Our guest on the podcast today is Ryan Frederick, an author, speaker, and entrepreneur focused on the intersection of place and healthy longevity. As founder and CEO of HERE, he provides content courses and coaching in place planning, a holistic, research-based approach to help people find the right place for every stage of life. He’s also the author of Right Place, Right Time, a book that helps individuals think through housing decisions for the second half of life. In addition, Ryan provides strategy consulting to organizations looking to create better places, including Fortune 500 companies, institutional investors, health systems, and housing developers and operators. He’s also a member of the Advisory Council for the Stanford Center on Longevity. He previously served on the National Advisory Board of Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and was a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center Task Force on Health and Housing. He’s a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford Business School.



Episode Highlights



00:00:00 Senior Living, Longevity, and 100-Year Life Planning



00:08:39 How Place Influences Health as You Age



00:10:37 The Four Pillars of Place Planning



00:16:19 Income’s Impact on Housing, Home Equity, and Limitations of Aging in Place



00:30:01 Place Planning Tools and Building Community



00:41:43 New Housing Models, Cohousing, and Age Diversity



00:49:13 Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Healthy Aging Dashboards



More From Morningstar



Your Retirement Countdown, With Christine Benz



Harry Margolis: How to Confront Aging Challenges Head-On



Joy Loverde: Planning Ahead for Care Needs as You Get Older



If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.



Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.



If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.