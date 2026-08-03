ChooseFI | Financial Independence Podcast

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- A 40-year-old physician associate and his wife walked away from their jobs with $50,000 earmarked for a year of world travel. They returned having spent just $30,000—and visited 15+ countries across four continents. This isn't a story about deprivation or cutting corners. It's about strategic geography, intentional choices, and the freedom that comes from knowing exactly what you value. Key Topics Discussed Introduction and Background 00:00:00 Ginger introduces Zack, the "winner of life" from the 2025 end-of-year wins episode. Now 40 with a seven-month-old baby in Arizona, Zack reflects on how a year of travel reset his life trajectory. The Genesis of the Trip 00:03:30 Growing up poor but playing travel soccer planted early seeds. Working short emergency medicine shifts gave Zack flexible scheduling and the mental space to plan an exit strategy with his wife. Financial Foundation and Savings Rate 00:07:00 A 90%+ savings rate funded their dream. Complete financial transparency in marriage and childhood memories of family bankruptcy drove Zack to master personal finance young. Planning and Budgeting 00:10:00 They allocated $50,000 for travel plus another $50,000 for job hunting upon return. Research through books and blogs introduced "low burn and high burn" countries. Chasing the sun meant packing only lightweight clothing. The $30,000 Reality 00:15:00 Final spend: under $30,000. Strategies included medical volunteering, Workaway exchanges, teaching English for pay in London, hostels, homestays, and ruthless geo-arbitrage in Southeast Asia and South America. Travel Strategies and Workaway 00:20:00 Workaway connected them to free accommodation in exchange for skills. They secured a paid two-month teaching position in London and applied to opportunities like an alpaca farm in Norway (visa restrictions prevented that one). Building Community on the Road 00:28:00 Hostels, hiking groups, public transportation, and intentional conversations created friendships. A Malaysian engineer they met on a volcano hike later hosted them. Connection required showing up and being open. Life-Changing Inflection Points 00:33:00 Two moments shaped everything: his family's bankruptcy as a teenager and waking up in an ICU coma in 2018. The latter injected urgency into postponed dreams and clarified what mattered most. Overcoming Scarcity Mindset 00:38:00 Shifting from scarcity to abundance meant building systems aligned with core values. Evidence from past good decisions created confidence to bet on themselves. Favorite Destinations 00:44:00 Guatemala's active volcano El Fuego, cooking classes in Thailand, Colombia's unexpected beauty and value, Vietnam's month-long immersion, and the dream bucket-list destination of New Zealand. Reintegration and Lessons Learned 00:52:00 Coming home brought culture shock and relief from decision fatigue. They found jobs they loved. Travel isn't vacation—it's exhausting in different ways. Resources and Closing Thoughts 00:58:00 Rolf Potts' Vagabonding shaped their philosophy. Journaling preserved memories. No single resource fits everyone; customize your approach by exploring multiple perspectives. Notable Quotes Zack: "We ended up spending just under thirty thousand dollars. If I told you the list of activities we did and the places we visited, you would not think it was possible." Zack: "Easy decisions, hard life. Hard decisions, easy life. When you spend a lot of time thinking about the hard decisions and you go really deep on the core values of your life, then I think it makes it easier to create systems that will help you move forward." Zack: "Traveling teaches you simplicity in a very interesting way. When we came home at the end of the year, we had plenty of room to spare in our backpacks. Your mindset just really shifts from 'this is what we think we need' to 'this is what we need.'" Zack: "I woke up in a coma in the ICU. That experience really brought into perspective mortality and some sense of urgency to do…
- Your spouse shoots down every FI conversation with "we can't afford it" or "retirement at 35 sounds crazy." You respond with better spreadsheets, tighter logic, more compelling numbers—and somehow make things worse. The problem isn't your math. It's that you're bringing a calculator to an emotional fight. Why FI Conversations Trigger Defensiveness 00:05:30 — When we talk about money, we're not really talking about money. We're talking about security, social status, control, self-worth, and love. FI challenges the social contract most people internalized since childhood: work until 65, then retire. Violating this norm triggers psychological reactance—the tendency to resist when autonomy feels threatened. 00:12:00 — Pursuing FI signals more than personal choices. It implies judgment about others' decisions. If you're pursuing work-optional status at 40, you're indirectly questioning why someone else plans to work until 67. That's why seemingly rational discussions about savings rates become emotionally charged. 