Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%

Career Tips - Carmen Zella, CEO of NowART LA and
In this bonus clip, I listen to Carmen Zella's career tips for ambitious professionals. Carmen Zella is the Founder & Chief Curator of NOW Art, a 360° public art agency and NXT Art Foundation a 501 c 3 organizations whose mission is to activate, inspire and advocate for public art that advances creative expression in communities and creates discourse. Listen to the Full episode 'Art That Breaks Boundaries': https://www.katheline.co/podcast/episode/ecd29231/art-that-breaks-boundaries-carmen-zellas-urban-revolution -Katheline _____ ELEVATE YOUR MINDSET, GROW AND SUCCEED LIKE THE TOP 5% Get the FREE e-Book: "Top 25 Goals to get Become Memorable, Unforgettable and Unstoppable" by joining the newsletter. => Join 18,000 leaders to learn Life, Career, and Wisdom Hacks of the Top 1%. Get my FREE newsletter: https://drivingimpact.kit.com/ => Follow our socials: https://www.instagram.com/kathelinejeanpierre/ https://www.instagram.com/drivingimpact/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathelinejeanpierre/ Chapters 0:00 Introduction: Top career tips 0:30 Keep your eye on the price 1:00 Say "Yes, and" 1:57 The End Additional Context about this episode: Carmen Zella is the mastermind behind Now Art and the Luminex Festival. Buckle up for a wild ride through street art, glowing cityscapes, and a mission to democratize creativity. From spray-painted alleys to jaw-dropping light shows like Luminex, Carmen's transforming concrete jungles into living, breathing canvases. But it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows - we'll get the dirt on the obstacles she's faced as a woman shaking up the art scene.This is 'Art That Breaks Boundaries' - let's paint the town red... and blue, and green, and whatever other color Carmen throws at us! ABOUT CARMEN ZELLA: Carmen Zella is an award winning public art curator and producer. She is the Owner/Principal of NOW Art, an established art agency in Los Angeles that designs, consults, manages, produces and installs for both civic and private clients. She co-founded the non-profit organization NXT Art Foundation with internationally acclaimed curator Heidi Chang to bring progressive and socially important public art works to Los Angeles. She has produced highly recognized projects with partners such as the LA Philharmonic, City & County of Los Angeles, Walmart, Lincoln Property Company, Trammel Crow and others in a variety of platforms.