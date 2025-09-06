The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease

From Burnout to Profitability: Systemising Your Success with CAN Ticket App

In this episode of The Affluent CEO Show, Yuliana sits down with Cassandra Cadorin, award-winning business operator and founder of Can Ticket App, a revolutionary system designed to help businesses stop leaking profit through inefficient workflows. Cassandra brings nearly two decades of global marketing agency experience and shares how burnout, time leakage, and endless tech tools inspired her to create a smarter way to manage operations. She dives deep into: The hidden profit leaks in your business—why software subscriptions and scattered systems cost more than you realise.Burnout vs. balance, why scaling without scalable systems leads to collapse, not growth.Time tracking truths, the unpopular opinion that measuring time isn’t just about accountability, but profitability.The first step to fixing inefficiency, how analysing your P&L can uncover thousands in wasted spend.Her journey from “accidental entrepreneur” to pitching Can Ticket in Paris, winning global attention, and now preparing to present to 3,000 agencies in the Philippines.Cassandra also redefines soulful success, sharing how building a profitable and values-driven company allows her to leave work early, pick up her son for ice cream, and provide for not just her 12 staff but their families as well. If you’ve ever felt buried under too many tools, burned out from inefficiency, or frustrated by profit that doesn’t match your effort, this episode will open your eyes to where your business may be quietly bleeding money, and how to stop it. Listen in to discover how systemising your business isn’t just about saving time, it’s about saving your bottom line.