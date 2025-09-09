The REtipster Podcast | Land Investing & Real Estate Strategies

The 4 Objections Killing Your Land Deals w/ Ajay Sharma

233: In this episode of the REtipster Podcast, Ajay Sharma joins me to unpack one of the biggest problems land investors are facing in 2025: fewer deals and more seller resistance.(Show Notes: REtipster.com/233)We dive deep into the real bottlenecks holding investors back on the acquisition side, including whether your issue is a leads problem or a conversion problem. Ajay breaks down the 4 most common objections we face when talking to sellers and how to either eliminate or overcome them using a repeatable framework.We also talk about how seller expectations have shifted, why old scripts are failing, and how to make offers that actually get accepted (without overpaying). Plus, Ajay shares a downloadable script you can use in your own business.Whether you're sending blind offers, doing cold outreach, or just not getting traction, this episode is packed with real-world advice, negotiation tactics, and sales psychology that will help you convert more leads and close more land deals in today's market.