00:18:00 — Five common mistakes guarantee FI conversations will fail: Leading with numbers instead of values Using community jargon ("4% rule," "coast FI") with outsiders Framing as "early retirement" rather than "work optional" Presenting FI as a done deal instead of a mutual exploration Evangelizing instead of listening The Communication Framework That Actually Works 00:28:00 — Start values-based conversations by asking open-ended questions: "If you woke up without work or money worries, what would your perfect Tuesday look like?" This explores shared desires without triggering resistance. People generate their own reasons for change—which proves far more persuasive than any argument you present. 00:35:00 — The elicit-provide-elicit framework from motivational interviewing: Elicit: Ask questions to understand their perspective first Provide: Share relevant information only after listening Elicit: Get their response to create dialogue, not lecture Instead of: "We should save 50% of our income to retire by 40." Try: "What does financial security mean to you? ... I've been reading about building flexibility into our careers. What aspects of that appeal to you?" 00:43:00 — Validation acknowledges concerns without requiring agreement. When your partner worries about market crashes, don't counter with historical data. Say: "I hear you're concerned about losing everything in a downturn. That's a legitimate worry worth addressing." Then explore solutions together. 00:50:00 — Regular money dates reduce emotional charge. Schedule monthly 30-minute check-ins specifically about finances. Make them pleasant—coffee shop, weekend morning, whatever feels special. Low-stakes repetition normalizes these conversations. When One Partner Resists FI 00:56:00 — First understand the resistance. What do they feel they're losing? Status from career advancement? Daily structure? Social connections? Address the emotional concern behind the objection. Start with minimal commitments rather than aggressive savings rates. Instead of "let's save 60% of income," try "what if we saved an extra $100 this month?" Build momentum through small wins that don't trigger reactance. 01:02:00 — The four essential communication skills: Open-ended questions (who, what, where, when, why, how) Affirmations (recognizing strengths and efforts) Reflections (repeating back what you heard) Summaries (pulling together themes from the conversation) Notable Quotes Jasper Lee: "You cannot beat an emotional objection with a logical argument." Jasper Lee: "When we talk about money, we're not really talking about money. We're talking about security, social status, control, your self-worth, love." Jasper Lee: "People are always more persuaded by arguments they generate themselves than by arguments you present to them." Brad Barrett: "The journey to FI is probably about ninety percent psychological and maybe only five percent to ten percent about the actual mechanics of money." Jas…
- Brad Barrett's daughter just graduated high school. She's heading to college in a few months. The number of times he'll see her for the rest of his life? Already countable. This realization—visceral and unavoidable—brought him back to a conversation that changed both his and Chris Hutchins' lives nearly four years ago: their interview with Bill Perkins about Die with Zero. Key Topics Introduction and Episode Impact 00:00:00 Brad and Chris reflect on the massive impact Bill Perkins' Die with Zero episode had on their lives and why they wanted to revisit it. Seasons of Life and Time Bucketing 00:05:30 Brad discusses how the concepts of seasons of life and time bucketing fundamentally changed his perspective, especially as his daughter prepares for college, highlighting the fleeting nature of time with loved ones. The Optimization Trap 00:12:00 Chris shares his struggle with over-optimization, particularly around travel planning and points maximization, and how he's been re-evaluating what he's actually optimizing for in life. Frugality as Superpower and Liability 00:18:45 The hosts debate whether frugality is still a superpower, discussing how the skill of spending shifts throughout different stages of financial independence. Running the Numbers on Withdrawal Rates 00:28:00 Chris shares research on annuity rates and the 4% rule, revealing that 96% of the time people never touch their principal and discussing more rational ways to hedge against financial risk. What Are You Optimizing For? 00:38:15 Both hosts dig into the fundamental question of what they're optimizing for—discussing the Tuesday Project, baseline fulfillment, and creating great average days versus one-off experiences. Time, Work, and Life Balance 00:47:00 Chris processes his struggle with filling all available time with work-adjacent activities and discusses the challenge of setting boundaries when you love what you do. Action Items and Future Plans 00:58:30 The hosts commit to specific actions inspired by the episode, including Chris's summer camp idea for families and Brad's commitment to create time bucket lists. Notable Quotes "You should fear wasting your life