The REtipster Podcast | Land Investing & Real Estate Strategies

40% of Land Investors Are Quitting. Steve Hokanson Explains Why...
235: In this episode of the REtipster Podcast, I sat down with Steve Hokanson, land investor, founder of Thacksland Books, and one of the few people who’s seen the actual numbers behind dozens of land investing businesses.(Show Notes: REtipster.com/235)Steve provides fractional CFO and bookkeeping services to land flippers, which gives him a front-row seat to the real profit margins, biggest mistakes, and surprising truths in our industry.We talked about:Why 40% of land investors are scaling back or quittingWhere people overspend (and don't even realize it)How to do seller financing the right wayThe silent expenses that destroy your marginsWhat separates the most successful land flippers from the restIf you're trying to grow your land business and want to avoid expensive mistakes – or if you want a realistic look at the current land investing landscape – this is an episode you don’t want to miss. 🙋🏻♂️ Get the REtipster Newsletter (It's FREE)!Stay updated with top real estate investing insights and strategies 🚀 Land Investor’s Action Plan (Free 5-Day Course!)Solve the 5 mistakes that keep investors stuck ⚠️ Land Buyer’s Survival Guide (Free 5-Day Course!)Avoid the 21 most deadly land-buying blunders 👉 10X Your Income from Land InvestingLearn how to start and supercharge your land investing business 😀 Join the REtipster Forum!Connect with experienced investors and get expert advice. 🛠️ All My Favorite Tools and Resources 🛠️The best software, services, and gear I use daily
--------
58:59
--------
58:59
FlexSpace: The Best-Kept Secret in Commercial Real Estate w/ Hamza Ali
234: In this episode of the REtipster Podcast, I sit down with Hamza Ali, a FlexSpace developer who has built a $370M+ portfolio in one of the most underrated corners of commercial real estate.(Show Notes: REtipster.com/234)Originally from Dubai, Hamza moved to the U.S. less than a decade ago and carved out a niche in Flex industrial real estate, an asset class that most investors don’t yet understand. In fact, Hamza played a key role in popularizing the term “FlexSpace” itself.We dive deep into how he chooses sites, avoids bad deals, maximizes ROI, and why he's moving from selling FlexSpace to holding it for cash flow. If you've ever considered commercial real estate but didn't want to deal with huge apartment complexes or massive warehouses, FlexSpace might be exactly what you're looking for.You’ll also hear Hamza’s insights on design mistakes, leasing strategies, fire code rules, tenant types, and how to test demand in your market with Facebook ads before you build.If you're serious about building long-term wealth with a high-performing, low-maintenance asset class, this episode is a must-listen. 🙋🏻♂️ Get the REtipster Newsletter (It's FREE)!Stay updated with top real estate investing insights and strategies 🚀 Land Investor’s Action Plan (Free 5-Day Course!)Solve the 5 mistakes that keep investors stuck ⚠️ Land Buyer’s Survival Guide (Free 5-Day Course!)Avoid the 21 most deadly land-buying blunders 👉 10X Your Income from Land InvestingLearn how to start and supercharge your land investing business 😀 Join the REtipster Forum!Connect with experienced investors and get expert advice. 🛠️ All My Favorite Tools and Resources 🛠️The best software, services, and gear I use daily
--------
55:56
--------
55:56
The 4 Objections Killing Your Land Deals w/ Ajay Sharma
233: In this episode of the REtipster Podcast, Ajay Sharma joins me to unpack one of the biggest problems land investors are facing in 2025: fewer deals and more seller resistance.(Show Notes: REtipster.com/233)We dive deep into the real bottlenecks holding investors back on the acquisition side, including whether your issue is a leads problem or a conversion problem. Ajay breaks down the 4 most common objections we face when talking to sellers and how to either eliminate or overcome them using a repeatable framework.We also talk about how seller expectations have shifted, why old scripts are failing, and how to make offers that actually get accepted (without overpaying). Plus, Ajay shares a downloadable script you can use in your own business.Whether you’re sending blind offers, doing cold outreach, or just not getting traction, this episode is packed with real-world advice, negotiation tactics, and sales psychology that will help you convert more leads and close more land deals in today’s market. 🙋🏻♂️ Get the REtipster Newsletter (It's FREE)!Stay updated with top real estate investing insights and strategies 🚀 Land Investor’s Action Plan (Free 5-Day Course!)Solve the 5 mistakes that keep investors stuck ⚠️ Land Buyer’s Survival Guide (Free 5-Day Course!)Avoid the 21 most deadly land-buying blunders 👉 10X Your Income from Land InvestingLearn how to start and supercharge your land investing business 😀 Join the REtipster Forum!Connect with experienced investors and get expert advice. 🛠️ All My Favorite Tools and Resources 🛠️The best software, services, and gear I use daily
