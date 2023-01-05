Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's o... More
510. Q&AF: Solopreneur To Entrepreneur, Formal Education Vs Self Education & Getting Focused
In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on how to build your one-man operation into a business with employees, the best way to train your employees to apply the formal education they've learned in the real world, and how to get refocused in the fast pace world we live in today.
5/3/2023
41:09
509. Andy & DJ CTI: Billionaires Back Biden For 2024, JP Morgan Seizes First Republic Bank & Epstein's Private Calendar
In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss the billionaires lining up behind President Biden's 2024 campaign, JP Morgan Chase seizing First Republic Banks assets, and Epstein's private calendar that included the name of the CIA director, William Burns.
5/2/2023
1:20:58
508. Q&AF: Coasting Owner, Effective Team Meetings & Navigating 'Noise' In Life
In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on what to do when your boss isn't as ambitious as you to take the company further, how to run effective team meetings in your company, and the best way to deal with the noise in your life that includes getting an overwhelming amount of emails, texts, etc.
5/1/2023
37:51
507. Andy & DJ CTI: Tucker Carlson Releases Statement, Pras Michel Founded Guilty & Biden's Cheat Sheet
In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss Tucker Carlson releasing a statement after parting ways with Fox News, Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel being found guilty of colluding with China, and President Biden's cheat sheeting showing he had advanced knowledge of journalist's questions.
4/28/2023
1:06:57
506. Q&AF: No Man's Land, Saying 'NO' To Friends & Competition At Work
In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on how to know if you are in the "no man's land" part of your journey, the best way to tell your friends "no," and what is the best way to incorporate healthy competition at work.
Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's other show, the top-ranked MFCEO Project Podcast)