5 Hacks You Need To Know About Driving Revenue | Ep 33
Never underestimate the power of operations. Today, Leila (@LeilaHormozi) shares with us how to increase revenue through operations, the importance of having infrastructure in place, and shares five ways to drive revenue through operations.Welcome to Build where we talk about the lessons I have learned in scaling big businesses, gaining millions in sales, and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, because we're creating an unshakeable business.Timestamps:(3:22) - Hiring too junior employees causes constant operations staff changes(6:27) - 1st Hack: Improve onboarding customer experience(8:26) - 2nd Hack: Renegotiate vendor relationships(10:09) - 3rd Hack: Increase business through referrals(11:44) - 4th Hack: Fast access to information with good bookkeeping(14:51) - 5th Hack: Formal communication with direct reports for revenue growth
5/2/2023
17:45
6 Red Flags When Hiring Remote Employees | Ep 32
Have you noticed any of these signs with your own remote employees? Today, Leila (@LeilaHormozi) shares with us the six red flags to look out for when hiring remote employees. She also stresses the importance of investigating these red flags and clarifying the reasons for them.Welcome to Build where we talk about the lessons I have learned in scaling big businesses, gaining millions in sales, and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, because we're creating an unshakeable business.Timestamps:(2:31) - #1: they are slow to respond(3:39) - #2: No good news is being said(5:05) - #3: When the is camera off(5:58) - #4: Calling in sick immediately(6:56) - #5: They dress out of step(7:55) - #6: They don't have their tech set up before they start
4/27/2023
9:48
Why Solution Hopping Is Hurting Your Business | Ep 31
No solution is perfect… ever. Today, Leila (@LeilaHormozi) shares with us the common issue of "solution hopping" in business, where individuals continuously switch strategies in search of the perfect solution. She also explains that there is no perfect solution and suggests three beliefs to replace those that prevent individuals from sticking with a solution, ultimately leading to a more successful and less stressful business.Welcome to Build where we talk about the lessons I have learned in scaling big businesses, gaining millions in sales, and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, because we're creating an unshakeable business.Timestamps:(3:22) - There's never a solution that comes without problems(4:28) - 3 irrational beliefs about solutions(6:06) - 3 realistic beliefs about solutions(8:34) - Constant solution hopping leads to incurring costs without realizing benefits.(9:21) - Here's how you actually pick a solution to go with(12:07) - Success doesn't mean that you've never solution-hop again
4/25/2023
14:21
From Making Money to Investing: “Should I Do It”? | Ep 30
"Everything that makes you good at making money, can also make you bad at investing." Today, Leila (@LeilaHormozi) shares with us the challenges entrepreneurs face when investing their money and provides frameworks to help them make smart investment decisions. She also emphasizes the importance of understanding the differences between success principles in business and investing.Welcome to Build where we talk about the lessons I have learned in scaling big businesses, gaining millions in sales, and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, because we're creating an unshakeable business.Timestamps:(1:59) - Money solves small problems but can create bigger ones.(3:20) - Best investors avoid extremely volatile investments.(4:28) - More investing time doesn't mean smarter investments.(6:06) - Working hard doesn't guarantee smart investing decisions.(7:05) - Too much attention on investing can lead to mistakes.
4/20/2023
9:35
Are You Paying Your Employees Too Much? | Ep 29
"Other people in your business are not responsible for obeying the feeling of guilt that you have." Today, Leila (@LeilaHormozi) shares with us how companies often make the mistake of compensating employees inappropriately based on personal beliefs about money, which can lead to overpaying and setting improper expectations. She also suggests developing a pay methodology based on fair market value and avoiding paying people more in the wrong way, which can set them up for failure in the long run.Welcome to Build where we talk about the lessons I have learned in scaling big businesses, gaining millions in sales, and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, because we're creating an unshakeable business.Timestamps:(3:10) - Entitlement develops with pay & overpaying sets up failure(5:46) - Pay should not be tied to emotions(6:55) - False belief #1: more profit equals more pay(8:37) - False belief #2: sudden increase equals raise(10:31) - False belief #3: more money equals better people(11:37) - Make a pay methodology to avoid guilt
How can you create an unshakeable business? My name is Leila Hormozi and I crossed $100M by the age of 28. Now I’m growing acquisition.com into a billion-dollar portfolio. In this podcast, I share the lessons I’ve learned in scaling big businesses and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, Let's BUILD.
