The Investor's Podcast Network
We interview and study famous financial billionaires, including Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Howard Marks, and teach you what we learn and how you can apply their investment strategies in the stock market.
We interview and study famous financial billionaires, including Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Howard Marks, and teach you what we learn and how you can apply t... More

  • BTC128: Evolving w/ the Technium w/ Kevin Kelly (Bitcoin Fundamentals)
    Preston Pysh interviews the author of one of his favorite books of all time, Kevin Kelly. Kevin is the founding editor of the global brand Wired Magazine. In this episode, they talk about all the interesting ideas about technology, AI, where it’s going, and more.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro02:12 - What is the Technium and how did Kevin come to understand the term?02:12 - Why are ecosystems NOT in equilibrium?06:28 - What are Kevin's thoughts on AI helping biology and longevity research?14:06 - Thoughts about Kevin's new book, "Excellent Advice for Living".24:19 - How does technology have its own evolution?24:19 - Does Biology seek efficiency and is that what we are trying to accomplish with technology?44:19 - Kevin's experience with the 10,000 year clock.Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESKevin's New Book, Excellent Advice for Living.Kevin's book, What Technology Wants.Kevin's Twitter.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our We Study Billionaires Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSHave peace of mind knowing River holds Bitcoin in multi-sig cold storage with 100% full reserves.Join over 5k investors in the data security revolution with Atakama.Make connections, gain knowledge, and uplift your governance CV by becoming a member of the AICD today.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.If you're into marketing podcasts that walk through how successful entrepreneurs, politicians, and influencers have convinced and persuaded people, then you should give Nudge, hosted by Phil Agnew, a listen!Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Discover the leading community for engaged investors, and the best source of investment analysis and opinion with Seeking Alpha. Listeners get a special deal: Alpha Picks for $99 + 1 month of FREE Seeking Alpha Premium!Invest your retirement savings in what YOU know and are passionate about with a Self-Directed IRA with New Direction Trust Company.Unravel the fascinating story of Elon Musk’s unexpected bid to buy Twitter, and all of the drama that has happened since then with Flipping The Bird: Elon vs. Twitter.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    50:22
  • TIP548: Berkshire Hathaway Masterclass 2023 w/ Chris Bloomstran
    Stig has invited legend investor Chris Bloomstran from Semper Augustus to teach us how to value Berkshire Hathaway on today's show. Semper Augustus has an outstanding track record with a CAGR of 11.5% since his fund's inception on 2/28/1999, compared to 6.9% for the S&P500. There is no one in the space we respect as much as Chris Bloomstran when valuing the intrinsic value of Berkshire Hathaway. IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro10:21 - The intrinsic value of Berkshire Hathaway and what the P/B of Berkshire Hathaway tells us & what it doesn’t tell us. 16:34 - How to think about depreciation and maintenance CAPEX19:02 - Why the insurance business is worth approximately as much as the energy and railroad businesses combined35:17 - How to think about Berkshire Hathaway’s bigger equity positions1:13:49 - Where you can use Berkshire Hathaway to park cash? Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESListen to Stig’s masterclass with Chris Bloomstran on valuing Berkshire Hathaway or watch the video. Tune in to Stig’s masterclass with Chris Bloomstran on equity valuations or watch the video.Chris Bloomstran’s website.Read Chris Bloomstran’s letters to his clients. Buffett resource on CNBC.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our We Study Billionaires Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts. P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSIf you’re aware you need to improve your bitcoin security but have been putting it off, Unchained Capital's Concierge Onboarding is a simple way to get started—sooner rather than later. Book your onboarding today and at checkout, get $50 off with the promo code FUNDAMENTALS.Have peace of mind knowing River holds Bitcoin in multi-sig cold storage with 100% full reserves.Easily diversify beyond stocks and bonds, and build wealth through streamlined CRE investing with EquityMultiple.Make connections, gain knowledge, and uplift your governance CV by becoming a member of the AICD today.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Capitalize on the rapidly growing cybersecurity market today with Atakama.Have Commonwealth Private's Private Bankers take the time to understand your goals and tailor solutions that create less for you to do and more for you to enjoy.If you're into marketing podcasts that walk through how successful entrepreneurs, politicians, and influencers have convinced and persuaded people, then you should give Nudge, hosted by Phil Agnew, a listen!Get yourself a Blockstream Jade -- An all-in-one, bitcoin-only hardware wallet that makes protecting your bitcoin so easy. Use the coupon code Fundamentals to get 10% off.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Hire expert marketers, on-demand, with MarketerHire. Listeners get a $1,000 credit for first-time customers when you use code WSB.Discover the leading community for engaged investors, and the best source of investment analysis and opinion with Seeking Alpha. Listeners get a special deal: Alpha Picks for $99 + 1 month of FREE Seeking Alpha Premium!Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.HELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds, and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2023
