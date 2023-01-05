Before you fly off on your summer vacation, don’t miss our podcast rewind episode where we interview Betty Thesky of Betty in the Sky with a Suitcase, where she shares some of the craziest stories you've ever heard from the perspective of a flight attendant. She came down to the basement to share some of her anecdotes that will leave you #ROFL.
The show originally aired in 2016 so ignore any mention of current events. Check out the original show notes here.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://stackingbenjamins.com/betty-thesky-rewind-1351
5/3/2023
1:01:28
Stop Delegating Money Decisions (with Bola Sokunbi) REWIND
Don’t miss our podcast rewind episode where we interview Bola Sokunbi on the topic of why it's essential to be involved and in control of your financial decisions. Especially if you have the tendency to outsource your financial management, you want to tune into this important rewind episode!
The show originally aired in 2019 so ignore any mention of current events. Check out the original show notes here.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://stackingbenjamins.com/bola-sokunbi-rewind-1350
5/1/2023
1:14:34
The Art Of Balancing Relationships And Finances
When money is tight, you gotta do what you gotta do. But who should you add to your financial accounts? What could possibly go wrong if you share money with your buddy? Today we are happy to have the creator of the blog Mark's Money Mind, CFP Mark Trautman, on to share his experiences in financial account sharing. Paulette Perhach joins us to share her financial sharing memories. And Len Penzo jumps in to give his perspectives on Affleck and Damon's level of trust.
What are some smart rules to follow when sharing financial accounts with your spouse or other family member? What are some potential pitfalls, and how can you avoid them? Under what conditions is financial secrecy acceptable?
Doug shares some trivia about how common financial sharing is among married couples. Will Mark make OG proud and put him squarely back into a first-place tie with Len; will Paulette bring the noise to the boys; or will Len extend his trivia dominance by another point? Tune in to find out!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://stackingbenjamins.com/Fri-roundtable-1349
4/28/2023
1:03:05
"Going Pro" With Your Money Skills (with Rob Welch)
You've gotten the big call…it's time to go pro with your money? But what skills got you there? Today, to celebrate the NFL draft tomorrow, when dozens of talented young people will have their lives changed with huge paychecks, we welcome a guy who works with professional athletes on their cash, private banker Rob Welch.
Plus, in our headlines segment, a disturbing statistic about financial advisor satisfaction just emerged. What do people dislike about their advisors? We'll jump into ALL of the details on today's show.
Of course, we'll also share a call from a Stacker from Wisconsin to the Haven Life line (no, not THAT Stacker), and Doug will tackle career longevity on today's trivia question. Just another amazing day at the Stacking Benjamins Show!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.stackingbenjamins.com/rob-welsh-1348/
4/26/2023
1:08:15
Planning Retirement the RIGHT Way (with Veronica McCain)
How can you do a better job planning for your retirement (and not just financially)? Are you anxious about transitioning into the next phase of your life? We're happy to welcome retirement planning expert Veronica McCain to share some actionable advice to put you in a better position to retire well.
Plus, in today's headline, do you feel like your expenses always come in over budget? Have your credit card balances increased over the last year? You're not alone, says Veronica Dagher of the Wall Street Journal. We'll jump in and try to leave Stackers with best practices to keep your expenses in check. You'll be amazed by the career advice from our TikTok Minute, and we help Jim with a question about how to divvy up his 401(k) contributions.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://stackingbenjamins.com/Veronica-McCain-1347
Named 2023 Best Personal Finance podcast by Bankrate.com, The Stacking Benjamins Show has a light and friendly tone. Hosts Joe Saul-Sehy and OG aim to make financial literacy fun for all as they sit around the card table in Joe's Mom's half-finished basement and talk with experts about personal finance, saving, investing, and important money trends. As Fast Company once wrote, the Stacking Benjamins podcast "strikes a great balance of fun and functional." So join Joe and OG every Monday, Wednesday and Friday as they read your letters, discuss major headlines, and throw in some trivia and laughs for free.