Are you spinning your wheels trying to grow your coaching business without seeing results? In this episode, Tom delivers exactly what struggling coaches, consultants, and course creators need — an immediate action plan to drive revenue within 7 days. Forget funnels and branding. Tom introduces "SPIRALS," a framework of 10 organic, zero-cost tactics to attract leads, book clients, and build a six-figure business from scratch. No fluff. Just revenue-focused coaching gold.You'll Learn How to:Implement the SPIRALS method to land clients fastUse Facebook groups and podcasting for lead generationBuild credibility with reviews and social proofTurn in-person events into business growth enginesWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:(01:50) Start earning revenue by removing fluff, overthinking, and procrastination."(03:52) The SPIRALS method revealed: 10 organic ways to get paid(04:39) S stands for Social media groups, use it to attract buyers(07:20) P is for Podcast:Podcasting gives you leverage to get on other people's shows.(08:36) In-person meetings give you direct client feedback(09:29) Use the PSO (Pain, Solution, Outcome) method to pitch(11:25) R stands for Reviews: "Ask for video reviews not 'testimonials'.(12:55) Affiliate: Get 20–30% deals with peers to grow your list and close sales.(13:58) L is for List-building and daily live videos drive attention and sales.(15:05) Stage one goal: reach $40K/month fast with organic strategies.(17:05) Focus on fewer things—consistency, conversations, and client conversions win.Who This Episode is For:New and struggling coachesConsultants needing clients nowCourse creators without an audienceAnyone tired of waiting on "funnels" to workWhy You Should Listen:Tom breaks down actionable, easy-to-execute strategies proven to generate immediate revenue — even if you have no tech, no brand, and no website. If you want cash flow now, this is your blueprint.

What if the real secret to success isn't tactics or hustle—but being truly authentic? In this episode, Tom Krol interviews Orrin Woodward, a top 1% entrepreneur and leadership expert, who reveals how authenticity, identity, and vision are the game changers nobody teaches. You'll hear why most people fail by trying to imitate others instead of being themselves, and how to break free from limiting beliefs holding you back.You'll Learn How To:Build authentic personal branding that resonatesDevelop a powerful vision that drives momentumUse the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Adjust) success process effectivelyMaster financial literacy, leadership, and leverage for growthWhat You'll Learn in This Episode: (03:58) Tom introduces Orrin Woodward and his impact on coaching(05:05) Why authenticity is the foundational key to success(06:17) Common mistakes people make trying to fake authenticity(07:23) How "massive imperfect action" beats waiting for perfection (08:42) Defining identity and how it drives consistent success (12:00) Using the PDCA loop: Plan, Do, Check, Adjust explained (15:02) Creating a vision that becomes tomorrow's reality today (19:00) The importance of momentum for leadership and business growth (21:48) Overcoming introversion and social anxiety in relationship building (25:19) Orrin's three L's framework: Literacy, Leadership, Leverage (29:10) Why scalable systems are essential for sustainable business (31:55) Final thoughts on persistence and embracing the success processWho This Episode Is For:Coaches, consultants, and course creatorsMastermind leaders and personal development enthusiastsEntrepreneurs aiming to scale with authenticityAnyone wanting actionable principles for business successWhy You Should ListenThis episode breaks down complex success strategies into simple, practical steps grounded in authenticity and mindset shifts. Whether you're struggling with identity, vision, or leadership, this episode provides clarity and motivation to transform your business and life.Follow Orrin Woodward here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orrinwoodward/?hl=enWebsite: https://www.orrinwoodward.com/

Are you spending more time adjusting your logo than talking to buyers? In this eye-opening episode, Tom Krol reveals the exact principles that distinguish struggling coaches from those running six and seven-figure businesses. Discover the 88 essential rules every coach must follow, starting with "Revenue in First Position." Tom doesn't just preach—he practices these income-producing activities daily.You'll Learn How To:Put "Revenue First" and stop wasting timeTurn past clients into new sales quicklyLet one win multiply into more winsApply Tom Krol's 88 proven business rulesWhat You'll Learn in This Episode(02:05) How Tom starts a high-revenue day(04:54) Rule #1: Revenue in first position always(05:38) Stop tweaking and start collecting revenue now(09:03) Rule #14: Reach out to past clients today(15:07) Rule #21: Let success lead to more success(14:08) Key revenue rules from #3 to #10: hiring, net worth, feedback, focus metrics(16:05) Apply to Coaching Inc. for real transformation(17:45) Nashville mastermind preview with top coachesWho This Episode Is For:Coaches stuck at inconsistent income levelsCourse creators struggling to scaleConsultants ready for a full pipelineEntrepreneurs chasing clarity over complexityWhy You Should Listen:If you've ever spent hours on branding instead of sales, this episode is your wake-up call. Tom's tactical breakdown will help you stop "feeling busy" and start generating actual income. Plus, he shares how successful coaches create momentum through discipline, focus, and revenue-generating habits.

