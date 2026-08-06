Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1207 episodes
TIP836: Exor NV (EXO): The Massive Discount Continues To Widen w/ Kyle Grieve & Shawn O’Malley08/06/2026 | 1h 23 mins.In today’s episode, Kyle Grieve and Shawn O’Malley analyze Exor, the Dutch holding company controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family and best known for its long-standing stake in Ferrari. They walk through Exor’s ownership of Ferrari, and what they like about Lingotto, Exor’s investing management company. Along the way, they dig into what could cause the current valuation gap to close or widen.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:03:08) Revisiting the Exor and Ferrari thesis
(00:05:06) How Exor’s stock reacted since the original purchase
(00:09:16) Why Ferrari’s stock has fallen despite strong operating results
(00:16:07) The market’s reaction to Ferrari’s new Luce model
(00:22:26) How Ferrari’s other new releases are doing
(00:45:04) Ferrari’s capital allocation, working capital, and margin trends
(00:54:05) How Ferrari’s racing program supports its brand and marketing
(00:57:18) Risks facing Ferrari from changing driving habits and tariffs
(01:13:22) Expanding on Lingotto, Exor’s growing asset management business
(01:17:44) Evaluating Lingotto’s performance, fees, and top holdings
Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.
BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Join the exclusive The Intrinsic Value Mastermind Community.
Track The Intrinsic Value Portfolio.
Learn more about how to join us in NYC for our Intrinsic Value Conference.
Portfolio Review Submit Tool.
Check out our previous Intrinsic Value breakdowns: Exor, Ferrari, Formula One Group.
Follow Kyle on X and LinkedIn.
Related books mentioned in the podcast.
Ad-free episodes on our Premium Feed.
NEW TO THE SHOW?
Get smarter about valuing businesses through The Intrinsic Value Newsletter.
Check out The Investor’s Podcast Starter Packs.
Follow our official social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Facebook.
Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.
Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.
Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.
SPONSORS
Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Plaud
Plus500
Netsuite
Scribe
References to any third-party products, services, or advertisers do not constitute endorsements, and The Investor’s Podcast Network is not responsible for any claims made by them.
Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fm
TIP835: Intuit (INTU): The S&P 500's Biggest Loser w/ Shawn O’Malley & Kyle Grieve08/02/2026 | 1h 18 mins.Shawn O'Malley and Kyle Grieve explore Intuit (ticker: INTU).
In this episode, you'll learn what narratives have underpinned the company’s more than 60% selloff, as Intuit claims the undesirable title of “worst performer in the S&P 500” this year. But is this a bargain price for a high-quality SaaS business, or a value trap? That’s the key question that Shawn & Kyle discuss, plus so much more!
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:03:48) How Intuit’s accounting software became so popular
(00:12:49) What makes QuickBooks such a great business
(00:20:54) Why Intuit is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500 this year
(00:24:05) How to think about Intuit as either a value trap or bargain
(00:38:45) Whether Intuit’s TurboTax business is resistant to AI disruptions
(01:17:02) Valuation discussion of Intuit
(01:18:55) How to model Intuit’s intrinsic value
(01:20:04) Whether Shawn & Kyle add Intuit to The Intrinsic Value Portfolio
Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.
BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Join the exclusive The Intrinsic Value Mastermind Community.
Track The Intrinsic Value Portfolio.
Learn more about how to join us in NYC for our Intrinsic Value Conference.
Portfolio Review Submit Tool.
See Shawn’s financial model for Intuit.
The Finance Corner: "Deep Dive Into Intuit".
Business Breakdowns Podcast — Intuit (2022).
Intuit’s 2025 Investor Day Presentation.
Intuit’s 2026 latest Investor Day Presentation.
Check out our previous Intrinsic Value breakdowns: Wix, Microsoft, Kelly Partners Group.
Follow Kyle on X and LinkedIn.
Related books mentioned in the podcast.
Ad-free episodes on our Premium Feed.
NEW TO THE SHOW?
Get smarter about valuing businesses through The Intrinsic Value Newsletter.
Check out The Investor’s Podcast Starter Packs.
