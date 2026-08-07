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92 episodes
- Plus, a story about free money, and the dangers of telling people what they want to hear.
This episode is brought to you by Davis Advisors. To learn more, visithttps://www.davisadvisors.com/.
Disclosure: Before investing, you should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. The prospectus or Form ADV, as applicable, contains this and other information. You can obtain a current prospectus or Form ADV by calling 800-279-2279. Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal.
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About The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel
Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness.Podcast website
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