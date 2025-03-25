Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsBusinessDriving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%
Listen to Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5% in the App
Listen to Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5% in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%

Podcast Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%
Katheline Jean-Pierre
Have you ever wondered how people suddenly gain clarity, trust their intuitive wisdom, find their purpose and drive the biggest impact in their career? The Driv...
BusinessHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Career Tips - Carmen Zella, CEO of NowART LA and
    In this bonus clip, I listen to Carmen Zella's career tips for ambitious professionals. Carmen Zella is the Founder & Chief Curator of NOW Art, a 360° public art agency and NXT Art Foundation a 501 c 3 organizations whose mission is to activate, inspire and advocate for public art that advances creative expression in communities and creates discourse. Listen to the Full episode 'Art That Breaks Boundaries':  https://www.katheline.co/podcast/episode/ecd29231/art-that-breaks-boundaries-carmen-zellas-urban-revolution -Katheline _____ ELEVATE YOUR MINDSET, GROW AND SUCCEED LIKE THE TOP 5%  Get the FREE e-Book: "Top 25 Goals to get Become Memorable, Unforgettable and Unstoppable" by joining the newsletter. => Join 18,000 leaders to learn Life, Career, and Wisdom Hacks of the Top 1%. Get my FREE newsletter: https://drivingimpact.kit.com/   => Follow our socials:  https://www.instagram.com/kathelinejeanpierre/ https://www.instagram.com/drivingimpact/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathelinejeanpierre/   Chapters 0:00 Introduction: Top career tips 0:30 Keep your eye on the price 1:00 Say "Yes, and" 1:57 The End   Additional Context about this episode: Carmen Zella is the mastermind behind Now Art and the Luminex Festival. Buckle up for a wild ride through street art, glowing cityscapes, and a mission to democratize creativity. From spray-painted alleys to jaw-dropping light shows like Luminex, Carmen's transforming concrete jungles into living, breathing canvases. But it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows - we'll get the dirt on the obstacles she's faced as a woman shaking up the art scene.This is 'Art That Breaks Boundaries' - let's paint the town red... and blue, and green, and whatever other color Carmen throws at us!   ABOUT CARMEN ZELLA:  Carmen Zella is an award winning public art curator and producer. She is the Owner/Principal of NOW Art, an established art agency in Los Angeles that designs, consults, manages, produces and installs for both civic and private clients. She co-founded the non-profit organization NXT Art Foundation with internationally acclaimed curator Heidi Chang to bring progressive and socially important public art works to Los Angeles. She has produced highly recognized projects with partners such as the LA Philharmonic, City & County of Los Angeles, Walmart, Lincoln Property Company, Trammel Crow and others in a variety of platforms.
    --------  
    1:58
  • 3 career hacks successful professionals NEVER share (but Dr. Yao Huang just did)!
    In Driving Impact, I interview Dr. Yao Huang on her best career advice. She shares 3 game-changing career tips for sustainable success! Dr. Huang also emphasizes that career growth happens naturally when you find work you're passionate about, while making smart career pivots requires knowing what "enough" success looks like for you personally. Her refreshing take balances professional ambition with maintaining relationships and well-being—a formula that prevents burnout while maximizing impact. -Katheline ELEVATE YOUR MINDSET, GROW AND SUCCEED LIKE THE 1%  Get the FREE e-Book: "Top 25 Goals to get Become Memorable, Unforgettable and Unstoppable" by joining my newsletter. => Join 18,000 leaders to learn Life, Career, and Wisdom Hacks of the Top 1%. Get my FREE newsletter: https://drivingimpact.kit.com/   => Follow our socials:  https://www.instagram.com/kathelinejeanpierre/ https://www.instagram.com/drivingimpact/ https://drivingimpact.kit.com/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathelinejeanpierre/  
    --------  
    4:13
  • "$11 trillion. Okay. I'll get it." How Dr. Yao Huang plans to Save The World & your Career!
    In this eye-opening episode, Dr Yao Huang and I explore why algae is a ground-breaking technology for carbon capture but still, it fails to capture public attention while celebrity relationships dominate headlines. Dr. Huang revealshow she invested in a revolutionary algae-based carbon capture system that's been meticulously researched for a decade.. I Interview Dr. Yao Huang about how she navigated her career in Venture Capital, as a Board member and as an executive in tech and climate change. Dr. Yao Huang is an influential tech executive who founded The Hatchery to connect entrepreneurs with investors globally, earning recognition from Forbes and Techweek while advocating for women in leadership. -Katheline ELEVATE YOUR MINDSET, GROW AND SUCCEED LIKE THE 1% => Join 18,000 leaders to learn