Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2880 episodes
- Most people measure a bad boss in bad days: the meeting that went sideways, the credit that got stolen, the comment that stung longer than it should have. Money Mentor Mel Abraham, along with Paula Pant and the crew, argues that's the wrong unit of measurement entirely. A toxic work situation has a real, compounding financial cost, in stalled raises, atrophied skills, drained energy, and years quietly lost to a job that was never going to get better. Today's episode puts a number on it, and gives you the exact steps to build your way out.
What You'll Walk Away With
Why a bad boss almost always means you're being underpaid too, and the compounding effect that has on your entire career
A simple "stay, fix it, or go" framework for evaluating your specific work situation, tested against real scenarios
Why waiting for the "right time" to leave a toxic job often means waiting far too long
The financial prep work worth doing now, even if your job is fine today, so you're ready to move fast if it isn't tomorrow
Why your skills and confidence can quietly atrophy under a bad boss, even if your paycheck stays the same
How to separate your relationships with great coworkers from your relationship with a bad workplace
A practical first-week plan for anyone who gets laid off or walks away suddenly, starting with what actually needs to be true immediately
Why This Matters Now
A difficult boss or a dead-end job rarely shows up as one dramatic moment. It shows up as a slow leak: a raise you didn't ask for, a skill you didn't build, an idea you didn't pitch because you'd stopped believing it mattered. That slow leak is expensive, and it's also fixable. Building financial and career readiness before you need it, savings, low fixed costs, a sharpened skill set, means the decision to leave becomes a choice you're making on your own terms, not a scramble you're forced into.
From the Basement
The crew's trivia detour into Philippe Petit's famous 1974 high-wire walk between the Twin Towers turns into a surprisingly close four-way guessing game, complete with hometown bragging rights and a mid-season trivia standings shakeup that's still anyone's game.
Resources Mentioned
Building Your Money Machine by Mel Abraham — Mel's USA Today bestseller on building financial freedom
Building Your Money Machine podcast — Mel's weekly show on wealth-building and financial freedom
Afford Anything podcast — Paula Pant's show, referenced episode: "Should We Retire in Our 40s with $4 Million?"
Granola — AI-powered meeting notes tool mentioned in the sponsor break
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What to Do When Insurance Denies Your Claim (And Why They Count on You Giving Up) SB188008/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.It's easy to walk out of a rushed appointment, an unexplained bill, or a denied claim and quietly blame the person in the white coat. Doc G (Doctor Jordan Grumet), the hospice physician and longtime Stacking Benjamins favorite, argues that's exactly the wrong target, and that the confusion isn't an accident. Somewhere between the insurance company, the pharmaceutical company, the private equity firm, and the electronic records system, a lot of people are getting paid, and the two groups actually providing and receiving care are left holding the bag. Here's the good news: almost nobody appeals a denial, and appeals win far more often than you'd expect. This episode gives you the real playbook.
What You'll Walk Away With
The exact first move to make when a claim gets denied, and why documenting it matters more than people realize
Why a procedure can get pre-approved and still get denied months later, and what to save to protect yourself
A simple "who do you call first" framework for untangling a prescription, billing, or coverage problem
The pharmaceutical industry trick of repackaging old drugs as "new" ones, and the one question that sidesteps it completely
How to spot whether your doctor's office is privately owned or backed by private equity, and why it changes the care you get
Why so much unnecessary testing exists purely to protect doctors from lawsuits, not to protect you
The real math on insurance appeals, and why giving up is exactly what the system is counting on
Why This Matters Now
Healthcare confusion isn't just an annoyance, it's a real financial risk hiding in plain sight. A denied claim, a surprise bill, or a medication that suddenly isn't covered can undo months of careful budgeting in a single afternoon. The difference between losing that fight and winning it usually isn't luck, it's knowing the specific, doable steps to push back before you give up. This isn't about becoming your own doctor or insurance expert. It's about not getting steamrolled by a system that's counting on you not knowing what to do next.
From the Basement
A story about FedEx's founder famously saving the company with a lucky night at a Vegas blackjack table becomes the day's trivia detour, and somehow ties neatly back into an episode all about refusing to give up when the system says no.
Resources Mentioned
The Healthcare Heist by Jordan Grumet, MD — Doc G's new book on fixing the doctor-patient relationship
Earn & Invest podcast — Doc G's award-winning personal finance podcast
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Jesse Mecham (YNAB Founder) On The One Question That Ends Money Anxiety For Good (SB1879)08/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.There's a strange thing that happens to a lot of people as their income grows: the anxiety doesn't go away, it just changes shape. More money, more accounts, more to track, and somehow the same low hum of worry every time a bill comes due. Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB and one of the most trusted voices in budgeting, has spent over two decades helping people fix that, and his conclusion isn't a better spreadsheet or a stricter budget. It's a single question, one that sounds almost too simple to matter, until you actually try to answer it.
What You'll Walk Away With
The one question that replaces budgeting guilt with genuine clarity, and why it works even for people who "already have money figured out"
Why looking backward at your spending almost never makes you feel better, and what to do instead
The five categories every dollar actually falls into, and why skipping even one of them creates financial blind spots
Why future income should never be allowed to rescue your current plan, and how that habit quietly leads to credit card debt
A surprisingly simple system for making irregular bills stop feeling like emergencies
The real story of a Costco cashier who became a millionaire without doing anything complicated, and what it says about the myth of needing to "get fancy" with money
Why money worry doesn't disappear once you have more of it, and what actually makes it go away
Why This Matters Now
It's easy to assume that financial peace is just one income bump away. Get the raise, pay off the card, hit the next savings milestone, and the anxiety will finally quiet down. But that's rarely how it actually works. Real financial confidence comes from knowing exactly what your money is for, not from having more of it. That clarity is available at any income level, and it's the difference between managing money and constantly feeling managed by it.
