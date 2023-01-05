ChooseFI | Financial Independence Podcast

How would your life change if you reached Financial Independence and got to the point where working is optional? What actions can you take today to make that no... More
Available Episodes
5 of 596
435 | Tipped Finance | Barbara Sloan
Oftentimes on our show, we talk to people on the FI journey with “regular” 9-5 jobs, and other times we talk to those who have achieved their FI goal and are able to retire from their careers. However, we rarely talk about money management and FI when it comes to those working in service industries, such as serving and bartending. This week we are joined by author Barbara Sloan to discuss taking control of your finances while in a variable income job, the importance of an emergency fund, and the attainability of retirement accounts and health insurance while in these types of industries. While it may seem unattainable to budget and financially plan for the long term when your income is non-fixed, you shouldn’t count yourself out from this journey! Creating your dream life is possible for all, with the right systems in place to ensure it, that is an option possible for those in all career types. Barbara Sloan: Website: tippedfinance.com Book: "Tipped: The life changing guide to financial freedom for waitresses, bartenders, strippers, and all other service industry professionals" Timestamps: 1:03 - Introduction 2:54 - Sub Minimum Wage And Tipping 14:03 - The Importance Of Tracking 21:06 - Tips, Taxes, and Social Security 35:28 - Strategies For Health Insurance 41:18 - Lifestyle Design/The Financial System 48:44 - Emergency Funds 54:27 - Conclusion Resources Mentioned In Today’s Episode: Subscribe to The FI Weekly! More Helpful Links and Resources: Earn $1,000 in cashback with ChooseFI's 3-card credit card strategy Share FI by sending a friend ChooseFI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence Keep learning or start a new side hustle with one of our educational courses Commission-Free Investing with M1 Finance
5/1/2023
54:01
434 | The Transtheoretical Model of Change | Roundup with Ginger
There can be points on the journey to FI where you feel that you may not be able to accomplish your goals, or even take advantage of some of the hacks we talk about on the show. But sometimes all it requires is for you not to limit yourself and just think outside the box. This week we are re-joined by friend of the podcast Ginger to discuss how the transtheoretical model of change can apply to those on the path to FI, as well as read your emails and answer some of your questions on this installment of Round-Up. Oftentimes, we forget how flexible and capable of change we really are, and its life's curveballs that make this journey different for everyone. While setbacks can put you off from pursuing your goals, or make you feel as if you don’t belong on this path, they shouldn’t deter you from attacking your goals. When you can accept that changing and adapting does not equal failure, you not only open yourself up to new options and possibilities, but exceed your own expectations while on the path to FI! Timestamps: 0:48 - Introduction/Economy Conference 9:43 - Travel Wins 21:23 - Ancillary Travel Rewards Benefits 26:20 - Bold Move Update And The Transtheoretical Model of Change 40:58 - Determining Your FI Number 51:22 - The FI Pre-College Approach 58:11 - Savings Account Interest Rates And Community Win 63:11 - Conclusion Resources Mentioned In Today’s Episode: Fees, Frugality, and 401K Fears | ChooseFI Ep 428 Find Your Local ChooseFI Group CampFI Chautauqua FI Freedom Retreat Learning to Leave | Diania Merriam | ChooseFI Ep 416 Catching Up To FI Bob Sharpe YouTube ChooseFI Travel Rewards Top Recommended Credit Card Offers From Our Partners Todoist Dominick Quartuccio How To Test Out of College While You’re Still In High School | Millionaire Educator | ChooseFI Ep 238 The $100K Glorified Sleepaway Camp | Millionaire Educator | Ep 386 CIT Bank FI Is Fun Subscribe to The FI Weekly! More Helpful Links and Resources: Earn $1,000 in cashback with ChooseFI's 3-card credit card strategy Share FI by sending a friend ChooseFI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence Keep learning or start a new side hustle with one of our educational courses Commission-Free Investing with M1 Finance
4/24/2023
1:04:20
433 | Outside 365
In this episode: the power of outside, overcoming adversity, the value of streaks, building momentum, and van life. As we’ve discussed many times on our show, creating and maintaining habits are an important part of the FI journey. Not only does it require you to prioritize what you value, but it can lead to success in many areas of your life. However, while we talk about the success that habits can lead to, sometimes we overlook that starting a habit can be stressful or overwhelming. This week we are joined by Gregg from Outside365 to discuss what your life can look like when you align with your habits, and the momentum and value that can be found when you start to prioritize your habits a little bit each day. While it may seem overwhelming at times to start something new, whether it’s saving more and spending less, or even just picking up a new hobby, you may find that the more you do it, the easier it comes! Remember, while you may feel a sense of urgency to instill habits in your life, remember to be patient, and take it a day at a time! Outside 365 Website: outside365.blog Timestamps: 1:13 – Introduction 7:51 – The Power of Outside 12:53 – Overcoming Adversity 17:02 – Building Momentum 22:46 – Truly Being In Nature 28:52 – Plausible Outside Experiences 33:25 – The Value of Streaks 37:20 – Van Life 47:37 – Conclusion Resources Mentioned In Today’s Episode: Subscribe to The FI Weekly! “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention–and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari Huberman Lab Podcast Dave and Matt Vans More Helpful Links and Resources: Earn $1,000 in cashback with ChooseFI’s 3-card credit card strategy Share FI by sending a friend ChooseFI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence Keep learning or start a new side hustle with one of our educational courses Commission-Free Investing with M1 Finance
