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474 episodes
- Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
The real reason most people feel like they're failing at balance has nothing to do with having too much on their plate. They simply haven’t decided what matters most right now, in this moment. Leila gets candid about what getting pregnant mid-book-launch taught her about priorities, seasons, and the one question most people are too afraid to answer honestly.
In this episode
00:00 Why work-life balance feels elusive
02:25 Force ranking your priorities
05:19 How pregnancy changed the plan
10:38 Why balance is not a good life goal
More Value:
Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Women lose power in entrepreneurship because they keep blaming factors they cannot control. In this episode, Leila shares the brutal truths about building a business while balancing competing values like family, relationships, and personal ambitions. She explains why conflict between these values is inevitable and how women can create systems that support everything they care about.
In this episode
00:00 Leila’s perspective on women in business
01:45 Conflicting values: make trade-offs without feeling like a failure
05:30 Engineering the business and family to support each other
More Value:
Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
Hire People Smarter Than You, Pick the Right People, and Adapt to Reality | Ep. 38107/28/2026 | 13 mins.Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
The biggest threat to a business isn’t hiring the wrong person. It’s refusing to hire the right people to help you grow it. In this episode, Leila Hormozi explains how great leaders create leverage by surrounding themselves with people who challenge their capabilities, raise the standard, and build the company beyond the founder.
More Value:
Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
A supportive environment is fundamental to achieving success. In this episode, Leila and Alex explore the role a spouse or partner plays in how far someone can go in life and business. They discuss how supportive relationships foster growth and how mutual trust allows couples to pursue bigger opportunities.
In this episode
00:00 Support is a requirement to achieve goals
01:54 A spouse’s role in enabling next-level growth
04:16 Real examples of supportive spouses
08:08 Winning in business as a unit
More Value:
Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
- Receive the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Most people don’t fail at their goals because they lack ambition, but because they focus on the wrong things. In this episode, Leila introduces the A4 Method: a four-pillar framework for achieving goals built on self-awareness. She explains why success is not one big breakthrough, but thousands of small actions repeated over time.
In this episode
00:00 Introducing the A4 method for achieving goals
01:52 Awareness: Tracking behaviors, habits, & patterns
03:06 Affiliations: Build a positive social environment
03:52 Aptitude: Acquire the necessary knowledge and skills
05:02 Autonomy: Own your choices and actions
More Value:
Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
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About Build with Leila Hormozi
How can you create an unshakeable business? My name is Leila Hormozi and I crossed $100M by the age of 28. Now I’m growing acquisition.com into a billion-dollar portfolio. In this podcast, I share the lessons I’ve learned in scaling big businesses and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, Let's BUILD.Podcast website
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