more than you fear running out of money." — Brad Barrett (quoting Bill Perkins) "Time is everything. My daughter just graduated high school. She's going to William & Mary in a couple months and again, you talk about seasons of life. Combining this with Tim Urban's The Tail End article, you realize time is running out." — Brad Barrett "I think frugality is a superpower at times and then it becomes a liability at times." — Brad Barrett "What I know for certain is every day I'm running out of time. So that's like a metaphysical certainty. You are running out of time." — Brad Barrett "I've gotten good at spending more when things aren't crazy expensive. Where I still struggle tremendously is when I feel like I'm paying for something that there's a reasonable way to get it for a better deal." — Chris Hutchins Key Takeaways Create a time bucket list: Identify experiences you want to have and assign them to specific age ranges when they would be most meaningful and feasible Calculate your real financial safety margin: Determine if you're using a 2%, 3%, or 4% withdrawal rate and whether that level of conservatism is preventing you from enjoying life now Identify your seasons of life priorities: What matters most in your current season? Kids, health, travel, career? Allocate time and resources accordingly Audit your optimization habits: Are you optimizing for the right things? Is maximizing credit card points costing you more in time and stress than it's worth? Plan one 'season-appropriate' experience: Book something that leverages your current life stage, whether that's a trip with young kids or an adventure that requires physical fitness Consider giving to your children now: If you plan to leave an inheritance, evaluate whether giving some portion during their 20s-30s would have more impact than waiting until…
- Reaching financial independence is supposed to be the goal—but what if you get there and realize the real skill isn't earning or saving, but learning to spend? And what if the metric for business success has nothing to do with revenue growth and everything to do with protecting your nervous system? Key Topics Discussed Introduction and the Hidden Curriculum 00:00:00 Brad introduces the concept of life's hidden curriculum—essential lessons never explicitly taught but crucial to building extraordinary lives, including the question extraordinary people consistently ask: "What am I missing, and how could this be useful to me?" Redefining Business Success 00:08:00 Diania explains her counterintuitive decision to keep the EconoMe Conference capped at 500 attendees despite selling out 9+ months in advance, redefining success around maintaining a calm nervous system rather than maximizing revenue or scaling. Enoughness and Simplifying Life 00:15:00 A discussion about determining "enough" in business, friendships, and life overall. Brad shares why he chose not to scale ChooseFI to Dave Ramsey levels, and both explore the power of intentional constraints. The Tuesday Project 00:22:00 Brad introduces his framework for designing FI around what your ideal average Tuesday looks like—waking without an alarm, taking walks in green space, accessing amenities on foot—rather than focusing solely on extraordinary experiences. Daily Routines and Time Abundance 00:30:00 Diania shares her 4-5 AM morning routine, one-meeting-a-day philosophy, and how she structures days with intention and flexibility to protect both productivity and mental space. The Skill of Spending in FI 00:42:00 Both hosts examine the challenge of learning to spend money intentionally after reaching FI, including examples like grocery delivery services and making purchases without the scarcity-driven research habits that got them to FI. From Scarcity to Abundance 00:55:00 Diania reveals how her annual spending increased from $60K to over $100K—all on discretionary categories like health, relationships, generosity, and travel—while caring about money less than ever. She shares her recent $29K car purchase and why FI as a goal became irrelevant once the journey transformed her life. Values, Idealism, and Materialism 01:08:00 A deep exploration of understanding true values versus social programming, the realization of not actually wanting the status symbols you thought you did, and how reducing materialism creates space for idealism. Health and the Better Body Challenge 01:18:00 Diania details her transformative six-month fitness accountability challenge requiring 5 weekly workouts, 70,000 steps per week, daily protein goals, and data uploads—with a $100/week fine for missing targets. Backing Yourself Into a Corner 01:32:00 Discussion about public accountability, understanding what motivates you personally, and intentionally creating circumstances that ensure follow-through on worthy goals. Notable Quotes Brad Barrett: "A lot of people who consistently build extraordinary lives ask, what am I missing, and how could this be useful to me?" Diania Merriam: "Success is a calm nervous system for you personally." Diania Merriam: "I'm not looking for followers. I'm not looking for customers. I really look at them as my peers." Diania Merriam: "My risk has flipped from running out of money to running out of time. I am much more willing to waste money than to waste time." Diania Merriam: "The less materialistic I am, the more idealistic I get to be." Key Takeaways Identify one area where you're using scarcity mindset despite financial security and experiment with an abundance-based decision Design your Tuesday Project: write down what your ideal average Tuesday would look like in FI and identify what's preventing that now Audit your attention: identify what's stealing your focus in ways that don't align with your values and set one boundary Consider joining an accountability group for a goal…