    1:25:04
  • TIP547: The Truth About Stock Market Forecasts
    On today’s episode, Clay wraps up his review of Gautam Baid’s book, The Joys of Compounding. Today’s episode is part 5 and the final episode of our review of this incredible book. This episode is jam packed with investing wisdom that you won’t want to miss.Gautam Baid is the Managing Partner and Fund Manager of Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund, a Delaware-based investment partnership which is available to accredited investors in the US. The fund is modeled after the Buffett Partnership fee structure and invests in listed Indian equities with a long-term, fundamental, and value-oriented approach.IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro.03:02 - Why we should read more history and study fewer forecasts.12:05 - Why “Don’t Fight the Fed” is a misguided investment strategy.22:15 - Why the ability to change our mind as investors is more critical now than ever before.28:37 - What base rates are and why Buffett loves companies with high base rates.32:32 - Gautam’s wisdom related to opportunity costs.39:11 - How Nick Sleep, Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett have become masters of pattern recognition and better investors because of it.56:34 - Why value investors should generally avoid stop loss orders on long-term secular winners.62:48 - What the real secret is to utilizing the power of compounding.Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESJoin our newly released TIP Mastermind Community.Check out The Joys of Compounding.Tune into our previous episodes covering The Joys of Compounding: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, & Part 4 or watch the videos here, here , here and here.Check out our recent episode covering Mark Leonard's Letter's and Constellation Software. Watch the video here.Check out Clay’s YouTube video calculating the intrinsic value of Constellation Software here.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our We Study Billionaires Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts. P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSIf you’re aware you need to improve your bitcoin security but have been putting it off, Unchained Capital's Concierge Onboarding is a simple way to get started—sooner rather than later. Book your onboarding today and at checkout, get $50 off with the promo code FUNDAMENTALS.Have peace of mind knowing River holds Bitcoin in multi-sig cold storage with 100% full reserves.Easily diversify beyond stocks and bonds, and build wealth through streamlined CRE investing with EquityMultiple.Make connections, gain knowledge, and uplift your governance CV by becoming a member of the AICD today.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Capitalize on the rapidly growing cybersecurity market today with Atakama.Have Commonwealth Private's Private Bankers take the time to understand your goals and tailor solutions that create less for you to do and more for you to enjoy.If you're into marketing podcasts that walk through how successful entrepreneurs, politicians, and influencers have convinced and persuaded people, then you should give Nudge, hosted by Phil Agnew, a listen!Get yourself a Blockstream Jade -- An all-in-one, bitcoin-only hardware wallet that makes protecting your bitcoin so easy. Use the coupon code Fundamentals to get 10% off.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Hire expert marketers, on-demand, with MarketerHire. Listeners get a $1,000 credit for first-time customers when you use code WSB.Discover the leading community for engaged investors, and the best source of investment analysis and opinion with Seeking Alpha. Listeners get a special deal: Alpha Picks for $99 + 1 month of FREE Seeking Alpha Premium!Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.HELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds, and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    1:01:06
  • BTC127: Long-Term Holders Driving the Bitcoin Market w/ Dylan LeClair (Bitcoin Podcast)
    Preston Pysh and Dylan LeClair cover Dylan's use of AI, programming, and on-chain analytics, what's driving the recent surge we've seen in the Bitcoin price since the start of the year, and what he's personally paying attention to in the general macro overview.Dylan is one of the lead writers and researchers at Bitcoin Magazine Pro and has some of the most interesting and well-researched takes on what's currently happening with the market.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro01:11 - What has Dylan been doing with Python, AI, and on-chain analytics?14:38 - A review of charts that Dylan is finding most important.29:23 - Does the lack of exuberance in the past cycle compress the spring for the next cycle?41:09 - What comes next from the G7 government on the crypto enterprise?52:39 - Dylan's thoughts on commercial real estate.53:47 - Dylan's thoughts on Binance moving forward.Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESDylan's Twitter.Bitcoin Magazine Pro.Related episode: Listen to BTC106: FTX Failure, GBTC, Genesis DCG & more w/ Dylan LeClair, or watch the video.Related episode: Listen to BTC053: Bitcoin Derivatives & On-Chain Data w/ Will Clemente & Dylan LeClair, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our We Study Billionaires Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSIf you’re aware you need to improve your bitcoin security but have been putting it off, Unchained Capital's Concierge Onboarding is a simple way to get started—sooner rather than later. Book your onboarding today and at checkout, get $50 off with the promo code FUNDAMENTALS.Have peace of mind knowing River holds Bitcoin in multi-sig cold storage with 100% full reserves.Easily diversify beyond stocks and bonds, and build wealth through streamlined CRE investing with EquityMultiple.Make connections, gain knowledge, and uplift your governance CV by becoming a member of the AICD today.