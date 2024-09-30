In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen

HIGHLIGHTS: Stan Druckenmiller

We've curated a special 10-minute version of the podcast for those in a hurry. Here you can listen to the full episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/no/podcast/stan-druckenmiller-inside-the-mind-of-a-legendary-investor/id1614211565?i=1000675883446 This week, Nicolai Tangen visits Stan Druckenmiller in New York — one of the most renowned investors of our time, known for his insights into macroeconomics and markets. In this conversation, Druckenmiller shares his approach to major trades, like his groundbreaking bet against the British pound, and offers a unique perspective on today’s market, discussing inflation risks, AI’s potential in investing, and what keeps him ahead of the curve. The investor shares his reflections on the Fed’s role, the future of tech, and lessons learned from mentor George Soros. In Good Company is hosted by Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management. New episode out every Wednesday. The production team for this episode includes Isabelle Karlsson and PLAN-B’s Niklas Figenschau Johansen, Sebastian Langvik-Hansen and Pål Huuse, with research by Une Solheim. Watch the episode on YouTube: Norges Bank Investment Management - YouTubeWant to learn more about the fund? The fund | Norges Bank Investment Management (nbim.no)Follow Nicolai Tangen on LinkedIn: Nicolai Tangen | LinkedInFollow NBIM on LinkedIn: Norges Bank Investment Management: Administrator for bedriftsside | LinkedInFollow NBIM on Instagram: Explore Norges Bank Investment Management on Instagram Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.