- Most investors think they're buying the same thing when they choose a target date fund—but two people who bought 2025 target date funds 15 years ago could have 40% different returns today. Same target year, wildly different outcomes. The culprit? Fund families structure these "simple" investments in dramatically different ways, and most investors never look under the hood. Key Topics Discussed Passive Investing vs Active Financial Planning (00:03:30) Cody explains why you should be a passive investor but an active financial planner in your own life, noting that 95% of active investors underperform broad index funds over time. Understanding Target Date Funds (00:08:15) How target date funds work as default 401(k) options, automatically shifting from aggressive to conservative allocations as retirement approaches along a predetermined glide path. Surprising Differences Between Target Date Funds (00:18:45) The revelation that identical retirement target years can produce vastly different outcomes depending on fund family—differences in international exposure, bond types, and allocation strategies compound over time. Comparing Fidelity, Schwab, and Vanguard Target Dates (00:24:00) Detailed breakdown of how three major fund families structure their target date index funds differently, with varying philosophies on diversification and risk management. The Hidden Costs of Target Date Funds (00:32:20) Analysis showing target date index funds cost 35% to 400% more than purchasing underlying index funds directly. Fidelity's target date index fund, for example, is four times more expensive than buying Fidelity's component funds separately. Static Allocation Funds Explained (00:38:10) Introduction to balanced funds that maintain constant allocations (like 60/40 stocks/bonds) regardless of your age or proximity to retirement. Target Maturity vs Constant Maturity Bond Funds (00:42:30) Deep dive into how target maturity bond funds differ from traditional bond index funds—all bonds mature in the same year, converting to cash automatically without requiring you to sell anything. The Seven-Year Bond Strategy (00:48:15) Cody's approach to determining bond allocation: calculate seven years of planned spending and hold that percentage in bonds. If you'll withdraw $40,000 annually from a $1 million portfolio, hold 28% in bonds ($280,000) and 72% in stocks. Bond Ladders and Behavioral Finance (00:55:00) How target maturity bond funds overcome psychological barriers to spending in retirement by eliminating the need to "sell" assets—bonds simply mature into cash when you need it. Simplicity vs Complexity in Portfolio Design (01:02:30) Cody shares his personal eight-fund retirement portfolio strategy, explaining why something that appears complex can actually feel simpler from a behavioral perspective. Notable Quotes Mike Piper, CPA (quoted by Cody Garrett, CFP®): "There is no perfect portfolio, but there are countless perfectly fine portfolios." Rick Ferri, CFA (quoted by Cody Garrett, CFP®): "The perfect portfolio is the one you're going to stick with. Maintaining discipline is the hardest part of investing." Cody Garrett, CFP®: "Once you understand what a target date fund is, you no longer need one." Cody Garrett, CFP®: "Investing is like a bar of soap. The more you touch it, the less there is." Brad Barrett: "Success in personal finance and investing comes down more to behavior, vastly more to behavior than it comes down to any type of knowledge or intelligence." Key Takeaways Review your 401(k) fund lineup and sort by expense ratio to identify the lowest-cost index fund options available to you If your 401(k) lacks low-cost index funds (under 0.10% expense ratio), contact your plan administrator to request they be added to the fund lineup Calculate how much money you plan to spend from your portfolio over the next seven years to determine your appropriate bond allocation Visit Morningstar.com and review the portfolio tab of any target date funds yo…
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About ChooseFI | Financial Independence Podcast
Jonathan & Brad explore the world of Financial Independence. They discuss reducing expenses, crushing debt, building passive income streams through online businesses and real estate. How to pay off debt, Crush your grocery bill and travel the world for free. No topic is too big or small as long as it speeds up the process of reaching financial independence.Podcast website
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