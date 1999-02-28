RWH026: Wealth & Health w/ Jason Karp
In this episode, William Green talks with Jason Karp, a prodigiously talented investor & entrepreneur whom he also profiled in his book, "Richer, Wiser, Happier." Jason founded Tourbillon Capital Partners, where he managed $4.5 billion. He then quit the hedge fund business & created HumanCo, a holding company that invests in the health & wellness sector. Here, he speaks with extraordinary candor about his relentless quest for financial & professional success, & how his obsession with overachievement almost destroyed him.IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro04:27 - How Jason Karp switched from underachiever to "hyper-neurotic overachiever."09:32 - How his obsession with productivity devastated his health.25:01 - How he transformed his health, healing diseases that seemed incurable.35:34 - What he learned about how to eat well for health & longevity.53:13 - Why it's helpful to "confuse your body" with random stressors.54:32 - How the best investors succeed by deferring gratification.1:09:17 - How Jason simplifies his life to reduce the impact of "decision fatigue."1:13:37 - How he designed his hedge fund's offices to promote productivity & good health.1:25:08 - What's helped him most in dealing with his mental health challenges.1:25: 25 - How he came to be suicidally depressed at the pinnacle of his investment career.1:28:24 - How he thinks about money, family, happiness, & fulfillment.1:29:24 - Why founding a health & wellness conglomerate brought him a new level of joy.Disclaimer: Slight discrepancies in the timestamps may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESJason Karp's company, HumanCo.Hu Chocolate brand co-created by Jason Karp.Why Zebras Don't Get Ulcers by Robert Sapolsky.Undo It! by Dean Ornish M.D. & Anne OrnishThe Longevity Diet by Valter Longo.Peter Attia's book Outlive: The Science and Art of LongevityYoung Forever by Dr. Mark HymanTara Brach's book, "Radical Acceptance," & her website. How To Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan.William Green's book, "Richer, Wiser, Happier" – read the reviews of this book.