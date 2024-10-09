The Agile Brand™ with Greg Kihlström

#604: Creating a great post-purchase customer experience with Colleen Coulter, Route
While there is much focus on the overall customer experience, the post purchase experience doesn’t always get the attention it needs—and deserves—as retailers focus heavily on customer acquisition and getting the sale, but post purchase is the key to building lifelong customer relationships.
Today we’re going to talk about how to create a great post-purchase experience, what some of the key elements are, and what retailers need to be thinking about next.
To help me discuss this topic, I’d like to welcome Colleen Coulter, SVP, Customer Success and Experience at Route.
Colleen Coulter leads Route’s Customer Success and Experience teams. She’s focused on helping brands and shoppers generate significant value from Route’s post-purchase e-commerce solutions. Prior to Route, Colleen led the travel advertising business at Meta, partnering with the world’s largest travel brands to grow their business and helping to architect travel solutions across Facebook and Instagram. She previously worked at the Boston Consulting Group, working across industries on growth strategies and profitability improvement. Colleen earned her master's in business administration from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. She is based in New York with her husband and two sons.
RESOURCES
Route website: https://route.com/
Wix Studio is the ultimate web platform for creative, fast-paced teams at agencies and enterprises—with smart design tools, flexible dev capabilities, full-stack business solutions, multi-site management, advanced AI and fully managed infrastructure. https://www.wix.com/studio
Connect with Greg on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregkihlstrom
Don't miss a thing: get the latest episodes, sign up for our newsletter and more: https://www.theagilebrand.show
Check out The Agile Brand Guide website with articles, insights, and Martechipedia, the wiki for marketing technology: https://www.agilebrandguide.com
The Agile Brand podcast is brought to you by TEKsystems. Learn more here: https://www.teksystems.com/versionnextnow
The Agile Brand is produced by Missing Link—a Latina-owned strategy-driven, creatively fueled production co-op. From ideation to creation, they craft human connections through intelligent, engaging and informative content. https://www.missinglink.company
--------
27:08
#603: What happens to marketers if Google is split up? Featuring Steven Read, Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace
What if one of the biggest tech giants in the world was dismantled? With the DOJ’s antitrust decision on Google just days away, are we on the brink of a seismic shift in how we access information and advertise online?
Today, we’re exploring the potential breakup of Google and its implications for consumers, advertisers, and publishers with Steven Read, Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace. We’ll discuss what this historic antitrust case could mean for innovation and competition in the search advertising space.
About Steven Read
Steven Read is the Chief Product Officer at adMarketplace, the open web search advertising company. He previously worked at Rokt, where he was responsible for product management, business analytics, and product marketing. He’s also consulted for firms such as Accenture and Boston Consulting Group.
Resources
Admarketplace: https://www.admarketplace.com/
Connect with Greg on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregkihlstrom
Don't miss a thing: get the latest episodes, sign up for our newsletter and more: https://www.theagilebrand.show
Check out The Agile Brand Guide website with articles, insights, and Martechipedia, the wiki for marketing technology: https://www.agilebrandguide.com
The Agile Brand podcast is brought to you by TEKsystems. Learn more here: https://www.teksystems.com/versionnextnow
The Agile Brand is produced by Missing Link—a Latina-owned strategy-driven, creatively fueled production co-op. From ideation to creation, they craft human connections through intelligent, engaging and informative content. https://www.missinglink.company
--------
23:35
#602: Breaking down language barriers in customer service with Mike Clifton and Max Schwendner, Alorica
How many times have you felt misunderstood by customer service? Imagine if your brand could solve every communication barrier, regardless of language, in real-time. Could that transform your customer experience?
Welcome to today’s episode, where we’re discussing how to break down language barriers in customer service with Mike Clifton, and Max Schwendner, both Co-CEOs at Alorica.
RESOURCES
Alorica: https://www.alorica.com
Connect with Greg on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregkihlstrom
Don't miss a thing: get the latest episodes, sign up for our newsletter and more: https://www.theagilebrand.show
Check out The Agile Brand Guide website with articles, insights, and Martechipedia, the wiki for marketing technology: https://www.agilebrandguide.com
The Agile Brand podcast is brought to you by TEKsystems. Learn more here: https://www.teksystems.com/versionnextnow
The Agile Brand is produced by Missing Link—a Latina-owned strategy-driven, creatively fueled production co-op. From ideation to creation, they craft human connections through intelligent, engaging and informative content. https://www.missinglink.company
--------
37:06
#601: Improving the Customer Experience in a Feedback Recession with Isabelle Zdatny, Qualtrics
What if your customers are staying silent after a bad experience - or even a good one for that matter? If you’re waiting for feedback to drive improvement, the silence might already be costing you more than you think.
