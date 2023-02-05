Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Long View in the App
Listen to The Long View in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
The Long View

The Long View

Podcast The Long View
Podcast The Long View

The Long View

Morningstar
add
Expand your investing horizons and look to the long term. Join hosts Christine Benz and Jeff Ptak as they talk to influential leaders in investing, advice, and ... More
BusinessInvestingBusinessCareers
Expand your investing horizons and look to the long term. Join hosts Christine Benz and Jeff Ptak as they talk to influential leaders in investing, advice, and ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 212
  • Liz Ann Sonders: Navigating a New ‘Temperamental Era’ in Markets
    Our guest this week is Liz Ann Sonders. Liz Ann is managing director and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. In her role, Liz Ann is responsible for conducting market and economic analysis, which she and her team publish in a variety of forms. She also regularly appears in the financial media and was recently named to Barron’s Magazine’s “100 Most Influential Women in Finance” list. Liz Ann joined Schwab in 2000 when the firm acquired her prior employer, U.S. Trust. Before that, she was a managing director and senior portfolio manager at Avatar Associates. Liz Ann received her bachelor’s from the University of Delaware and her MBA from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business.We recorded this interview live from the main stage of the annual Morningstar Investment Conference, which was recently held in Chicago, Illinois.BackgroundBio“Liz Ann Sonders: ‘We Could See Some Inflation Scares,’” The Long View podcast, Morningstar.com, Jan. 6, 2021.Secular and Cyclical Looks“What the End of the ‘Great Moderation Era’ Means for Investors: Morning Brief,” by Jared Blikre, news.yahoo.com, March 2, 2023.“Market Snapshot With Liz Ann Sonders,” video commentary, schwab.com, April 2023.“Helpless? Recession Risks Abound,” by Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, schwab.com, Jan. 23, 2023.“Expect Volatility, Rolling Recession, but Watch for Contagion, Schwab’s Sonders Says,” by Tracey Longo, fa-mag.com, March 15, 2023.“Hurts So Good: Jobs Picture Stays Mixed,” by Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, schwab.com, Jan. 9, 2023.“Schwab’s Sonders Says Bear Market Hasn’t Yet Hit Bottom,” by Tracey Longo, fa-mag.com, Feb. 7, 2023.Inflation and the Fed“U.S. Stock Market ‘Pretty Expensive’ as Investors Parse Inflation Report in Choppy Trade,” by Christine Idzelis, marketwatch.com, April 12, 2023.“Mixed (Inflation) Signals,” by Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, schwab.com, April 17, 2023.“Market Perspective: Searching for Spring,” by Liz Ann Sonders, Kathy Jones, and Jeffrey Kleintop, advisorperspectives.com, Feb. 19, 2023.“Schwab Market Perspective: Top of the Rate Cycle,” by Liz Ann Sonder, Kathy Jones, and Jeffrey Kleintop, schwab.com, April 14, 2023.“Under Pressure: Fed Hikes in Face of Bank Turmoil,” by Liz Ann Sonders, schwab.com, March 22, 2023.Credit Risk and Real EstateSenior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices“A Recession Seems ‘Somewhat Unavoidable’ as Tighter Credit Conditions Reveal More Zombies of the Easy-Money Era, Schwab Strategist Liz Ann Sonders Says,” by Phil Rosen, businessinsider.in, April 7, 2023.“The US Housing Market Is in Recession—and the Pandemic Has Created a Unique Economic Headache, Elite Strategist Liz Ann Sonders Says,” by Theron Mohamed, markets.businessinsider.com, March 8, 2023.Stocks and Earnings“The Price You Pay: A Look at Equity Valuations,” by Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, schwab.com, Feb. 21, 2023.“This Indicator Clearly Shows Where Wall Street’s Top Money Managers Expect Stocks to Head Next,” by Sean Williams, Nasdaq.com, April 14, 2023.Growth vs. Value and Asset Allocation“Mysterious Ways: Growth vs. Value Debate,” by Liz Ann Sonders, schwab.com, May 1, 2023.“Elevation: Largest Stocks to Market’s Rescue?” by Liz Ann Sonders and Kevin Gordon, schwab.com, April 3, 2023.
    5/2/2023
    1:02:28
  • Jonathan Clements: ‘Humility Is a Hallmark of People Who Are Financially Successful’