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Capitalize on the rapidly growing cybersecurity market today with Atakama.Have Commonwealth Private's Private Bankers take the time to understand your goals and tailor solutions that create less for you to do and more for you to enjoy.If you're into marketing podcasts that walk through how successful entrepreneurs, politicians, and influencers have convinced and persuaded people, then you should give Nudge, hosted by Phil Agnew, a listen!Get yourself a Blockstream Jade -- An all-in-one, bitcoin-only hardware wallet that makes protecting your bitcoin so easy. Use the coupon code Fundamentals to get 10% off.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Hire expert marketers, on-demand, with MarketerHire. Listeners get a $1,000 credit for first-time customers when you use code WSB.Discover the leading community for engaged investors, and the best source of investment analysis and opinion with Seeking Alpha. Listeners get a special deal: Alpha Picks for $99 + 1 month of FREE Seeking Alpha Premium!Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    1:08:47
  • RWH026: Wealth & Health w/ Jason Karp
    In this episode, William Green talks with Jason Karp, a prodigiously talented investor & entrepreneur whom he also profiled in his book, “Richer, Wiser, Happier.” Jason founded Tourbillon Capital Partners, where he managed $4.5 billion. He then quit the hedge fund business & created HumanCo, a holding company that invests in the health & wellness sector. Here, he speaks with extraordinary candor about his relentless quest for financial & professional success, & how his obsession with overachievement almost destroyed him.IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro04:27 - How Jason Karp switched from underachiever to “hyper-neurotic overachiever.”09:32 - How his obsession with productivity devastated his health.25:01 - How he transformed his health, healing diseases that seemed incurable.35:34 - What he learned about how to eat well for health & longevity.53:13 - Why it’s helpful to “confuse your body” with random stressors.54:32 - How the best investors succeed by deferring gratification.1:09:17 - How Jason simplifies his life to reduce the impact of “decision fatigue.”1:13:37 - How he designed his hedge fund’s offices to promote productivity & good health.1:25:08 - What’s helped him most in dealing with his mental health challenges.1:25: 25 - How he came to be suicidally depressed at the pinnacle of his investment career.1:28:24 - How he thinks about money, family, happiness, & fulfillment.1:29:24 - Why founding a health & wellness conglomerate brought him a new level of joy.Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESJason Karp’s company, HumanCo.Hu Chocolate brand co-created by Jason Karp.Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers by Robert Sapolsky.Undo It! by Dean Ornish M.D. & Anne OrnishThe Longevity Diet by Valter Longo.Peter Attia’s book Outlive: The Science and Art of LongevityYoung Forever by Dr. Mark HymanTara Brach’s book, “Radical Acceptance,” & her website. How To Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan.William Green’s book, “Richer, Wiser, Happier” – read the reviews of this book.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our We Study Billionaires Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts. P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSBeat FOMO and move faster than the market with AlphaSense.Have peace of mind knowing River holds Bitcoin in multi-sig cold storage with 100% full reserves.Make connections, gain knowledge, and uplift your governance CV by becoming a member of the AICD today.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Capitalize on the rapidly growing cybersecurity market today with Atakama.Have Commonwealth Private‘s Private Bankers take the time to understand your goals and tailor solutions that create less for you to do and more for you to enjoy.If you’re into marketing podcasts that walk through how successful entrepreneurs, politicians, and influencers have convinced and persuaded people, then you should give Nudge, hosted by Phil Agnew, a listen!Get yourself a Blockstream Jade — An all-in-one, bitcoin-only hardware wallet that makes protecting your bitcoin so easy. Use the coupon code Fundamentals to get 10% off.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Get an overall better student loan experience with College Ave. Plus, get a chance to win a $1,000 college scholarship. No purchase is required.Hire expert marketers, on-demand, with MarketerHire. Listeners get a $1,000 credit for first-time customers when you use code WSB.Discover the leading community for engaged investors, and the best source of investment analysis and opinion with Seeking Alpha. Listeners get a special deal: Alpha Picks for $99 + 1 month of FREE Seeking Alpha Premium!Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.HELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds, and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/23/2023
    1:55:16

We interview and study famous financial billionaires, including Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Howard Marks, and teach you what we learn and how you can apply their investment strategies in the stock market.

We Study Billionaires is the largest stock investing podcast show in the world with 100,000,000+ downloads and is hosted by Stig Brodersen, Trey Lockerbie, and Clay Finck.

This podcast also includes the Richer Wiser Happier series hosted by best-selling author William Green. William regularly interviews legendary investors such as Mohnish Pabrai and Guy Spier, exploring what they can teach us about how to succeed in markets and life.

And finally, our Bitcoin Fundamentals series is hosted by Preston Pysh, where he interviews prominent figures in the Bitcoin and macroeconomic space. To learn more about TIP, you can visit theinvestorspodcast.com or subscribe to our free daily newsletter here.

