Coffee N° 5 with Lara Schmoisman

The Digital Grind: How the Internet Shaped Beauty Subscriptions with Corey Weiss
In this episode of Coffee N° 5, Lara chats with Corey Weiss about his groundbreaking career in digital marketing. Learn how educating customers, personalization, and influencer marketing are shaping the future of retail, and get expert insights on navigating the legal side of SMS marketing.We'll talk about:The challenges brands faced back when the internet was the new kid on the block. How educating customers can lead to purchases. How to use educated guesses to answer consumer's pressing product needs.Why personalization will become the new norm in the beauty industry. How to navigate the laws surround SMS marketingFor more information, visit Corey Weiss' LinkedIn.
33:33
Unlocking Startup Success with Dr. Ofer Mintz
Join Lara on Coffee N° 5 as she chats with Dr. Ofer Mintz about marketing must-knows for startups. From understanding your brand's ecosystem to navigating TikTok's influence on retail and K-Beauty, this episode is packed with insights on metrics, omnichannel strategies, and building a brand that thrives.We´ll talk about:Addressing marketing knowledge gaps in B2C and B2B startups.Why understanding your target audience's ecosystem is vital in brand research.Exploring what it truly means to understand the market.The 5 key metrics every business owner needs for success.How TikTok and evolving social content are reshaping influencer marketing and brand collaborations.For more information, visit Dr. Ofer Mitnz's LinkedIn.
40:15
Beauty & The Law with Marcha Isabelle Chaudruy
In this episode of Coffee N° 5, Lara chats with Marcha Isabelle Chaudry about the intersection of advocacy, branding, and law in the beauty industry. They explore the link between consumer advocacy and brand building, dive into the evolving standards of "clean" products, and discuss the impact of MoCRA legislation on beauty brands. Learn how regulations are shaping product development, why limiting your brand's target audience can be risky, and how to navigate the complexities of compliance. Tune in for valuable insights on building sustainable, compliant beauty brands.We'll talk about:The link between advocacy and brand building. Understanding the different standards of 'clean' products. The evolution of legislation influencing product development. The dangers of limiting your brand's target audience. What MoCRA is and what it means for brands.For more information, visit Marcha Isabelle Chaudry's LinkedIn.
29:38
In the Beginning there was the Brand with Rebecca Bartlett
In this episode of Coffee N° 5, Lara talks to branding expert Rebecca Bartlett about the essentials of building cohesive, impactful brands. Rebecca shares insights on how to align a brand with its founder's vision, prioritize cohesion, and navigate retailer feedback without losing identity. They also discuss how brands can evolve their narrative, decipher 'sexiness' for their unique audience, and tackle the challenges of creating a multi-generational brand. Tune in for expert advice on staying true to your brand while scaling and adapting in today's competitive market.We'll talk about:The importance of prioritizing cohesion when developing a brand. How brands can switch their narrative without losing their brand. Deciphering 'sexiness' for your unique brand and clientele. How to navigate retailer feedback while staying true to your brand. The challenges of trying to develop a multi-generational brand. For more information, visit Rebecca Bartlett's LinkedIn.
34:38
Building Breakthrough Beauty Brands with Lorne Lucree
In this episode of Coffee N° 5, Lara chats with Lorne Lucree, founder of Quiet Coyote, about how curiosity fueled his journey from product junkie to industry expert. They discuss breaking through in the beauty world, finding the right balance for emerging brands, and the impact of TikTok Shop on consumer behavior. Lorne also shares insights on how technology is shaping sustainable product development and why the little things matter when it comes to formulation. Tune in for expert tips and industry secrets on navigating the fast-paced beauty landscape!We'll talk about:How curiosity can spark an incredible career in beauty and product development. Tips and tricks for breaking through in the industry. How to determine if the niche or broad approach is right for your emerging brand. The impact of TikTok shop and its influence on consumers.The power of technology in developing sustainable products.Why the little things matter in formulation.For more information, visit Lorne Lucree's LinkedIn.
This is the extra dose of caffeine every entrepreneur needs in their life. Dive deep into the factors that make or break a business. Each episode, you’ll experience new and exciting conversations with successful entrepreneurs and experts from a variety of industries to give you the insight and motivation you need to build a company that really makes an impact. Let go of what’s holding you back; become the entrepreneur you were meant to be. Grab a cup of coffee and join Lara Schmoisman for Coffee N° 5!.About Lara Schmoisman: Digital weaver and powerhouse marketing strategist. Named one of 2021 Forbes Next 1000 and LA Times Inspirational Women and transforming brands to becoming profitable, innovative, and sustainable. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lara is the founder & CEO of The Darl, an international speaker, and former lecturer at California Polytechnic State University. Lara is a unique combination of Jewish and Latina, outspoken by nature, tenacious, armed with grit and a sexy accent.