockets for FREE Mindy on BiggerPockets Scott's Instagram Grab Scott’s Book, “Set for Life” Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Apply to Be a Guest on The Money Show Podcast Talent Search! Subscribe to The “On The Market” YouTube Channel Listen to The “On The Market” Podcast: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BiggerPockets Money Moment Scott Trench’s Step-by-Step Guide to Building Your Perfect, 1-Page Investment Plan Why You Don’t Need to Sacrifice Everything to Hit Financial Freedom How to Get to Early Retirement Even Faster Click here to check the full show notes: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/money-406 Interested in learning more about today's sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Let us know! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    52:01
  • 405: Slash Your Food Budget by $150+ Per Week with EASY, Healthy, and Tasty Meals
    Healthy meals that taste great AND save you money? Surely, you can’t have all three! Today’s guest would beg to differ. After deciding roughly six years ago to embrace a healthy lifestyle, she made it her personal mission to find clean recipes that were equally affordable and flavorful. Today, she saves roughly $150 - $200 on her grocery bill each week! Welcome to a special bonus episode of the BiggerPockets Money podcast. Today, our hosts Mindy and Scott pick the brain of Jenn Lueke, a food blogger who teaches people how to curb their monthly food spend and prepare healthy, craveable dishes that keep food exciting. Have you always wanted to improve your diet without breaking the bank or spending countless hours in the kitchen? Do you wish that healthy choices tasted a little better? Tune in as Jenn talks about how she plans and preps all of her meals ahead of time, sticks to a tight grocery budget even amidst inflation or an economic downturn, and keeps all of her food organized in a one-bedroom apartment. You’ll even learn about her top budget-saving foods, go-to one-pan recipes, and favorite places to shop! In This Episode We Cover How to save on your grocery bill ($150 or more!) each week The best ways to optimize food storage with limited space Finding easy, cheap, and healthy recipes that become household staples How to plan and prep meals for HUGE time savings When to buy organic produce instead of conventional Shopping seasonally to take advantage of lower prices (and fresher produce!) And So Much More! Links from the Show BiggerPockets Money Facebook Group BiggerPockets Forums Finance Review Guest Onboarding Join BiggerPockets for FREE Scott's Instagram Grab Scott’s Book, “Set for Life” Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Apply to Be a Guest on The Money Show Podcast Talent Search! Subscribe to The “On The Market” YouTube Channel Listen to The “On The Market” Podcast: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BiggerPockets Money Moment Interested in learning more about today's sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Let us know! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    46:09
  • 404: How to Build Wealth in Three Simple Steps
    The formula to build wealth isn’t complicated. Most American millionaires have figured it out, and you might have as well. It’s safe to say that almost every wealthy American has followed these three steps that lead to a life of riches. If you follow the same path, you, too, can end up with financial independence, early retirement, and generational wealththat will propel your family forward. But, even though these steps are simple, most Americans can’t or won’t follow them. Joining us in the fight to help every American reach financial freedom are Brian Preston and Bo Hanson from The Money Guy Show. Brian and Bo both boast numerous financial acronyms after their names. As licensed financial professionals (CPAs, CFPs, PFSs, CFAs), it’s fair to say that they know their way around a portfolio. They’ve been helping their clients and podcast listeners build wealth no matter what stage of life they’re in. And their newest study on millionaires has illuminated some surprising takeaways. In today’s show, Brian and Bo break down EXACTLY what millionaires are doing that average Americans aren’t, the three core principles you MUST follow to build wealth, diversification vs. concentration, and whether or not real estate should be a part of your portfolio. So whether you just got your first job, are nearing retirement, or hover somewhere in between, Brian and Bo give actionable advice you can take away to not only build wealth but keep it for generations to come!  In This Episode We Cover The three core principles you MUST follow to build wealth and become a millionaire Self-made riches and the surprising facts about starting from SCRATCH  How to protect your generational wealth after you’ve made it Why those that reach financial independence rarely choose to retire early Diversification and whether your business, home, or stock portfolio owns too much of your wealth The right way to invest in real estate for early retirement (and when it’s TOO risky) Rising interest rates and how this will affect those pursuing financial independence And So Much More! Links from the Show BiggerPockets Money Facebook Group BiggerPockets Forums Finance Review Guest Onboarding Join BiggerPockets for FREE Scott's Instagram Mindy on BiggerPockets Grab Scott’s Book, “Set for Life” Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Apply to Be a Guest on The Money Show Podcast Talent Search! Subscribe to The “On The Market” YouTube Channel Listen to The “On The Market” Podcast: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BiggerPockets Money Moment Listen to “The Money Guy Show” Download the Financial Order of Operations Work with Brian and Bo Click here to check the full show notes: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/money-404 Interested in learning more about today's sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Let us know! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    49:47
  • 403: Finance Friday: Stay at Home with Kids or Work to Hit FI Faster?
    Financial freedom vs. family time. If done correctly, you can have both; but living the best of both worlds is impossible without sacrifice. For new parents, switching from a dual-income household to a single full-time income overnight can be a hard burden to bear. With less money comes lower retirement accounts, a longer time horizon to being debt-free, and financial freedom pushed years, or even decades, away. So, is being a stay-at-home parent worth the financial sacrifice? On this Finance Friday, we talk to Patrick, who recently became a new dad (woohoo!). His wife has taken on the full-time job of being a stay-at-home mom, but with a massive amount of debt hanging over their heads, Patrick is debating whether or not returning to dual income is the right move to make. Not only is this choice a financial one, it’s also an extremely personal debate, as many parents would far rather spend their time with their kids than bring home a bigger paycheck. And while we can’t tell Patrick what to do next, Mindy and Scott can offer the financial options he and his wife NEED to know about. But we’re not just talking about student loan debt in this episode. We also get into whole life insurance policies, HELOCs (home equity lines of credit), car loans, and whether or not buying rental properties is the right move for a new parent. You may be in Patrick’s position soon (if not already), and this topic is one you CANNOT afford to miss if you’re building wealth while raising a family! In This Episode We Cover Student loan debt and what you MUST do to become debt-free  Whole life insurance policies and whether they’re worth the high monthly premiums The true cost of college and what to know BEFORE you finance your degree Rental property headaches and when real estate investing may NOT be the right move Ditching dual income to become a stay-at-home parent and who is in the position to do so Reaching financial freedom as a new parent and the sacrifices you MUST make to retire early And So Much More! Links from the Show BiggerPockets Money Facebook Group BiggerPockets Forums Finance Review Guest Onboarding Join BiggerPockets for FREE Scott's Instagram Mindy on BiggerPockets Grab Scott’s Book, “Set for Life” Listen to All Your Favorite BiggerPockets Podcasts in One Place Apply to Be a Guest on The Money Show Podcast Talent Search! Subscribe to The “On The Market” YouTube Channel Listen to The “On The Market” Podcast: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BiggerPockets Money Moment The Money Date: What You Should (And Definitely Should Not) Do to Align Your Finances as a Couple Finance Friday: How to Become Debt-Free 20 Years Faster Than You Thought Is College Worth the Cost? This 30,000 Variable Study Says “Sometimes…” Why 40% of Master’s Degrees Aren’t Worth It (and Which Are) w/Preston Cooper Should You Pay Down Student Debt or Start Investing? Click here to check the full show notes: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/money-403 Interested in learning more about today's sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Let us know! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    55:09

BiggerPockets Money Podcast

For those who have money… or want more of it! Join Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench (from BiggerPockets.com) weekly for the BiggerPockets Money Podcast. Each week, financial experts Mindy and Scott interview unique and powerful thought leaders about how to earn more, keep more, spend smarter, and grow wealth.