4/17/2023
49:28
432 | The Skill of Spending | Mr. Money Mustache
In this episode: tackling the big issues, the everywhere effect, change and discomfort, and getting the most from what you have. On this Podcast in recent months, we have made a point to highlight the fact that FI isn't about deprivation. While we do think making a few cuts in some areas is a good thing, we believe in that idea because it acts as a means to an end, with the endpoint being living the most fulfilling life available to you. So how is it possible deprive ourselves in a manner that doesn't leave us feeling deprived? Well, we have to skill up out our spending abilities.! This week we have Mr. Money Mustache on the podcast to discuss the skill of spending and how to approach utilizing your resources to ensure your own happiness and wellbeing. Make cuts in your life where there us a lack of purpose so you can level up areas of importance and passion! Mr. Money Mustache: Website: mrmoneymustache.com Timestamps: 0:51 - Introdcution 4:15 - The Power Of Spending With Less Income 9:24 - Tackling The Big Issues First 17:06 - Change and Discomfort 19:55 - The Everywhere Effect 28:06 - The Power Of Community 31:45 - Getting The Most From What You Have 40:23 - Cost VS Comfort, Wheres The Line? 45:34 - Early Cutting Is Essential 50:53 - Conclusion Resources Mentioned In Today’s Episode: Mr. Money Mustache on Life After FI: The Truth About Retiring Early in Your 30s The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement How to Go from Middle-Class to Kickass Outside365 The California Effect Afford Anything With Paula Pant FIRE Dating "Die With Zero" By Bill Perkins Subscribe to The FI Weekly! More Helpful Links and Resources: Earn $1,000 in cashback with ChooseFI's 3-card credit card strategy Share FI by sending a friend ChooseFI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence Keep learning or start a new side hustle with one of our educational courses Commission-Free Investing with M1 Finance
4/10/2023
52:33
431 | Evolution of FI | Mad Fientist
In this episode: forming habits, fulfilling goals, routines, the importance of health, restriction without deprivation, and working on life. While beginning your FI journey means having goals and taking necessary steps to achieve them, it may seem like you have to approach your life with discipline and absolute structure when it comes to money matters. While setting yourself up for success on this journey does mean creating different habits in regards to spending or investing, these habits should never seem absolute or deprive you from enjoying your life. This week we are joined by the Mad Fi-entist to discuss the evolution and the necessary changes he has made while on the journey to FI, and the beauty found with having a routine and creating meaningful habits. FI is a journey that requires you to experiment and change as the journey progresses. Not only will you learn about yourself on this journey, but you will pick up and exchange old habits for new ones that better suit the life you want to be living. Remember that while discipline is necessary for this journey, that does not mean you can’t evolve and change up your routine for the better! The Mad Fientist: Website: madfientist.com Podcast: Financial Independence Podcast Album: Find The Album Here! Twitter: @madfientist Timestamps: 0:57 - Introduction 3:25 - Fulfilling Goals And Forming Habits 10:16 - Routine 15:25 - The Importance of Health 23:01 - The Evolution Of FI For Us 31:34 - The Skill Of Spending 40:15 - Working On Life 52:17 - Restriction Without Total Deprivation 61:35 - Conclusion Resources Mentioned In Today’s Episode: "Ultralearning: Master Hard Skills, Outsmart the Competition, and Accelerate Your Career" by Scott Young and James Clear "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear Money With Katie "Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life By Bill Perkins Mint Subscribe to The FI Weekly! More Helpful Links and Resources: Earn $1,000 in cashback with ChooseFI's 3-card credit card strategy Share FI by sending a friend ChooseFI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence Keep learning or start a new side hustle with one of our educational courses Commission-Free Investing with M1 Finance
How would your life change if you reached Financial Independence and got to the point where working is optional? What actions can you take today to make that not just possible but probable. Jonathan & Brad explore the tactics that the FI community uses to reclaim decades of their lives. They discuss reducing expenses, crushing debt, tax optimization, building passive income streams through online businesses and real estate and how to travel the world for free. Every episode is packed with actionable tips and no topic is too big or small as long as it speeds up the process of reaching financial independence.