The Psychology of Money with Morgan Housel

Little Ways The World Works
This episode has little to do with money. But in some ways it has everything to do with money. That's the riddle I want to unpack. I want to share a bunch of examples of what one field can teach us about another. What can we learn from biology that teaches us something about money?What can we learn from physics that teaches us something about business? If you find something that is true in more than one field, you’ve probably uncovered something particularly important. The more fields it shows up in, the more likely it is to be a fundamental and recurring driver of how the world works.
4/26/2023
19:22
Your Money and Your Family
One of the most complicated topics in money: How it impacts your family. Your spouse. Your kids. How do you avoid spoiling kids? How do you and your spouse learn to agree about the best way to spend? There are no easy answers -- but I try my best here, including sharing the letters I wrote to my kids when they were born.
4/20/2023
20:20
The Highest Form of Wealth
The highest form of wealth is the ability to wake up every morning and say, “I can do whatever I want today.”People want to become wealthier to make them happier. Happiness is a complicated subject because everyone’s different. But if there’s a common denominator in happiness -- a universal fuel of joy -- it’s that people want to control their lives. The ability to do what you want, when you want, with who you want, for as long as you want, is priceless. It is the highest dividend money pays.
4/13/2023
23:46
Play Your Own Game
There is no world where two equally smart and informed people should agree on the best way to save, spend, and invest money. Everyone is different. What you want might not be what I want.What’s fun to you might be miserable to me.Your family’s different from mine. Your job’s different from mine. You have different life experiences than I do, different role models, different risk tolerances and goals and social ambitions, work-life balance targets, career incentives, on and on.One of the most important financial skills is figuring out what game you're playing, and playing it -- and only it.
4/6/2023
19:51
Everything You Can't Have
This episode covers a hard topic about money: What you want more than anything is everything you can't have. Your brain doesn’t want stuff. It doesn’t even want new stuff. It wants to engage in the process and anticipation of getting new stuff. The change, not the amount, is what matters.When it comes to happiness and money, it's not about how much you have. It's about the change in how much you have. Special cameo from Richard Nixon.