Today we’re exploring the future of customer feedback with Isabelle Zdatny, Head of Thought Leadership at the XM Institute at Qualtrics. We’ll dive into the findings from Qualtrics' 2025 Consumer Trends Report, the challenges of the “feedback recession,” and the role technology could play in shaping the future of customer insights.
As Head of Thought Leadership with Qualtrics XM Institute, Isabelle helps Experience Management (XM) professionals make sense of the complex, evolving XM landscape so they can do their jobs with more confidence and success. She produces industry-leading content on XM trends and best practices, develops and delivers training, advises organizations on the design and execution of their CX and EX programs, and speaks on key XM topics and trends.
RESOURCES
Qualtrics: https://www.qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 2025 Global Consumer Trends Report: https://www.qualtrics.com/ebooks-guides/customer-experience-trends/
XM Institute: https://www.xminstitute.com/
Connect with Greg on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregkihlstrom
Don't miss a thing: get the latest episodes, sign up for our newsletter and more: https://www.theagilebrand.show
Check out The Agile Brand Guide website with articles, insights, and Martechipedia, the wiki for marketing technology: https://www.agilebrandguide.com
The Agile Brand podcast is brought to you by TEKsystems. Learn more here: https://www.teksystems.com/versionnextnow
The Agile Brand is produced by Missing Link—a Latina-owned strategy-driven, creatively fueled production co-op. From ideation to creation, they craft human connections through intelligent, engaging and informative content. https://www.missinglink.company
--------
28:04
#600: AI Agents in Marketing with Raj Rikhy, Microsoft
Welcome to today’s episode where going to talk about AI agents as well as the intersection of artificial intelligence and marketing with Raj Rikhy, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft. We’ll explore the functionalities and strategic uses of AI agents and how marketers can leverage them to enhance their initiatives.
About Raj Rikhy
As a Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, I have over six years of experience in developing and delivering innovative products that utilize Generative AI technologies, including Language Models (LLMs), to enhance data science and engineering capabilities for Microsoft Fabric. My mission is to empower customers and partners with cutting-edge AI solutions that solve complex and high-impact problems across various domains and industries.
I collaborate with engineering teams, data scientists, customers, and partners to identify customer needs and market opportunities, define product requirements and roadmaps, and manage the entire product life cycle, from conception to launch. Previously, I was a Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Project Bonsai, a cloud-based deep reinforcement learning platform for industrial control systems. I also have a strong background in Data Science and Deep Learning, having worked as a Group Technical Product Manager for the Global Chief Data Office at IBM, where I enabled the end-to-end user experience for Data Scientists and Data Engineers, and scaled the adoption of distributed deep learning frameworks and tools.
RESOURCES
Microsoft website: https://www.microsoft.com
Connect with Greg on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregkihlstrom
Don't miss a thing: get the latest episodes, sign up for our newsletter and more: https://www.theagilebrand.show
Check out The Agile Brand Guide website with articles, insights, and Martechipedia, the wiki for marketing technology: https://www.agilebrandguide.com
The Agile Brand podcast is brought to you by TEKsystems. Learn more here: https://www.teksystems.com/versionnextnow
The Agile Brand is produced by Missing Link—a Latina-owned strategy-driven, creatively fueled production co-op. From ideation to creation, they craft human connections through intelligent, engaging and informative content. https://www.missinglink.company
Don't miss a thing. Hear directly from leading brands and marketing technology platforms about the challenges and opportunities facing marketers today, from AI to building customer lifetime value as well as business value. The Agile Brand™ features executives and thought leaders from top brands and platforms discussing the trends driving the industry forward, like first-party data strategies, artificial intelligence, consumer data privacy, omnichannel customer experience, and more. The Agile Brand is hosted by Greg Kihlström, advisor and consultant to leading brands, speaker, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. It provides a fresh perspective on the continually evolving dynamic between brands and the audiences they serve.