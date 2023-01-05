Behind every successful business is a story. It starts with a vision and a leap of faith. Along the way, leaders make bold decisions, ride booms and busts, and sometimes, they reach new heights. From Wondery, the makers of the hit series Business Wars, and Lindsay Graham, the host of American History Tellers and American Scandal, comes a weekly podcast that brings you the true stories of the brilliant but all-too-human businesspeople who risked it all. From Walt Disney’s creation of a theme park in Orlando, to the colossal failure of New Coke, Business Movers will explore the triumphs, failures and ideas that transformed our lives.
Wondery+ subscribers get 1-week early access to new episodes. Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.