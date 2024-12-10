Coffee N° 5 with Lara Schmoisman

In the Beginning there was the Brand with Rebecca Bartlett

In this episode of Coffee N° 5, Lara talks to branding expert Rebecca Bartlett about the essentials of building cohesive, impactful brands. Rebecca shares insights on how to align a brand with its founder's vision, prioritize cohesion, and navigate retailer feedback without losing identity. They also discuss how brands can evolve their narrative, decipher 'sexiness' for their unique audience, and tackle the challenges of creating a multi-generational brand. Tune in for expert advice on staying true to your brand while scaling and adapting in today's competitive market.We'll talk about:The importance of prioritizing cohesion when developing a brand. How brands can switch their narrative without losing their brand. Deciphering 'sexiness' for your unique brand and clientele. How to navigate retailer feedback while staying true to your brand. The challenges of trying to develop a multi-generational brand. For more information, visit Rebecca Bartlett's LinkedIn.