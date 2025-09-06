Powered by RND
The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease
The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease
The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease

Yuliana Francie
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease
  • Buying Well Without the Overwhelm: How a Buyer’s Agent Levels the Playing Field
    Most buyers think they have to do it all alone—weekend opens, kids in tow, second-guessing every decision. Today, Bernadette Cilia, founder of BMC Buyers Agency, shows us how a values-led buyer’s advocate can protect your heart and your numbers—so you buy with clarity, not chaos. We unpack the mindset shifts, practical checklists, and negotiation guardrails that help everyday Australians purchase well in any market. About our guest Bernadette is a Sydney-based buyer’s agent on a mission to make professional support accessible beyond the ultra-premium end of town. After a career in hospitality management and higher education operations, she pivoted into real estate to champion the “underdog” buyer—families, first-home buyers, and investors who need clear strategy, not sales spin.  In this episode Why buyer’s agents exist (and who they really help)—and why sellers shouldn’t be the only ones with professional representation.Emotions vs. numbers: how to value a property, set a clear “tap-out” point, and avoid the “emotional tax.”Owner-occupier vs. investor decisions: different lenses, different limits.Sydney market realities: construction quality, strata risks, and why a strong team matters.Done-with-you support: Bernadette’s Your Secret Weapon coaching—strategy, checklists, valuations, negotiations, and templates.Motherhood & entrepreneurship: the messy middle, sustainable boundaries, and the power of a supportive partner and community. I’ve opened a limited number of Breakthrough Sessions this month, for high-achieving women entrepernuers who are ready to elevate profit, reclaim time, and lead with clarity, not chaos. Claim your complimentary spot to have an honest and raw conversation by sending me an email on [email protected]
    --------  
    32:07
  • From Burnout to Profitability: Systemising Your Success with CAN Ticket App
    In this episode of The Affluent CEO Show, Yuliana sits down with Cassandra Cadorin, award-winning business operator and founder of Can Ticket App, a revolutionary system designed to help businesses stop leaking profit through inefficient workflows. Cassandra brings nearly two decades of global marketing agency experience and shares how burnout, time leakage, and endless tech tools inspired her to create a smarter way to manage operations. She dives deep into: The hidden profit leaks in your business—why software subscriptions and scattered systems cost more than you realise.Burnout vs. balance, why scaling without scalable systems leads to collapse, not growth.Time tracking truths, the unpopular opinion that measuring time isn’t just about accountability, but profitability.The first step to fixing inefficiency, how analysing your P&L can uncover thousands in wasted spend.Her journey from “accidental entrepreneur” to pitching Can Ticket in Paris, winning global attention, and now preparing to present to 3,000 agencies in the Philippines.Cassandra also redefines soulful success, sharing how building a profitable and values-driven company allows her to leave work early, pick up her son for ice cream, and provide for not just her 12 staff but their families as well. If you’ve ever felt buried under too many tools, burned out from inefficiency, or frustrated by profit that doesn’t match your effort, this episode will open your eyes to where your business may be quietly bleeding money, and how to stop it. Listen in to discover how systemising your business isn’t just about saving time, it’s about saving your bottom line. 
    --------  
    22:46
  • Overflow, NOT Overwork: The SHIFT Method to Scaling with Soul
    Scaling a business isn’t about adding more to your plate — it’s about becoming the woman who creates 10× impact with less effort. Yet, too many high-achieving entrepreneurs get caught in what I call “The Mind Trap.” In this episode, I unpack: ✨ Why chasing 2× growth by working harder keeps you stuck in cycles of exhaustion ✨ How busyness gets confused with progress — and why that illusion kills true scaling ✨ The missing link most strategies overlook: identity and energetic embodiment ✨ How shifting out of the Mind Trap unlocks longevity, freedom, and exponential growth The truth? Strategy alone won’t take you to your next level. Your new identity will. If you’re ready to stop grinding for short-term wins and start building sustainable, soul-aligned success, this episode will give you the clarity (and the permission) to step into your next level. 
    --------  
    22:16
  • Turning Crowds into Customers at Your Disposal
