The Affluent CEO Show: The Select Circle's Codes to Next Level Scaling with Wealth Sovereignty and Ease

Most buyers think they have to do it all alone—weekend opens, kids in tow, second-guessing every decision. Today, Bernadette Cilia, founder of BMC Buyers Agency, shows us how a values-led buyer’s advocate can protect your heart and your numbers—so you buy with clarity, not chaos. We unpack the mindset shifts, practical checklists, and negotiation guardrails that help everyday Australians purchase well in any market. About our guest Bernadette is a Sydney-based buyer’s agent on a mission to make professional support accessible beyond the ultra-premium end of town. After a career in hospitality management and higher education operations, she pivoted into real estate to champion the “underdog” buyer—families, first-home buyers, and investors who need clear strategy, not sales spin. In this episode Why buyer’s agents exist (and who they really help)—and why sellers shouldn’t be the only ones with professional representation.Emotions vs. numbers: how to value a property, set a clear “tap-out” point, and avoid the “emotional tax.”Owner-occupier vs. investor decisions: different lenses, different limits.Sydney market realities: construction quality, strata risks, and why a strong team matters.Done-with-you support: Bernadette’s Your Secret Weapon coaching—strategy, checklists, valuations, negotiations, and templates.Motherhood & entrepreneurship: the messy middle, sustainable boundaries, and the power of a supportive partner and community. I’ve opened a limited number of Breakthrough Sessions this month, for high-achieving women entrepernuers who are ready to elevate profit, reclaim time, and lead with clarity, not chaos. Claim your complimentary spot to have an honest and raw conversation by sending me an email on [email protected]