Life, Career, and Wisdom Hacks of the Top 1%. Get my FREE newsletter: https://drivingimpact.kit.com/ => Follow our socials:  https://www.instagram.com/kathelinejeanpierre/ https://www.instagram.com/drivingimpact/ https://drivingimpact.kit.com/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathelinejeanpierre/     Chapters 00:00 The Urgency of Climate Action 02:47 Understanding Methane vs. CO2 05:52 Corporate Responsibility and Individual Action 09:01 Innovative Solutions in Carbon Management 12:07 The Role of Carbon Optimum 15:02 The Future of Sustainable Energy 17:55 Investment and Scaling Solutions 20:55 The Path Forward: Community and Capital 27:43 Innovative CO2 Removal Solutions 29:32 Funding the Future of Climate Solutions 30:25 Global Approaches to Climate Change 33:20 Harnessing Algae for Climate Action 35:40 A Personal Commitment to Climate Solutions 39:20 CarbonOptimum: A Profitable Climate Solution 41:33 Eco Fashion: Redefining Sustainable Apparel 49:57 The Hatchery: A New Venture Model 51:39 Empowering the Underdog: Women and Minorities in Venture Capital 54:15 Innovative Financing: Purchase Order Financing Explained 55:44 The Importance of Community: Wonder Woman Dinners 01:01:01 Building a Supportive Network: The Power of Connection 01:06:35 Finding Purpose: The Journey to Save the Planet 01:08:07 Career Acceleration: Tips for Corporate and Non-Corporate Paths  
    --------  
    1:16:37
  • The Climb: Katheline's Fortune 100 Executive's Journey
    Join me as I share my career path from Montreal to Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. Discover the strategies, manifestation techniques, and hard-won wisdom that propelled me through leadership roles at Google, LinkedIn, Yahoo, Deloitte, Quebecor, and Canoe. Whether you're just starting your career or looking to advance, my practical insights and personal challenges offer valuable lessons for navigating your own professional journey in tech and beyond "She worked hard to be herself and speak up for what she believed in, even when it wasn't easy."    📤 Sign up for my FREE newsletter: https://drivingimpact.kit.com 🔔Visit our website to get more information: https://www.drivingimpact.io/   Chapters  00:00:00 Introduction 0:01:44 A Very Happy Baby  0:16:56 Obsessed with Silicon Valley  0:24:35 I had to Learn Java In My Masters Degree in Management 00:30:55 At Google in Business Development in Sales Roles  00:37:12 Important to Understand The problem as a Leader 01:21:00 The End      Code: GFt61neSsiUYzriKTzx4  
    --------  
    1:09:19
  • "I escaped a Tsunami & found my purpose." Find YOUR Purpose with Afdhel Aziz
    Have you ever wondered HOW people find their purpose? How people suddenly GAIN CLARITY and can trust their intuitive wisdom to do so?  Chief Purpose Officer and Author Afdhel Aziz and I discuss how personal experiences like surviving the Asian tsunami shaped his purpose and how trauma often can lead to finding your life path and one true purpose...  We also talk about purpose-driven leadership, conscious capitalism, purpose in business, at work and practical career guidance for creating impact.  🫣  Watch the episode on YouTube's Driving Impact Channel. 💌  Sign-Up to the Newsletter for Exclusive Drops, insights, & gems!   Chapters  00:00 Reframing Climate Change: A Call to Action  02:04 Finding Personal Purpose: Crucial Moments in Life 06:15 The Impact of Trauma on Purpose Discovery 10:10 Moral Imagination: Thinking Beyond Our Lifetime 11:55 Navigating Corporate Life: The Shift to Purpose  16:01 Conscious Capitalism: A New Business Paradigm  20:11 Coaching C-Level Executives: The Path to Impact 27:17 The Conspiracy of Love in Business  30:38 Purpose as a Unifying Force 36:45 The Evolution of Brand Purpose  40:19 The Role of Brands in Society 46:23 Measuring Purpose and Impact 48:33 Reframing Climate Change and Human Extinction 51:01 Career Tips for Future Change-Makers   About Afdhel Aziz: Afdhel Aziz is one of the most respected voices in the global movement of business as a force for good. He is now the Co-Founder and Chief Purpose Officer of Conspiracy of Love, a global brand purpose consultancy with Fortune 500 clients like Adidas, Oreo, Red Bull, Microsoft and more. He is also a Forbes contributor and international keynote speaker who has been featured at the Cannes Lions, SXSW, TEDx and Conscious Capitalism.   Books published with co-author Bobby Jones: Good is the New Cool: The Principles of Purpose  Good is the New Cool: Market like you give a damn   Upcoming Books in 2025:  Guide to Personal Purpose Guide to Conscious Business Guide to Personal Purpose  
    --------  
    51:56

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%

Have you ever wondered how people suddenly gain clarity, trust their intuitive wisdom, find their purpose and drive the biggest impact in their career? The Driving Impact Podcast is your leadership insider - a series of conversations where I interview leaders who have gotten to the top of their game who now share their learnings. Tune in to hear their incredible tips to accelerate your life, your career and your wisdom!
Podcast website

Listen to Driving Impact: Life & Career Hacks of the Top 5%, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/25/2025 - 5:00:05 PM