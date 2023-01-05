Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to REAL AF with Andy Frisella in the App
Listen to REAL AF with Andy Frisella in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
REAL AF with Andy Frisella

REAL AF with Andy Frisella

Podcast REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Podcast REAL AF with Andy Frisella

REAL AF with Andy Frisella

Andy Frisella #100to0
add
Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's o... More
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's o... More

Available Episodes

5 of 839
  • 510. Q&AF: Solopreneur To Entrepreneur, Formal Education Vs Self Education & Getting Focused
    In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on how to build your one-man operation into a business with employees, the best way to train your employees to apply the formal education they've learned in the real world, and how to get refocused in the fast pace world we live in today.
    5/3/2023
    41:09
  • 509. Andy & DJ CTI: Billionaires Back Biden For 2024, JP Morgan Seizes First Republic Bank & Epstein's Private Calendar
    In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss the billionaires lining up behind President Biden's 2024 campaign, JP Morgan Chase seizing First Republic Banks assets, and Epstein's private calendar that included the name of the CIA director, William Burns.
    5/2/2023
    1:20:58
  • 508. Q&AF: Coasting Owner, Effective Team Meetings & Navigating 'Noise' In Life
    In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on what to do when your boss isn't as ambitious as you to take the company further, how to run effective team meetings in your company, and the best way to deal with the noise in your life that includes getting an overwhelming amount of emails, texts, etc.
    5/1/2023
    37:51
  • 507. Andy & DJ CTI: Tucker Carlson Releases Statement, Pras Michel Founded Guilty & Biden's Cheat Sheet
    In today's episode, Andy & DJ discuss Tucker Carlson releasing a statement after parting ways with Fox News, Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel being found guilty of colluding with China, and President Biden's cheat sheeting showing he had advanced knowledge of journalist's questions.
    4/28/2023
    1:06:57
  • 506. Q&AF: No Man's Land, Saying 'NO' To Friends & Competition At Work
    In today's episode, Andy answers your questions on how to know if you are in the "no man's land" part of your journey, the best way to tell your friends "no," and what is the best way to incorporate healthy competition at work.
    4/27/2023
    39:46

More Business podcasts

About REAL AF with Andy Frisella

Entrepreneur Andy Frisella and his guests discuss, debate, and laugh their way through trending topics and hot-button issues. (This is also the home of Andy's other show, the top-ranked MFCEO Project Podcast)
Podcast website

Listen to REAL AF with Andy Frisella, Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-shows and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

REAL AF with Andy Frisella

REAL AF with Andy Frisella

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

REAL AF with Andy Frisella: Podcasts in Family