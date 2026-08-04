On this episode of BiggerPockets Money, hosts Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench sit down with Adrianna Adams, CFP at Domain Money, to discuss some of the biggest mistakes people make on the path to financial independence and early retirement. From chasing the perfect FIRE number to overlooking liquidity and tax planning, Adriana shares the lessons she's learned helping clients build wealth and confidently transition into early retirement.



They dive into practical strategies for reducing taxes, managing portfolio risk, accessing retirement savings before traditional retirement age, and making smarter decisions around Roth conversions, direct indexing, mortgages, and withdrawal planning. Whether you're working toward FIRE or already financially independent, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you build a stronger financial plan and make your money work harder throughout retirement.



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Take the guesswork out of investing, taxes, and retirement. Book a free consultation with Domain Money Today: www.biggerpocketsmoney.com/cfp



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Early Retirement Group, LLC (“BiggerPockets Money”), is acting as a promoter for Domain Money Advisors, LLC (“Domain”) and receives a flat fee for each client who enrolls in or purchases the promoted services. In addition to the compensation provided to Bigger Pockets Money, Scott Trench is a current client of Domain and received non-cash compensation related to his promotional activity. This compensation creates a conflict of interest because the promoter has a financial incentive to recommend the service. Clients should independently evaluate whether the service is appropriate for their needs.

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