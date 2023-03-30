The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

Little Ways The World Works

This episode has little to do with money. But in some ways it has everything to do with money. That's the riddle I want to unpack. I want to share a bunch of examples of what one field can teach us about another. What can we learn from biology that teaches us something about money?What can we learn from physics that teaches us something about business? If you find something that is true in more than one field, you’ve probably uncovered something particularly important. The more fields it shows up in, the more likely it is to be a fundamental and recurring driver of how the world works.