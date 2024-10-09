The Agile Brand™ with Greg Kihlström

#603: What happens to marketers if Google is split up? Featuring Steven Read, Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace

What if one of the biggest tech giants in the world was dismantled? With the DOJ's antitrust decision on Google just days away, are we on the brink of a seismic shift in how we access information and advertise online? Today, we're exploring the potential breakup of Google and its implications for consumers, advertisers, and publishers with Steven Read, Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace. We'll discuss what this historic antitrust case could mean for innovation and competition in the search advertising space. About Steven Read Steven Read is the Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace, the open web search advertising company. He previously worked at Rokt, where he was responsible for product management, business analytics, and product marketing. He's also consulted for firms such as Accenture and Boston Consulting Group. Resources Admarketplace: https://www.admarketplace.com/