From the Basement
A story about a seventh-grade inline skating competition, complete with donated gear, mystery sponsors, and an unauthorized parking lot, turns out to be the unexpected origin story behind one of personal finance's most beloved communities. Some of the best lessons about building something people care about show up in the most unlikely places.
Resources Mentioned
Never Worry About Money Again by Jesse Mecham — Jesse's new book on purpose-based spending
YNAB (You Need A Budget) — Jesse's budgeting app and free trial
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Your Mid-Year Tax Checkup: Fix Problems Before They Become April's Problem (SB1878)08/03/2026 | 51 mins.Most people only think about taxes twice a year: while filing, and while dreading filing next time. That gap is exactly where expensive surprises are born. Today's episode is a genuine mid-year tax tune-up, the kind of checkup that takes maybe twenty minutes and can quietly save you from an ugly bill, an unexpected penalty, or a refund that wasn't actually a win. No jargon-heavy lecture, just a clear walkthrough of what to check right now while there's still time to fix it.
What You'll Walk Away With
Why a big tax refund last year tells you almost nothing about whether you're on track this year
The four numbers you actually need to know to build your own mini tax forecast in one sitting
How the IRS "safe harbor" rule works, and the two different percentage thresholds that keep you penalty-free
A common myth about side hustle income that trips up more people than you'd expect
Why switching to a Roth 401k without a plan can quietly blow a hole in your monthly cash flow
The real math behind donor-advised funds, and why writing a check to charity may be leaving money on the table
A simple gut-check for figuring out whether you need a professional or can handle a financial fix yourself
Why This Matters Now
In your 40s, your financial life usually gets more complicated before it gets simpler: a raise here, a side hustle there, maybe two incomes in the household, maybe a bonus that shows up at an inconvenient time. Each of those changes quietly shifts what you owe, and waiting until April to notice means you've lost your best chance to do anything about it. A twenty-minute check now isn't about becoming a tax expert. It's about making sure next spring is boring instead of stressful, which, when it comes to taxes, is exactly the goal.
From the Basement
A home AC disaster turns into an unexpectedly useful lesson about getting a second opinion before writing a big check, whether it's for a repair, a service, or apparently, a $3,000 HVAC estimate that turned out to be a $300 fix. Consider it a bonus lesson in trusting your gut when something doesn't add up.
Resources Mentioned
Stacking Benjamins Tax Guide — free guide for organizing your mid-year tax review
Stacko Financial Action Month board — the interactive game with a money move for each day
Field Kit Finance — track net worth, spending, and subscriptions in one place
Daffy — donor-advised fund platform referenced for charitable giving strategy
IRS Estimated Tax Payments — where to make an estimated payment directly
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Three genuinely sharp financial minds sit down today and, one by one, admit to the same kind of dumb money moves everyone else makes. Not because they didn't know better. Because knowing better and doing better turn out to be two completely different skills, and your brain is very good at making bad ideas feel reasonable in the moment. This episode isn't about learning new investment tactics. It's about learning to recognize the exact moment your own mind starts working against you, and what to do about it before it costs you.
What You'll Walk Away With
The three specific flavors of overconfidence that combine into what one expert calls "a recipe for disaster"
Why "I'll wait until it comes back" is one of the most dangerous sentences an investor can say to themselves, and when it's actually true
The surprising reason financially literate people still make emotional money mistakes, according to research on an unrelated profession
A simple writing exercise that makes you far more likely to stick to your own financial plan
Why betting on what's familiar, your employer's stock, your home country's market, is quietly one of the riskiest things you can do
A martial-arts-inspired mental trick for turning your own biases into tools instead of traps
The real reason "this time is different" almost always feels true and is almost always the wrong conclusion to act on
Why This Matters Now
In your 40s, you've likely made enough financial decisions to have a track record, some smart, some you'd rather not revisit. The goal isn't to eliminate emotion from money; that's not realistic, and it's not even the point. It's to recognize the specific moments your gut is about to overrule your plan, and to have something in place, a rule, a person, a system, that catches you before it does. Confidence with money doesn't come from never being tempted to make a bad call. It comes from knowing exactly what you'll do when you are.
From the Basement
The crew's year-long trivia championship takes a wild turn with a Spanish treasure fleet question that somehow ends in someone getting bonus points for pure luck, which is a fittingly ironic way to close an episode all about how bad we are at judging our own luck.
Resources Mentioned
The Behavioral Investor by Daniel Crosby — second edition available for preorder
Afford Anything podcast — Paula Pant's show
Personal Finance for Long-Term Investors podcast — Jesse Cramer's show
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Business podcasts
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About The Stacking Benjamins Show
Named Best Personal Finance Podcast by Bankrate.com and Kiplinger — and the only podcast the Plutus Awards retired from competition after winning twice — The Stacking Benjamins Show is personal finance that doesn’t put you to sleep.Hosts Joe Saul-Sehy (former 16-year financial advisor, ex-WXYZ-TV “Money Man”) and Josh “OG” Bannerman, CFP (Certified Financial Planner, Bannerman Wealth) sit around the card table in Joe’s mom’s half-finished basement in Texarkana and talk money with the smartest guests in personal finance, investing, and behavioral economics. As Fast Company wrote, the show “strikes a great balance of fun and functional.”Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: expert guests, real headlines, listener questions, and Doug’s trivia. Topics include investing, retirement planning, budgeting, real estate, behavioral finance, taxes, and financial independence — for anyone who wants to be smarter about money without being talked down to.Subscribe to The 201 — the free newsletter that goes deeper than the show — at stackingbenjamins.com/201Podcast website
Listen to The Stacking Benjamins Show, Unblinded with Sean Callagy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Stacking Benjamins Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.