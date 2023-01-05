The Art Of Balancing Relationships And Finances

When money is tight, you gotta do what you gotta do. But who should you add to your financial accounts? What could possibly go wrong if you share money with your buddy? Today we are happy to have the creator of the blog Mark's Money Mind, CFP Mark Trautman, on to share his experiences in financial account sharing. Paulette Perhach joins us to share her financial sharing memories. And Len Penzo jumps in to give his perspectives on Affleck and Damon's level of trust. What are some smart rules to follow when sharing financial accounts with your spouse or other family member? What are some potential pitfalls, and how can you avoid them? Under what conditions is financial secrecy acceptable? Doug shares some trivia about how common financial sharing is among married couples. Will Mark make OG proud and put him squarely back into a first-place tie with Len; will Paulette bring the noise to the boys; or will Len extend his trivia dominance by another point? Tune in to find out!