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The Long View

Morningstar, Christine Benz - Director of Personal Finance and Retirement Planning, Ben Johnson - Head of Client Solutions, Amy Arnott - Portfolio Strategist
BusinessCareers
The Long View
Latest episode

385 episodes

  • The Long View

    Stefan Sharkansky: The Retirement Spending Plan That Adapts as Markets Change

    08/04/2026 | 39 mins.
    Our guest on the podcast today is Stefan Sharkansky. Stefan is a Ph.D. statistician who specializes in finance. He wrote a provocatively titled paper, “The Only Other Spending Rule Article You Will Ever Need,” which was published in the Financial Analyst Journal. Stefan has also developed a related website called, The Best Third, designed to help people with their retirement spending plans and portfolio structures. In addition, he developed and operates the website PersonalFund.com, which provides proprietary cost analysis of mutual funds to financial advisors. Stefan has a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an M.S. in computer science from Stanford University, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Washington.

    Episode Highlights

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:02:43 Why the 4% Rule Can Lead to Underspending

    00:07:23 TIPS Ladders vs. Retirement Annuities

    00:08:48 Reducing Fixed Spending and Stock Allocation

    00:12:09 Why Individual TIPS Beat TIPS Funds

    00:18:53 A Formula for Stock Portfolio Withdrawals

    00:23:54 Historical Returns vs. Monte Carlo Simulations

    00:29:30 Should Retirees Diversify Globally?

    00:32:23 Leaving a Bequest Without Underspending

    More From The Long View

    Brett Arends: Worried About Outliving Your Money? There’s an Answer

    Dana Anspach: Don’t Let Fear Ruin Your Retirement

    Bill Bengen: ‘Inflation Is the Greatest Enemy of Retirees’

    If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.

    Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.

    If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Long View

    Ryan Frederick: Why Your Home May Matter More Than Your Portfolio Later in Life

    07/28/2026 | 1h
    Our guest on the podcast today is Ryan Frederick, an author, speaker, and entrepreneur focused on the intersection of place and healthy longevity. As founder and CEO of HERE, he provides content courses and coaching in place planning, a holistic, research-based approach to help people find the right place for every stage of life. He’s also the author of Right Place, Right Time, a book that helps individuals think through housing decisions for the second half of life. In addition, Ryan provides strategy consulting to organizations looking to create better places, including Fortune 500 companies, institutional investors, health systems, and housing developers and operators. He’s also a member of the Advisory Council for the Stanford Center on Longevity. He previously served on the National Advisory Board of Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and was a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center Task Force on Health and Housing. He’s a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford Business School.

    Episode Highlights

    00:00:00 Senior Living, Longevity, and 100-Year Life Planning

    00:08:39 How Place Influences Health as You Age

    00:10:37 The Four Pillars of Place Planning

    00:16:19 Income’s Impact on Housing, Home Equity, and Limitations of Aging in Place

    00:30:01 Place Planning Tools and Building Community

    00:41:43 New Housing Models, Cohousing, and Age Diversity

    00:49:13 Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Healthy Aging Dashboards

    More From Morningstar

    Your Retirement Countdown, With Christine Benz

    Harry Margolis: How to Confront Aging Challenges Head-On

    Joy Loverde: Planning Ahead for Care Needs as You Get Older

    If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.

    Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.

    If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Long View

    Brett Arends: Worried About Outliving Your Money? There’s an Answer

    07/21/2026 | 52 mins.
    Our guest on the podcast today is Brett Arends. Brett has been a columnist for MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, and other Dow Jones publications since 2007. His regular column for MarketWatch is called ROI, and he has also written for SmartMoney, TheStreet.com, and the Boston Herald. In addition, Brett has written several books including Storm-Proof Your Money: Weather Any Economy, Rebuild Your Portfolio, Protect Your Future. Brett took a double first in history at Cambridge University and did postgraduate research at Oxford University. He’s also a chartered financial consultant.