Follow our official social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Facebook.
Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.
Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.
Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.
SPONSORS
Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Plus500
Netsuite
Shopify
Plaud
References to any third-party products, services, or advertisers do not constitute endorsements, and The Investor’s Podcast Network is not responsible for any claims made by them.
Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fm
TIP834: DLocal (DLO): Multibagger Potential with Decade-Long Runway w/ Daniel Mahncke & Shawn O’Malley07/30/2026 | 1h 22 mins.Daniel Mahncke and Shawn O’Malley take a deep dive into DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), the first Uruguayan unicorn and the emerging markets payment provider for companies like Amazon, Uber, Spotify, Netflix, and many more. DLocal is trading at attractive multiples while growing payment volumes at over 70% and printing cash due to high operating leverage and a high-margin business model. That cash is given back to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.
Daniel and Shawn discuss whether the high customer concentration and the declining take rate justify the cheap valuation or whether the market is not understanding the full potential of this emerging market jewel. In the end, Daniel values the business and decides whether DLO deserves a spot in The Intrinsic Value Portfolio.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:03:01) How DLO became the leading player in emerging markets
(00:07:14) What makes DLO’s business model stand out
(00:19:08) What two megatrends DLO benefits from
(00:28:18) Whether there is a race to the bottom with take rates
(00:56:10) How DLO compares to Western competition
(01:00:30) How DLocal distributes cash to shareholders
(01:19:00) Valuation discussion of DLO
(01:21:41) Whether DLO is valued attractively
(01:23:19) Whether Shawn and Daniel add DLO to the Intrinsic Value Portfolio
Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.
BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Join the exclusive The Intrinsic Value Mastermind Community.
Track The Intrinsic Value Portfolio.
Learn more about how to join us in NYC for our Intrinsic Value Conference.
Portfolio Review Submit Tool.
Value Investors Club Pitch on DLO.
Interview with the CEO, Pedro Arnt.
DLocal Investor Relations Podcast.
Founder and CEO Interview by Stratechery.
Check out our previous Intrinsic Value breakdowns: Visa, Amazon, Sea Limited, Mercado Libre, Shopify.
Related books mentioned in the podcast.
Ad-free episodes on our Premium Feed.
NEW TO THE SHOW?
Get smarter about valuing businesses through The Intrinsic Value Newsletter.
Check out The Investor’s Podcast Starter Packs.
Follow our official social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Facebook.
Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.
Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.
Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.
SPONSORS
Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Plus500
Netsuite
Shopify
Plaud
References to any third-party products, services, or advertisers do not constitute endorsements, and The Investor’s Podcast Network is not responsible for any claims made by them.
Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fm
- In this episode, William Green chats with Christopher Begg, a renowned hedge fund manager who is the CEO & CIO of East Coast Asset Management. Chris is also an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, where he teaches the prestigious Security Analysis course that Ben Graham taught to Warren Buffett in 1951. Here, Chris shares rich insights about Tesla, Alphabet, SpaceX, Constellation Software, & the art of discovering great investments hidden in plain sight.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:03:30) How writing helps Chris Begg to “compress complexity into essence”
(00:10:38) How to succeed by slowing down, training your attention, & going deep
(00:32:48) How Alphabet embodies everything he seeks in a long-duration compounder
(00:38:44) How fears of AI disruption created enticing bargains among software stocks
(00:43:18) Why he focuses on great businesses with 8 layers of competitive advantage
(00:55:04) What he learned from Buffett & Munger about the power of deserved trust
(01:02:17) What ancient cathedrals can teach investors about businesses that endure
(01:08:15) Why he steered clear of Elon Musk, then changed his mind & bet big on Tesla
(01:24:58) What investors don’t yet see about the emerging capabilities of SpaceX
(01:33:04) Why he reveres right-brained investment giants like Bill Miller & Nick Sleep
(01:38:52) How Chris structures his life to create enduring value
(01:51:43) How to prosper mightily without engaging in “extractive short-termism”
(01:59:00) How a magical experience with his son reveals the true meaning of wealth
Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.
BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Inquire about William Green’s Richer, Wiser, Happier Masterclass.
Christopher Begg’s investment firm, East Coast Asset Management.
Robert Pirsig’s books Zen & the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance & Lila.
Iain McGilchrist’s books The Matter with Things & The Master & His Emissary.
Christopher Begg’s song, The Great Work.
William Green’s podcast episode with Daniel Goleman & Tsoknyi Rinpoche.
William Green’s 2025 podcast episode with Christopher Begg.
William Green’s 2023 podcast episode with Christopher Begg.
William’s book, Richer, Wiser, Happier.
Follow William Green on X.
Related books mentioned in the podcast.
Ad-free episodes on our Premium Feed.
NEW TO THE SHOW?
Get smarter about valuing businesses through The Intrinsic Value Newsletter.
Follow our official social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Facebook.
Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.
Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.
SPONSORS
Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Plus500
Netsuite
Shopify
Vanta
References to any third-party products, services, or advertisers do not constitute endorsements, and The Investor’s Podcast Network is not responsible for any claims made by them.
Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fm
TIP833: Perimeter Solutions (PRM): A Niche Monopoly, One Acquisition at a Time w/ Kyle Grieve & Shawn O’Malley07/23/2026 | 1h 15 mins.In today’s episode, Kyle Grieve and Shawn O’Malley analyze Perimeter Solutions, a niche industrial conglomerate built by Transdigm’s legendary founder Nick Howley using the same playbook that turned Transdigm into a multi-decade compounder. They break down how the company operates two very different segments, from wildfire retardants and airbase logistics to specialty chemicals and precision medical manufacturing equipment, each built around sticky, mission-critical customer relationships. They’ll also cover the company’s acquisition strategy, its unusual founder’s advisory fee, and the debt and litigation risks that complicate an otherwise compelling capital allocation story.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:
(00:00:00) Intro
(00:01:19) Why the Transdigm playbook is worth cloning
(00:05:02) How this management team built a public compounding machine
(00:08:24) Why one segment profits directly from worsening wildfires
(00:16:51) The chemical monopoly hiding inside a boring business
(00:29:39) What makes these niche products nearly impossible to replace
(00:39:05) How disciplined acquisitions have created so much shareholder value
(00:45:16) The controversial fee structure investors aren’t big fans of
(01:13:26) Valuation discussion of PRM
(01:16:06) Intrinsic value of PRM
(01:18:03) Whether Kyle and Shawn will add PRM to the Intrinsic Value Portfolio
Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.
BOOKS AND RESOURCES
Join the exclusive The Intrinsic Value Mastermind Community.
Track The Intrinsic Value Portfolio.
Learn more about how to join us in NYC for our Intrinsic Value Conference.
Follow Kyle on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Related books mentioned in the podcast.
Ad-free episodes on our Premium Feed.
NEW TO THE SHOW?
Get smarter about valuing businesses through The Intrinsic Value Newsletter.
Check out The Investor’s Podcast Starter Packs.
Follow our official social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Facebook.
Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.
Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.
Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.
SPONSORS
Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors:
Plus500
Netsuite
Shopify
Vanta
References to any third-party products, services, or advertisers do not constitute endorsements, and The Investor’s Podcast Network is not responsible for any claims made by them.
Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fm
More Business podcasts
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast Network
Hosted by Stig Brodersen, William Green, Shawn O'Malley, Daniel Mahncke, and Kyle Grieve, The Investor’s Podcast has proudly reached nearly 200 million downloads, as the world's largest stock-investing focused podcast. On the show, we study a range of businesses and their investment prospects, from Spotify to Amazon, serial acquirers like Constellation Software, deep value plays, and more, using lessons from some of the world's most famous investors, like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Howard Marks. Leverage the lessons we learned from studying, and talking to, the world's best investors, and apply them in your own investing journey, while following along with our company case studies. For more insights on how to value companies and build a stock portfolio, you can also sign up for our free weekly newsletter. Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://theinvestorspodcastnetwork.supportingcast.fmPodcast website
Listen to The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast Network, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast Network
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast Network: Podcasts in Family