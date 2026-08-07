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1386 episodes
1053. Andy & DJ CTI: Fauci Held In Contempt, FBI's Trump-Russia Code Name & WNBA's $10M Challenge08/07/2026 | 1h 27 mins.On today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss a Senate committee voting to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt after he refused to answer questions about COVID, new scrutiny surrounding the FBI's "clever" code name for its Trump-Russia investigation, and the WNBA remaining silent on Clay Travis' $10 million offer for the Las Vegas Aces to take on a high school boys basketball team.
1052. Andy & DJ CTI: Idaho In-N-Out Shooting Motive, Mamdani's Government ID & MySpace Comeback08/04/2026 | 1h 30 mins.On today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss the motive behind the Idaho In-N-Out Burger shooting as the armed citizen involved speaks out, Zohran Mamdani's proposal that would require a government ID to purchase food in New York City, and MySpace's latest effort to make a comeback and compete with today's leading social media platforms.
1051. Q&AF: Trusting The Process, Navigating No Man's Land & Building An Empire08/03/2026 | 43 mins.On today's episode, Andy answers your questions on how to stay committed to long-term goals when progress feels slow, how to deal with outgrowing your friend circle while building something bigger, and how to scale your service business into an empire.
1050. Andy & DJ CTI: Fauci Takes The Fifth, White House Blasts Spanish Government & Seattle Storm Co-Owner's Wife Curses At Young Girls07/31/2026 | 1h 23 mins.On today's CTI, Andy & DJ discuss the online backlash after Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment as conservatives reignited debate over COVID-19 lockdown policies, the White House criticizing Spain after a surge of migrants from Morocco reportedly strained border resources, and a bizarre scene at a WNBA game where the wife of a Seattle Storm co-owner allegedly berated young girls carrying signs supporting Sophie Cunningham and women's sports.
1049. Andy & DJ CTI: White House Posts Bizzare Video Online, Dead Internet Theory & Cracker Barrel CEO Steps Down07/28/2026 | 2hOn today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss whether the White House's bizarre Instagram video is a distraction from something bigger, why the "Dead Internet Theory" may no longer be just a conspiracy after AI agents were found to be growing nearly 8,000% and what the resignation of Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino signals for the struggling restaurant chain.
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About REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's other show, the top-ranked MFCEO Project Podcast)Podcast website
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