    Episode Highlights

    00:00:00 Financial Journalism Origins and Early Stock-Picking Lessons

    00:11:12 Comparing the AI Boom to Dot-Com Bubble

    00:21:53 Diversification, Index Funds, and AI Bubble Risk

    00:26:25 Why Private Securities Are a Bad Deal

    00:33:09 Why TIPS Are Attractive Under Rising Inflation

    00:38:10 Generating Retirement Income and Immediate Annuities

    00:45:35 Social Security and Policy Risks

    More From Morningstar

    GQG: Why We Are Still in an AI Stock Market Bubble

    Jeremy Grantham: ‘Almost Everything Looks More Attractive Than the US Equity Market’

    How to Use TIPS in Your Portfolio

    If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.

    Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.

    If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Long View

    Dana Anspach: Don’t Let Fear Ruin Your Retirement

    07/14/2026 | 55 mins.
    Today on the podcast, we welcome back Dana Anspach. Dana’s the author of a new book about retirement called Living Off Your Acorns: Your Guide to the Four Phases of Retirement. This is her third book. Earlier books are Control Your Retirement Destiny and Social Security Sense. Dana is also founder and CEO of the financial planning firm Sensible Money, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and she has been practicing as a financial planner since 1995. In addition, Dana’s the author of the lecture series, How to Plan for the Perfect Retirement, available on The Great Courses, and she has been blogging about her own retirement journey on The Retirement Manifesto website.

    Episode Highlights

    00:00:00 The “Pre-Go” Phase, Unplanned Early Retirement, and Working Longer

    00:10:19 “Retirement Red Zone” Risks, Two-Bucket Strategy, and Building a Bond Ladder

    00:17:34 Balancing Guaranteed Income and Annuities

    00:21:54 TIPS, Cash Flow Projections, and Getting Comfortable Spending

    00:31:33 Strategies for Long-Term Care

    00:36:19 Planning the Transition to Retirement

    00:40:34 Estimating Longevity, Lost Decade Potential, and Inflation Risk

    00:46:11 Minimizing Taxes and Mitigating Financial Fraud Risk

    More From Morningstar

    Dana Anspach and Fritz Gilbert: ‘This Is What a Joyful Retirement Could Feel Like’

    Adam Grossman: Asset Allocation Is an Investor’s Best Defense

    Bill Bengen: ‘Inflation Is the Greatest Enemy of Retirees’

    If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.

    Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.

    If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Long View

    Cody Garrett and Sean Mullaney: ‘For Most Americans, You’re Going to Pay Less Tax in Retirement’

    07/07/2026 | 56 mins.
    Our guests on the podcast today are Cody Garrett and Sean Mullaney. They’re both advice-only financial planners, and they’re the co-authors of a new book called Tax Planning To and Through Early Retirement. Cody is a certified financial planner and the founder of Measure Twice Money, where he helps DIY investors make informed decisions aligned with their values. He also leads Measure Twice Planners, which is an educational community for financial planners. Sean Mullaney is a certified public accountant and head of Mullaney Financial & Tax. He also writes the blog, TheFITaxGuy.com, which is focused on the intersection between financial independence and taxes.

    Episode Highlights

    00:00:00 Introduction

    00:01:27 Defining Early Retirement, the 4% Rule, and Withdrawal Strategies

    00:11:03 Fear-Based Tax Narratives and Retirement Calculators

    00:15:10 Rethinking Future Tax Rate Assumptions

    00:23:14 Retirement Savings Tax Trade-Offs

    00:30:08 Taxable Accounts in Early Retirement

    00:32:29 Backdoor Roth IRAs, Asset Allocation, and Sequence Risk

    00:44:03 RMDs, Roth Conversions, and Retirement Planning Tools

    More From Morningstar

    Bill Bengen: ‘Inflation Is the Greatest Enemy of Retirees’

    A Tax-Smart Plan for In-Retirement Withdrawals in 3 Steps

    Morningstar’s Tax-Planning and IRA Resources for 2026

    If you have a comment or a guest idea, please email us at TheLongView@Morningstar.com.

    Follow Christine Benz (@christine_benz) and Ben Johnson (@MstarBenJohnson) on X, and Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson on LinkedIn. Visit Morningstar.com for new research and insights from Christine, Ben, and Amy. Subscribe to Christine’s weekly newsletter, Improving Your Finances.

    If you want more Morningstar podcasts, check out The Morning Filter and Investing Insights.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Long View
Empowering long-term investors with actionable insights on retirement, personal finance, and portfolio strategy. Hosts Christine Benz, Amy Arnott, and Ben Johnson talk with influential leaders in finance and investing every Wednesday.
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