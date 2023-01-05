Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wondery
Behind every successful business is a story. It starts with a vision and a leap of faith. Along the way, leaders make bold decisions, ride booms and busts, and ... More
BusinessEntrepreneurshipHistory
  • Becoming Nike | The Swoosh | 2
    Phil Knight rapidly develops a new product line from scratch and gives it a name to remember: Nike.To listen to Business Movers ad-free, join Wondery+ in the Wondery App. Click here to download the app: https://wondery.app.link/businessmovers.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    36:12
  • Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
    When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message “let that sink in!” It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to “Chief Twit” in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn’t put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world’s “digital public square.”Listen to Flipping The Bird: Wondery.fm/FTB_BMSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    5:01
  • Becoming Nike | The Crazy Idea | 1
    26-year-old college graduate Phil Knight founds Blue Ribbon Sports and makes a success of his plan to import Japanese running shoes to America. But as the relationship with his only supplier begins to unravel, Phil decides to gamble his company’s future on a fundamental shift in direction: creating his own in-house brand.To listen to Business Movers ad-free, join Wondery+ in the Wondery App. Click here to download the app: https://wondery.app.link/businessmovers.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    38:01
  • Sam Walton: Building a Walmart World | Author Nelson Lichtenstein Explores Walmart’s Retail Revolution | 5
    Author Nelson Lichtenstein explores the historical significance of Sam Walton’s “Retail Revolution”.To listen to Business Movers ad-free, join Wondery+ in the Wondery App. Click here to download the app: https://wondery.app.link/businessmovers.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    35:40
  • Sam Walton: Building a Walmart World | The Richest Man in America | 4
    While Sam gears up to finally take on Kmart, he also fights to overcome obstacles from both inside and outside the company. To listen to Business Movers ad-free, join Wondery+ in the Wondery App. Click here to download the app: https://wondery.app.link/businessmovers.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    35:32

About Business Movers

Behind every successful business is a story. It starts with a vision and a leap of faith. Along the way, leaders make bold decisions, ride booms and busts, and sometimes, they reach new heights. From Wondery, the makers of the hit series Business Wars, and Lindsay Graham, the host of American History Tellers and American Scandal, comes a weekly podcast that brings you the true stories of the brilliant but all-too-human businesspeople who risked it all. From Walt Disney’s creation of a theme park in Orlando, to the colossal failure of New Coke, Business Movers will explore the triumphs, failures and ideas that transformed our lives.

Wondery+ subscribers get 1-week early access to new episodes. Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

