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The real reason most people feel like they're failing at balance has nothing to do with having too much on their plate. They simply haven’t decided what matters most right now, in this moment. Leila gets candid about what getting pregnant mid-book-launch taught her about priorities, seasons, and the one question most people are too afraid to answer honestly.

In this episode

00:00 Why work-life balance feels elusive

02:25 Force ranking your priorities

05:19 How pregnancy changed the plan

10:38 Why balance is not a good life goal

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