--------
1:23:36
--------
1:23:36
The VA Who Runs a Land Business Better Than Most Owners
232: In this episode, I talk with Imee, the 24-year-old executive assistant who’s become the backbone of a land investing empire.(Show Notes: REtipster.com/232)Imee isn’t your average VA. She’s running operations across multiple businesses, hiring and managing global teams, building systems, protecting the CEO’s time, and even closing deals. We cover exactly how she earned that trust, what she looks for in other team members, how she motivates a remote team, and what investors often get wrong about working with overseas talent.If you’ve ever thought about hiring a VA (Virtual Assistant) or EA (Executive Assistant) for your land investing business, this conversation will completely change the way you think about their potential. 🙋🏻♂️ Get the REtipster Newsletter (It's FREE)!Stay updated with top real estate investing insights and strategies 🚀 Land Investor’s Action Plan (Free 5-Day Course!)Solve the 5 mistakes that keep investors stuck ⚠️ Land Buyer’s Survival Guide (Free 5-Day Course!)Avoid the 21 most deadly land-buying blunders 👉 10X Your Income from Land InvestingLearn how to start and supercharge your land investing business 😀 Join the REtipster Forum!Connect with experienced investors and get expert advice. 🛠️ All My Favorite Tools and Resources 🛠️The best software, services, and gear I use daily
--------
58:44
--------
58:44
From Ireland to America: Ciaran Sheil's 5,000-Mile Land Investing Hustle
231: I never thought someone 5,000 miles away could out-compete local land investors, but Ciaran Sheil does it 40-50 times a year, all without setting foot in the U.S. 🇮🇪➡️🇺🇸(Show Notes: REtipster.com/231)In this episode, I talk with Ciaran about:- The data-driven process that picked his winning markets.- Replacing blind offers with conversion-focused mail.- Building a lead-manager team that books his calendar solid.- Why SALES skills now beat data skills in land flipping.- Banking challenges, FIRPTA, and the headaches of investing as a foreigner.- Ciaran's exact KPIs and tech stack he relies on.If you want land investing, land flipping, and real estate strategies that work anywhere in the world, hit play! 🙋🏻♂️ Get the REtipster Newsletter (It's FREE)!Stay updated with top real estate investing insights and strategies 🚀 Land Investor’s Action Plan (Free 5-Day Course!)Solve the 5 mistakes that keep investors stuck ⚠️ Land Buyer’s Survival Guide (Free 5-Day Course!)Avoid the 21 most deadly land-buying blunders 👉 10X Your Income from Land InvestingLearn how to start and supercharge your land investing business 😀 Join the REtipster Forum!Connect with experienced investors and get expert advice. 🛠️ All My Favorite Tools and Resources 🛠️The best software, services, and gear I use daily
About The REtipster Podcast | Land Investing & Real Estate Strategies
Discover how to make great money in land investing, self-storage, rental properties and other unique real estate niches—without taking huge risks or sacrificing your lifestyle.The REtipster Podcast is the go-to resource for new and experienced land investors and real estate professionals. Host Seth Williams pulls back the curtain on his successful land flipping business and self-storage portfolio, sharing proven strategies to help you skyrocket your income, quit your day job, and achieve financial freedom—WITHOUT risking your life savings.Each episode covers essential land investing strategies, real estate business tips, and actionable advice to keep you ahead in today's market. Learn exactly what works (and what doesn’t) directly from Seth’s decade-plus experience as a land investor, self-storage investor, and online educator.Join thousands of successful land investors and entrepreneurs who tune in weekly to gain real-world insights and inspiration to crush it in their real estate businesses.