    In this episode, I sit down with Adriana Brusi — powerhouse entrepreneur, event strategist, and founder of Crowds Now, a platform transforming the way brands build trust, visibility, and sales. From becoming Hong Kong’s youngest director at just 16, to managing high-profile events and leading marketing campaigns across Australia, Adriana has spent decades mastering the art of attracting the right audience. But when COVID hit, she saw small businesses struggling — not from lack of effort, but from trying to buy attention instead of building trust. We dive into: Why social proof is the ultimate currency in today’s digital economy.How Crowds Now connects everyday people with brands they genuinely love — creating authentic advocacy while giving them an income stream.The emotional psychology behind why people follow the crowd (and how to make your brand the one they flock to).The importance of ikigai in building a business that’s profitable and purposeful.Why money doesn’t change you — it amplifies who you already are.Adriana’s mission goes beyond profit: she’s on a mission to help businesses rise while empowering individuals to keep their lights on and food on the table. This conversation is equal parts strategy, inspiration, and real talk for anyone ready to create genuine brand impact. 🔗 Listen now to learn how to turn your audience into a loyal, excited crowd , without wasting money on ads that don’t convert. I’ve opened a limited number of Breakthrough Sessions this month, for high-achieving women entrepernuers who are ready to elevate profit, reclaim time, and lead with clarity, not chaos. Claim your complimentary spot to have an honest and raw conversation by sending me an email on [email protected]
    --------  
    31:14
  • Beyond the Buzzwords: Redefining Inclusivity, Sisterhood & Female Power in Business
    In this fiercely honest and soul-stirring episode of The Affluent CEO Show, Yuliana sits down with Raffy Sgroi—leadership strategist, business consultant, and President of APFACTS—to unpack two powerful words often used and misunderstood: equality and inclusivity. From male-dominated boardrooms to navigating cultural bias as a woman with an accent, Raffy and Yuliana open up about their personal stories of being underestimated, overlooked, and labeled—simply for showing up as women. Together, they dive deep into: 🔹 Why inclusivity is more than ticking a box 🔹 How equality means access—not just presence 🔹 The difference between brotherhood and sisterhood in leadership dynamics 🔹 The silent bias women face in corporate spaces—and even from other women 🔹 How to challenge the system without abandoning your authenticity 🔹 The power of sisterhood and the importance of finding your tribe Raffy also shares how she’s transforming the Australian automotive industry from within—bringing 40% female trainees into a once-exclusionary space—and why real change starts when women sit at the front row, unapologetically. This is an episode for every high-achieving woman who has ever felt too much, not enough, or just plain tired of trying to belong in rooms not built for her.  Connect with Raffy Sgroi: Website:  https://sageadvice.au/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raffy_sgroi LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/raffysgroi-sageadvice/ I’ve opened a limited number of Breakthrough Sessions this month, for high-achieving women entrepernuers who are ready to elevate profit, reclaim time, and lead with clarity, not chaos. Claim your complimentary spot to have an honest and raw conversation by sending me an email on [email protected]
    --------  
    31:06

About The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease

Welcome to The Affluent CEO Podcast!This isn’t just another business podcast. It’s a transformational journey for high-achieving female entrepreneurs who are ready to stop playing small and start leading with unapologetic power.Each episode delves deep into mindset and energetic mastery, building authentic relationships, winning negotiation skills, and feminine leadership, helping you break free from the stagnation and hustle-and-grind mentality and step into effortless success. If you’ve ever felt stuck in self-doubt, imposter syndrome, or the endless chase for external validation, this podcast will help you rewrite the narrative and claim the abundance you’re truly worthy of.Through raw conversations, real-world strategies, and deep inner work, you’ll discover how to align your business with your soul’s purpose, elevate your financial success, and create a life of freedom on your terms.✨ Are you ready to fully embody your Affluent CEO self? Hit follow, tune in weekly, and let’s make magic happen.📲 Follow me for more exclusive content:👉 Instagram: https://instagram.com/yulianafrancie👉 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YulianaFrancie/👉 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yulianafrancie/
BusinessEntrepreneurship

