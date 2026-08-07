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The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

Morgan Housel
Business
The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel
Latest episode

92 episodes

  • The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

    A Tale as Old As time: Getting Rich vs. Staying Rich

    08/07/2026 | 26 mins.
    Plus, a story about free money, and the dangers of telling people what they want to hear.
    This episode is brought to you by Davis Advisors. To learn more, visithttps://www.davisadvisors.com/.
    Disclosure: Before investing, you should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. The prospectus or Form ADV, as applicable, contains this and other information. You can obtain a current prospectus or Form ADV by calling 800-279-2279. Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal.
  • The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

    Respecting Each Other's Delusions, Memory Dividends, and What Our Grandchildren Will Enjoy

    07/31/2026 | 22 mins.
    Plus, the inability to spend when you've already saved enough, and the value of scarcity.
  • The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

    "Some of The Unhappiest People In The World"

    07/24/2026 | 21 mins.
    Plus, how to deal with minimalism, and what happens when everyone makes good financial decisions.

    Read the article I mention, Grip Strength, by Jeremy Giffon here.
  • The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

    Six Quotes That Changed Me

    07/17/2026 | 19 mins.
    Plus, the dangers of making money your identity.
  • The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

    Why I'm an Optimist, And Growing Apart Financially

    07/10/2026 | 24 mins.
    Plus, a great documentary I'd recommend.
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About The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel
Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness.
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