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Build with Leila Hormozi

Leila Hormozi
BusinessEducation
Build with Leila Hormozi
Latest episode

474 episodes

  • Build with Leila Hormozi

    How to Win the Season You’re Currently In | Ep. 383

    08/05/2026 | 13 mins.
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
    https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe  
    The real reason most people feel like they're failing at balance has nothing to do with having too much on their plate. They simply haven’t decided what matters most right now, in this moment.  Leila gets candid about what getting pregnant mid-book-launch taught her about priorities, seasons, and the one question most people are too afraid to answer honestly.
    In this episode
    00:00 Why work-life balance feels elusive
    02:25 Force ranking your priorities 
    05:19 How pregnancy changed the plan
    10:38 Why balance is not a good life goal
    More Value:
    Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap   
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq 
    Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
    Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/ 
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • Build with Leila Hormozi

    You Will Feel Like a Bad Business Owner, and That’s Okay | Ep. 382

    07/30/2026 | 8 mins.
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
    https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe  
    Women lose power in entrepreneurship because they keep blaming factors they cannot control. In this episode, Leila shares the brutal truths about building a business while balancing competing values like family, relationships, and personal ambitions. She explains why conflict between these values is inevitable and how women can create systems that support everything they care about.
    In this episode
    00:00 Leila’s perspective on women in business
    01:45 Conflicting values: make trade-offs without feeling like a failure
    05:30 Engineering the business and family to support each other
    More Value:
    Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap   
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq 
    Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
    Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/ 
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • Build with Leila Hormozi

    Hire People Smarter Than You, Pick the Right People, and Adapt to Reality | Ep. 381

    07/28/2026 | 13 mins.
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
    https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe  
    The biggest threat to a business isn’t hiring the wrong person. It’s refusing to hire the right people to help you grow it. In this episode, Leila Hormozi explains how great leaders create leverage by surrounding themselves with people who challenge their capabilities, raise the standard, and build the company beyond the founder. 
    More Value:
    Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap   
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq 
    Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
    Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/ 
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • Build with Leila Hormozi

    The Unit: Why Aligned Couples Compound and Misaligned Ones Fade | Ep. 380

    07/23/2026 | 9 mins.
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
    https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    A supportive environment is fundamental to achieving success. In this episode, Leila and Alex explore the role a spouse or partner plays in how far someone can go in life and business. They discuss how supportive relationships foster growth and how mutual trust allows couples to pursue bigger opportunities.
    In this episode
    00:00 Support is a requirement to achieve goals
    01:54 A spouse’s role in enabling next-level growth
    04:16 Real examples of supportive spouses
    08:08 Winning in business as a unit
    More Value:
    Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
    Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
    Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
  • Build with Leila Hormozi

    The A4 Method: Awareness, Affiliations, Aptitude, Autonomy | Ep. 379

    07/21/2026 | 9 mins.
    Receive the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+:
    https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Most people don’t fail at their goals because they lack ambition, but because they focus on the wrong things. In this episode, Leila introduces the A4 Method: a four-pillar framework for achieving goals built on self-awareness. She explains why success is not one big breakthrough, but thousands of small actions repeated over time.

    In this episode
    00:00 Introducing the A4 method for achieving goals
    01:52 Awareness: Tracking behaviors, habits, & patterns
    03:06 Affiliations: Build a positive social environment
    03:52 Aptitude: Acquire the necessary knowledge and skills
    05:02 Autonomy: Own your choices and actions

    More Value:
    Get your personalized $100m scaling roadmap: https://www.acquisition.com/roadmap
    Read the unfiltered memos I send my team as we scale Acquisition.com to $1B+: https://leilahormozi.com/subscribe
    Receive a curated set of internal memos from the past year at Acquisition.com: https://leilahormozi.com/acq
    Watch my latest YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@leilahormozi/featured
    Learn how to scale your business to millions of dollars in annual revenue: https://www.acquisition.com/
    DISCLOSURE: Information shared here is for educational purposes only. Individuals and business owners should evaluate their own business strategies and identify any potential risks. The information shared here is not a guarantee of success. Your results may vary. Copyright © 2026.
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About Build with Leila Hormozi
How can you create an unshakeable business? My name is Leila Hormozi and I crossed $100M by the age of 28. Now I’m growing acquisition.com into a billion-dollar portfolio. In this podcast, I share the lessons I’ve learned in scaling big businesses and helping our portfolio companies do the same. Buckle up, Let's BUILD.
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