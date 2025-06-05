Find Your TRUE Passion by Focusing on USEFULNESS First
In this episode of the Big Success Podcast, John Tarnoff challenges conventional career wisdom and shares why usefulness, not passion, should drive your path forward. From Hollywood producer to career coach, John explores the power of self-knowledge, inner alignment, and the courage to change—even midlife. Learn why confidence comes last, why "casting" the right team matters more than ever, and how you can attract opportunities by being of service.

About John Tarnoff:
John Tarnoff is a career reinvention coach, author, and former Hollywood executive who helps mid-career professionals thrive in an ever-changing world of work. After pivoting from the film industry, John has become a trusted voice in helping others find purpose, resilience, and clarity in their second acts.
Learn more about John: https://johntarnoff.com/

About Brad Sugars
Internationally known as one of the most influential entrepreneurs, Brad Sugars is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and the #1 business coach in the world. Over the course of his 30-year career as an entrepreneur, Brad has become the CEO of 9+ companies and is the owner of the multimillion-dollar franchise ActionCOACH®.
29:27
Find Your TRUE Passion by Focusing on USEFULNESS First | Trailer
This Wednesday on the Big Success Podcast:
What if everything you've been told about passion and confidence is… wrong?
Former Hollywood exec turned career coach John Tarnoff shares why usefulness beats passion, confidence comes last, and how you can reinvent your career at any stage. Whether you're in transition or just feeling stuck, this episode will change how you think about success!
0:43
The Truth About Company Culture, Trust & AI at Work
In this episode of the Big Success Podcast, Chris Dyer breaks down the real drivers of company culture and why transparency, trust, and human connection matter more than ever in the age of AI. Drawing on his "Seven Pillars of Culture," Chris shares candid lessons from his own leadership journey, including the moment he realized he was the problem. Whether you lead a remote team or run a fast-growing business, this conversation is packed with actionable insights on building cultures that perform without burning people out.

About Chris Dyer:
Chris Dyer is a renowned leadership speaker, author, and workplace culture expert known for helping companies unlock performance through radical transparency and trust. A former CEO who turned his own missteps into a playbook for culture change, Chris now helps organizations thrive by focusing on what makes them human
Learn more about Chris: https://chrisdyer.com/
34:14
The Truth About Company Culture, Trust & AI at Work | Trailer
Coming this Wednesday: Chris Dyer joins the Big Success Podcast to reveal the truth about company culture, trust, and the growing role of AI at work. In this powerful preview, you'll hear why transparency and human connection are more important than ever—and how leaders can adapt in a world shaped by remote teams and emerging tech. Don't miss this conversation with one of today's most trusted voices in workplace culture!
0:47
From Burnout to Breakthrough: Terri Broussard's 4 Steps to Real Transformation
In this episode of the Big Success Podcast, Terri Broussard Williams shares how a life-altering concussion forced her to re-evaluate everything—from her pace of work to her purpose. Drawing from her "Great Me Set" framework, Terri outlines four powerful steps to help high-achievers pause, reset, and lead from a place of alignment. If you've ever felt like you were burning out while trying to build something meaningful, this conversation offers a real path to transformation.

About Terri Broussard Williams:
Terri Broussard Williams is a seasoned lobbyist, speaker, and changemaker known for turning personal challenges into powerful movements. After a concussion shifted the course of her life, Terri developed the "Great Me Set," a mindset framework that helps leaders transform burnout into breakthrough. She's passionate about helping others ignite change—from within and in the world around them.
Learn more about Terri: https://terribwilliams.com/
