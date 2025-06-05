The Truth About Company Culture, Trust & AI at Work

In this episode of the Big Success Podcast, Chris Dyer breaks down the real drivers of company culture and why transparency, trust, and human connection matter more than ever in the age of AI. Drawing on his "Seven Pillars of Culture," Chris shares candid lessons from his own leadership journey, including the moment he realized he was the problem. Whether you lead a remote team or run a fast-growing business, this conversation is packed with actionable insights on building cultures that perform without burning people out.Get out of the day-to-day grind. Learn how to build a business that works without you in 30X Business, designed for real results by one of the world’s top business coaches. Join 30x Business here. https://store.bradsugars.com/products/30x-business About Chris Dyer:Chris Dyer is a renowned leadership speaker, author, and workplace culture expert known for helping companies unlock performance through radical transparency and trust. A former CEO who turned his own missteps into a playbook for culture change, Chris now helps organizations thrive by focusing on what makes them humanLearn more about Chris: https://chrisdyer.com/About Brad SugarsInternationally known as one of the most influential entrepreneurs, Brad Sugars is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and the #1 business coach in the world. Over the course of his 30-year career as an entrepreneur, Brad has become the CEO of 9+ companies and is the owner of the multimillion-dollar franchise ActionCOACH®. As a husband and father of five, Brad is equally as passionate about his family as he is about business. That’s why, Brad is a strong advocate for building a business that works without you – so you can spend more time doing what really matters to you. Over the years of starting, scaling and selling many businesses, Brad has earned his fair share of scars. Being an entrepreneur is not an easy road. But if you can learn from those who have gone before you, it becomes a lot easier than going at it alone.Please click here to learn more about Brad Sugars: https://bradsugars.com/Learn the Fundamentals of Success for free:The Big Success Starter: https://results.bradsugars.com/thebigsuccess-starter