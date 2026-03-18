The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary and one of the most successful global macro investors of his generation, joins Wilfred Frost in the Cash Room at the Treasury for a rare, wide-ranging conversation that bridges markets, geopolitics and public service.​ In a gripping real-time interruption, Secretary Bessent is called to the Situation Room by President Trump in the middle of the interview, then returns to detail the administration’s response to the Iran war and the market turmoil it is creating.



They start with the mindset that powered Bessent’s decades of outperformance at Soros Fund Management and his own firm Key Square: a healthy scepticism of elite opinion, the discipline to wait years for the right catalyst, and the ability to “imagine a different state of the world” – from betting against the ERM to riding the yen from sub-80 to 150 after spotting the policy and current-account shifts behind Abenomics. He explains how that same framework now shapes his decisions as Treasury Secretary, what it means to be “guardian of the bond market,” and why the true risk is not volatility but markets closing altogether.​



On the Iranian conflict he covers the goals of degrading Iran’s military capacity, the record 400-million-barrel strategic reserve release, contingency plans for escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, and how he thinks about oil price spikes in terms of duration rather than level. He also sets out America’s approach to tariffs, sanctions and the “shadow banking” system, including how Section 301 is being used post–Supreme Court ruling and why private credit stresses matter only when they infect the regulated core banking system.



Along the way, Bessent reflects on the previously-special relationship with the UK, the G7’s behind-the-scenes response to the war, and whether “America first” risks becoming “America alone” in the eyes of allies. He compares the Fed and Bank of England models, discusses gold, QE and balance-sheet policy, and explains why he turned down the Fed chair job to stay at Treasury during what he calls an extraordinary moment for US dollar dominance and energy, military and technology leadership.​



The episode closes with personal lessons: what lifeguarding taught him about crises and crowds, how a failed dream to edit the Yale Daily News nudged him into finance, and his core advice for investors – know your risk tolerance, stay in the game, avoid being forced to sell at the bottom, and remember that in both careers and markets “you never know what’s going to happen.”



You can watch the full video on The Master Investor Podcast YouTube channel







And follow @WilfredFrost on X and Linked In







Sponsored by BNY Investments, Interactive Brokers - ibkr.com/masterinvestor and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).







The Master Investor Podcast is produced by Paradine Productions, Master Investor Ltd in association with Bird Lime Media.







This podcast is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity. It is not a financial promotion as defined under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA). The views expressed by the presenter of this podcast are those of the presenter and are provided in the course of journalism. This podcast benefits from the exemption under Article 20 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (FPO), It does not require approval by a person authorised under the FSMA. Generic information, not identifying any specific investment, fund, provider or service, about a class of investments such as shares, bonds, derivatives and cryptoassets, might be provided and/or discussed during this podcast. Such discussion falls within the generic promotions exemption (Article 17 of the FPO). Such discussion is not a financial promotion requiring approval by an authorised person under section 21 of the FSMA. Investing involves risk. You should consult a suitably qualified adviser who can assess your individual circumstances before making any investment decision.