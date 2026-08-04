Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
782 episodes
- In this episode of the BiggerPockets Money podcast, hosts Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench react to the biggest takeaways and criticisms from Mindy's recent episode with The Money Guys. Mindy shares her perspective on the conversation, clears up misconceptions, and discusses what financial independence really means from her point of view.
The discussion also explores the judgment that often exists within the financial independence community, how personal values influence investing decisions, and why there is no single path to building wealth. Whether you're pursuing FIRE, growing your investment portfolio, or refining your long term financial strategy, this episode offers practical insights to help you make confident financial decisions.
To go beyond the podcast:
Take the guesswork out of investing, taxes, and retirement. Book a free consultation with Domain Money Today: www.biggerpocketsmoney.com/cfp
Get 50% Off Your First Year of Monarch by using code ‘Pockets’: https://www.monarch.com/pockets
Kick start your financial independence journey with our FREE financial resources - https://biggerpocketsmoney.com/
Subscribe on YouTube for even more content- www.youtube.com/biggerpocketsmoney
Connect with us on social media to join the other BiggerPockets Money listeners - https://www.facebook.com/groups/BPMoney
We believe financial independence is attainable for anyone no matter when or where you’re starting. Let’s get your financial house in order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this episode of BiggerPockets Money, hosts Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench sit down with Adrianna Adams, CFP at Domain Money, to discuss some of the biggest mistakes people make on the path to financial independence and early retirement. From chasing the perfect FIRE number to overlooking liquidity and tax planning, Adriana shares the lessons she's learned helping clients build wealth and confidently transition into early retirement.
They dive into practical strategies for reducing taxes, managing portfolio risk, accessing retirement savings before traditional retirement age, and making smarter decisions around Roth conversions, direct indexing, mortgages, and withdrawal planning. Whether you're working toward FIRE or already financially independent, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you build a stronger financial plan and make your money work harder throughout retirement.
To go beyond the podcast:
Take the guesswork out of investing, taxes, and retirement. Book a free consultation with Domain Money Today: www.biggerpocketsmoney.com/cfp
Get 50% Off Your First Year of Monarch by using code ‘Pockets’: https://www.monarch.com/pockets
Kick start your financial independence journey with our FREE financial resources - https://biggerpocketsmoney.com/
Subscribe on YouTube for even more content- www.youtube.com/biggerpocketsmoney
Connect with us on social media to join the other BiggerPockets Money listeners - https://www.facebook.com/groups/BPMoney
We believe financial independence is attainable for anyone no matter when or where you’re starting. Let’s get your financial house in order!
Early Retirement Group, LLC (“BiggerPockets Money”), is acting as a promoter for Domain Money Advisors, LLC (“Domain”) and receives a flat fee for each client who enrolls in or purchases the promoted services. In addition to the compensation provided to Bigger Pockets Money, Scott Trench is a current client of Domain and received non-cash compensation related to his promotional activity. This compensation creates a conflict of interest because the promoter has a financial incentive to recommend the service. Clients should independently evaluate whether the service is appropriate for their needs.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this episode of the BiggerPockets Money Podcast, hosts Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench sit down with Cody Berman to uncover how he achieved financial independence before age 30 and built a $5 million net worth through entrepreneurship, side hustles, real estate investing, stock market investing, and multiple income streams. Cody shares the mindset, strategies, and lessons that accelerated his path to FIRE, from leveraging unfair advantages and embracing failure to building passive income.
Whether you're pursuing financial independence, looking to grow your income, or searching for practical wealth-building strategies, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you reach financial freedom faster.
Connect with Cody:
Website: https://codydberman.com/
Buy ‘Retire by 30’: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVPVB2KJ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codydberman
To go beyond the podcast:
Take the guesswork out of investing, taxes, and retirement. Book a free consultation with Domain Money Today: www.biggerpocketsmoney.com/cfp
Get 50% Off Your First Year of Monarch by using code ‘Pockets’: https://www.monarch.com/pockets
Kick start your financial independence journey with our FREE financial resources - https://biggerpocketsmoney.com/
Subscribe on YouTube for even more content- www.youtube.com/biggerpocketsmoney
Connect with us on social media to join the other BiggerPockets Money listeners - https://www.facebook.com/groups/BPMoney
We believe financial independence is attainable for anyone no matter when or where you’re starting. Let’s get your financial house in order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What is the Middle Class Trap, and how can high earners avoid it on the path to financial independence? In this episode of the BiggerPockets Money podcast hosts, Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench explain why maximizing income isn't always enough and how smart tax planning can dramatically improve your after-tax wealth. They explore how strategies like Roth conversions, maximizing your 401(k), and thoughtful tax planning can create more flexibility in early retirement. Along the way, they explain how real estate, liquidity, and focusing on your after-tax net worth can play a critical role in reaching financial independence.
Whether you're pursuing FIRE or simply want to retire with more flexibility, this episode offers practical strategies to keep more of your money and build lasting wealth.
To go beyond the podcast:
Kick start your financial independence journey with our FREE financial resources - https://biggerpocketsmoney.com/
Subscribe on YouTube for even more content- www.youtube.com/biggerpocketsmoney
Connect with us on social media to join the other BiggerPockets Money listeners - https://www.facebook.com/groups/BPMoney
We believe financial independence is attainable for anyone no matter when or where you’re starting. Let’s get your financial house in order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Yes, the Trump Account Belongs in your Financial Order of Operations. Here’s Where.07/21/2026 | 36 mins.Trump Accounts are one of the newest tax-advantaged investment accounts for children, but where do they fit in your financial plan? In this episode of the BiggerPockets Money podcast, Jeremy Schneider of Personal Finance Club explains how Trump Accounts work, who should open one, how they compare to 529 plans and custodial accounts (UGMA/UTMA), and why they may become an important long-term wealth-building tool for families. You'll learn the rules, contribution limits, Roth IRA rollover opportunities, investment restrictions, financial aid implications, and practical strategies for parents and grandparents looking to build generational wealth.
Connect with Jeremy Schneider:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/personalfinanceclub/
Website: https://personalfinanceclub.com/
Nectarine: https://hellonectarine.com/
To go beyond the podcast:
Kick start your financial independence journey with our FREE financial resources - https://biggerpocketsmoney.com/
Subscribe on YouTube for even more content- www.youtube.com/biggerpocketsmoney
Connect with us on social media to join the other BiggerPockets Money listeners - https://www.facebook.com/groups/BPMoney
We believe financial independence is attainable for anyone no matter when or where you’re starting. Let’s get your financial house in order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About BiggerPockets Money Podcast
Intermediate to advanced personal finance strategies for people serious about the FIRE (financial independence retire early) movement—not just dreaming about it. Tune in on Tuesdays and Fridays for new BiggerPockets Money episodes with your hosts, Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench! Or visit BiggerPocketsMoney.com with additional resources.Podcast website
Listen to BiggerPockets Money Podcast, Proven Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
BiggerPockets Money Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
BiggerPockets Money Podcast: Podcasts in Family