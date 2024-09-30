In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen

Roche CEO: Future of cancer treatment, AI in Medicine and Trial Challenges
What's next for cancer treatment and personalized medicine? How is AI reshaping the future of drug discovery? And can Europe keep pace with China's rapid rise in health care innovation? In this episode, Nicolai welcomes Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche, one of the world's largest health care companies. They discuss Roche's leadership in cancer treatment, breakthroughs in diagnostics, and the impact of cutting-edge R&D in areas like precision medicine and AI. Schinecker also shares his views on the rapid growth of China's pharma industry and the challenges Europe faces in keeping up with global clinical trials.
53:58
HIGHLIGHTS: Marc Rowan - CEO of Apollo
10:02
Apollo CEO: Private Markets, Investment Alpha and Risk Management
What does it take to stay resilient in a fast-changing financial world? How are private markets transforming the way we invest? And how does Apollo approach risk? Nicolai Tangen meets with Marc Rowan, CEO and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, to discuss the rapidly evolving world of finance and explore what it takes to stay ahead in an industry full of risks.
53:29
HIGHLIGHTS: Stan Druckenmiller
10:11
Stan Druckenmiller: Inside the mind of a legendary investor
This week, Nicolai Tangen visits Stan Druckenmiller in New York — one of the most renowned investors of our time, known for his insights into macroeconomics and markets. In this conversation, Druckenmiller shares his approach to major trades, like his groundbreaking bet against the British pound, and offers a unique perspective on today's market, discussing inflation risks, AI's potential in investing, and what keeps him ahead of the curve. The investor shares his reflections on the Fed's role, the future of tech, and lessons learned from mentor George Soros.
