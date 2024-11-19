From Professional Baseball to Inspiring Young Minds | Cole Freeman
Join us for an engaging episode with Cole Freeman, a former LSU baseball star whose career took an unexpected turn during the COVID-19 pandemic.Connect with Cole Freeman:Website: https://www.hearthasnolimitfoundation.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coledrank/ Instead of succumbing to setbacks, Cole channeled his energy into founding the Heart Has No Limit Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at empowering youth to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. Through personal anecdotes and lessons learned on and off the field, Cole shares his insights on mental resilience, positivity, and faith as foundational elements in shaping one's journey to success.Cole opens up about his faith-driven upbringing and the profound impact it had on his personal development and life choices. His story reveals a moving journey from a simple tattoo to a motivational symbol that sparked the creation of his nonprofit. Navigating the complexities of establishing the Heart Has No Limit Foundation, Cole discusses obtaining 501c3 status and the ways his personal experiences have inspired him to make a positive impact through faith, family, and entrepreneurial pursuits.The episode also explores an innovative educational initiative aimed at inspiring resilience and self-belief in today's youth. Collaborating with experts, Cole is developing a curriculum that highlights the traits of historical figures who have overcome fear and failure. Designed for kids aged 10 to 16, the program is set to pilot with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. As the conversation unfolds, we underscore the importance of optimism, trust, and faith in helping young people navigate their unique challenges, ultimately building a brighter future for all.
Life After the Election: Growing Together Regardless of Who Wins
At the heart of this episode is a plea for listeners to remember the essence of the American spirit—limitless growth and freedom without imposition.Caught in the whirlwind of the 2024 election, I found myself reflecting on the deeper issues beyond the political frenzy. With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the forefront, I decided to cast my vote based on a personal commitment to minimizing military interventions. This choice may spark curiosity or critique, yet it serves as a springboard for a broader conversation about fostering unity and respecting diverse beliefs. As I navigate the turbulent waters of personal beliefs, I've realized the critical role of core values in maintaining one's integrity. Honesty, particularly the kind that's brutally truthful with oneself, has been my guiding light. Yet, I've wrestled with the internal negotiations that often lead to compromise and unmet commitments. This episode candidly shares my journey, urging you to identify your own bedrock values, even if they're just a few. These values, after all, shape the indestructible parts of who we are, providing resilience in times of uncertainty.Finally, we venture into the importance of recognizing nuance in the complex web of today's issues, using examples like nuclear energy and climate activism to illustrate why understanding the intricacies matters. By grounding ourselves in our core beliefs, we can navigate diverse opinions with confidence and empathy. As I wrap up this solo endeavor, your feedback becomes invaluable; this podcast is a shared journey, and your thoughts on the solo format are essential. Together, let's continue to engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue that celebrates our differences while forging connections.
How to Buy Profitable Short-term Rentals
Short-term rental real estate mogul Avery Carl joins us to share her expertise on short-term rental investments and the pivotal role of choosing the right location. Connect with Avery CarlInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theshorttermshop/Website: https://theshorttermshop.com/With a portfolio boasting 250 rental properties, Avery emphasizes the significance of understanding tourist desires and selecting appreciating markets, such as East Nashville, to achieve success. Her transition from the music industry to real estate is a testament to resilience and innovation, offering listeners an inspiring narrative of pursuing passion-driven careers.We explore Avery's personal journey from a struggling career during the 2009 economic downturn to building a fulfilling life through entrepreneurship. Her story highlights the challenges of traditional employment and the value of designing a lifestyle that aligns with personal and family goals. By focusing on strengths and finding like-minded partners, Avery demonstrates how unconventional paths can lead to both personal and professional fulfillment.The episode also delves into strategic approaches for navigating today's real estate market. Despite high interest rates and a housing shortage, Avery provides valuable insights into investing in short-term rentals in established vacation hotspots, managing properties remotely, and understanding market trends. This episode is packed with practical advice and inspiring stories for anyone looking to thrive in the lucrative world of real estate.
What He Learned Climbing the World's Tallest Peaks
Extreme sports enthusiast and philanthropist Matt Dawson takes us on a riveting journey from the Naval Academy to the peaks of the world's tallest mountains and beyond. Connect with Matt DawsonWebsite: https://dawsonspeak.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawsonspeak/Foundation: https://dawsonspeakfoundation.org/Overcoming bilateral compartmental syndrome was a pivotal moment in Matt's life, transforming what could have been a setback into a launchpad for personal growth and high achievement. His experiences, including skiing to the South Pole, reveal the relentless mindset needed to conquer both physical and mental obstacles, offering listeners a glimpse into the resilience that defines true performance.We unravel the complexities of maintaining high personal standards while balancing self-compassion. Through Matt's insights, we discuss the importance of community support and how quality triumphs over quantity in pursuing personal and professional goals. Delving deep into the internal struggles that high achievers face, we explore how self-awareness and grace can illuminate the path to self-correction and authenticity. Matt's compelling perspectives highlight the importance of understanding one's impact on others and how personal growth can redefine one's identity within their community.
What it Takes to Become a Civilized Savage
Join the Civilized Savage book waitlist: https://civilizedsavagebook.comBy making small, disciplined choices in everyday life, we can foster a mentality of growth and gratitude, ultimately leading to more meaningful and enriched lives. Join us in this deep exploration of mindset, resilience, and the power of presence as we anticipate the release of the "Civilized Savage" book, a continuation of this transformative journey.