Feeling burnt out, broke, or stuck restarting your coaching business? What if the key to rebuilding isn't more tools or teams, but a simple, proven blueprint that actually works? In this episode, Tom Krol breaks down exactly how coaches can bounce back after losing momentum, burnout, or bad decisions. This episode is packed with practical advice on rebuilding a sustainable coaching business and avoiding common comeback mistakes.You'll Learn How To:Identify common mistakes coaches make when trying to bounce backFocus on foundational revenue goals before scalingUse organic strategies to indoctrinate your audience effectivelyBuild a step-by-step growth plan from $12K to $120K per monthWhat You'll Learn In This Episode:(00:45) Why many coaches lose confidence when business stops(01:10) The biggest mistakes coaches make when trying to bounce back(03:43) The truth about paid ads versus organic lead generation(04:24) Why indoctrination takes 4 to 7 hours, not just touches(05:44) The challenge of cold traffic from paid ads for coaches(07:36) When and why to hire your first executive assistant(08:33) Scaling beyond $40,000/month with a marketing personWho This Episode Is For:Coaches feeling burnt out and broke ready to rebuildCoaches overwhelmed by complex marketing funnels and adsCoaches stuck spinning wheels trying to regain momentumEntrepreneurs wanting a simple, actionable business blueprintWhy You Should ListenTom shares real-world advice for restarting from scratch without expensive tools or complicated strategies. Whether you're starting over or need clarity on your next steps, this blueprint will help you rebuild smarter, not harder.

What if chasing wealth is keeping you from becoming wealthy? In this powerful solo episode, Tom Krol reveals why true success and wealth don't come from hustle, strategy, or even talent—but from becoming the kind of person who earns them. With raw honesty and real-world wisdom, Tom shares his morning rituals, mindset shifts, and why most entrepreneurs stay stuck. If you've ever felt like you're working hard but not moving forward, this is your wake-up call.You'll Learn How To:Start each day with revenue-producing actionsDefine success and wealth with internal clarityUse reading and prayer to rewire your mindsetBuild grit and mental discipline through daily habitsWhat You'll Learn in This Episode(02:13) Tom shares how rising naturally at 4:45 AM changed his life.(03:40) Defines success as alignment to your ideal, and wealth as having options.(06:01) 88 principles guide decisions, revenue comes first(08:21) He discusses selling $75K worth of mastermind seats in 2 days.(09:08) He recommends starting your day reading, not scrolling.(13:37) Start with prayer, enemies before children(15:15) Tom shares how reciprocity led to strong partnerships.(17:10) True gratitude shows in how you use strength to serve.Who This Episode Is For:Entrepreneurs stuck in hustle without fulfillmentCoaches wanting to level up their mindset and resultsAspiring business owners looking for clarity and tractionListeners ready to stop chasing and start becomingWhy You Should Listen:Tom Krol delivers a high-impact breakdown of the real difference between amateurs and professionals. He unveils how foundational habits, prayer, and purpose—not more work—unlock lasting success. If you're ready to shift from chasing to creating, this is the episode.Tom Krol's 21 Must Read Books For Entrepreneurs- https://coachinginc.com/21books/

About Coaching Inc with Tom Krol

Are you a coach, consultant, or expert, struggling to generate consistent leads, make more sales, and earn more income? Are you tired of wasting your time on old and outdated marketing strategies that just don’t work? Do you spend hours and hours creating content that doesn’t attract paying clients let alone build an audience? Are you starting to think that building a coaching business just might not be for you? Well, if you answered YES to any of those questions, you’re in the right place. I’m Tom Krol the founder of Coaching Inc and host of this Podcast. I’ve helped thousands (yes thousands) of people achieve massive success and generate mountains of revenue using my proven methods. I don’t say this to brag, it’s just a fact and it’s part of why I launched this Podcast. I see too many incredible coaches struggling to make money in this business and it truly breaks my heart. Well that stops TODAY! I want to show you how to (finally) get paid what you’re worth and start generating the income you deserve. And I want to teach you how to do this without spending hours creating content that doesn’t work, and without doing webinars, seminars, or building complicated funnels. The goal of this podcast is let you peak behind the curtain of some of the most successful coaches in the industry, so you can emulate their strategies and tactics and start getting immediate results, putting revenue in first position. This podcast isn’t about theory and it’s not filled with a bunch of fluffy words to make you feel good. I’m putting these incredible business builders in the hot-seat and getting them to share all of their biggest secrets, bam! If what you’ve been doing isn’t working and you want to get to revenue fast, this podcast is for you. If you follow folks like Alex Hormozi, Ed Mylett, Andrew Huberman, Russell Brunson, and Tony Robbins, welcome home. Twice a week, you’ll discover the most current strategies and tactics that are getting results and making people money in today’s online environment. We’ll be covering everything from choosing the right niche, to pricing your programs and services, to generating more leads than you can handle, and how to convert those leads into real income, right now. It’s about taking massive, imperfect action and adopting a “progress not perfection” attitude. Think of this podcast as having a mentor in your back pocket. If you’re willing to join me on this great adventure, and you’re a go-giver who is willing to step outside your comfort zone and do the work, this podcast is your lifeline. Let’s charge Rhinos! BAM!