    On the podcast today, we welcome back Jonathan Clements, who was among our first guests when we launched this podcast back in 2019. Jonathan is the founder and editor of HumbleDollar, and he is also the editor of a new book called My Money Journey, which is a compilation of essays from 30 individuals about how they found financial freedom. Jonathan also sits on the advisory board of Creative Planning, one of the country’s largest independent financial advisors and is the author of nine personal finance books. Earlier in his career, Jonathan spent almost 20 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was the newspaper’s personal finance columnist and six years at Citigroup, where he was director of financial education for the bank’s U.S. Wealth Management arm.BackgroundBioHumbleDollarMy Money Journey, edited by Jonathan ClementsCurrent Conditions“What I Don’t Own,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, March 4, 2023.“Happy Talk,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Nov. 19, 2022.“Behaving Badly,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Sept. 18, 2021.“Nine Roads to Ruin,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, March 6, 2021.“New Rules for Success,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Nov. 26, 2022.“Pay It Down,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Aug. 17, 2019.Indexing, Retirement, and Real Estate“Four Questions,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Feb. 22, 2020.“Jonathan’s Portfolio,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com.“Mix and Match,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Dec. 4, 2021.“Risking My Life,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Aug. 8, 2020.“Jonathan’s Retirement,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com.“How to Overhaul Your Retirement Portfolio in Just 7 Days,” by Jonathan Clements, money.com, Jan. 3, 2019.“The Long Game,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Feb. 4, 2023.“Jonathan’s Homes,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com.Theory and Thrift“Helpful in Theory,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Feb. 11, 2023.“Don’t Overdo It,” by Jonathan Clements, humbledollar.com, Jan. 23, 2021.Other“Jonathan Clements: ‘It’s in Wall Street’s Interest to Make Everyday Investors Think That They Are Stupid,’” The Long View podcast, Morningstar.com, July 31, 2019.“Credit Scores and Committed Relationships,” by Jane Dokko, Geng Li, and Jessica Hayes, federalreserve.gov, August 2015.Morningstar Investment Conference 2023If you’re looking for even more investing insights, data, and analysis, join us at this year’s Morningstar Investment Conference, April 25 through 27 in Chicago. We have a great agenda this year, featuring top financial minds from market gurus like Liz Ann Sonders to great investors like Steve Romick to retirement planning experts like Mary Beth Franklin and Dr. Laura Carstensen. There’s something for everyone looking to tackle the challenges and opportunities for investors in the current market. We’re in-person only this year. So, check out the link in our show notes to register. We’re looking forward to seeing you in Chicago.
    4/25/2023
    50:51
  • Jill Schlesinger: ‘The Great Money Reset’
    Our guest on the podcast today is Jill Schlesinger. She is the author of a new book called The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life. Jill is also a business analyst for CBS News and comments on the economy, investing, and personal finance for CBS television and radio programs. She also hosts the popular Jill on Money podcast and writes the nationally syndicated “Jill on Money” column for Tribune Media Services. Jill’s first book, The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money, was published in 2019. She has received numerous awards over her career, including an Emmy Award for her work on CBS Sunday Morning. Jill is a certified financial planner and spent 14 years as the co-owner of and chief investment officer for an independent investment advisory firm. She began her career as a self-employed options trader on the Commodities Exchange of New York following her graduation from Brown University.BackgroundBioThe Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life, by Jill SchlesingerThe Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money: Thirteen Ways to Right Your Financial Wrongs, by Jill SchlesingerJill on Money podcastMaking Changes and Mindful Spending“How the Pandemic Changed the Rules of Personal Finance,” by Paddy Hirsch, npr.org, Jan. 31, 2023.“Year-End Money Moves 2022,” by Jill Schlesinger, jillonmoney.com, Dec. 2, 2022.“Use This Expert-Approved 5-Step Strategy to Assess Your Financial Health Today,” by Katie Couric Media, katiecouric.com, Feb. 15, 2023.Negotiating in the Workplace“How to Negotiate With Your Boss,” Jill on Money podcast, jillonmoney.com, Feb. 11, 2022.“The Great Resignation,” by Jill Schlesinger, linkedin.com, Aug. 9, 2021.Current Environment“Investor Panic Prevention Plan 2022,” by Jill Schlesinger, jillonmoney.com, May 13, 2022.“Scary Financial News: Actions to Take Now,” by Jill Schlesinger, jillonmoney.com.“Bank Failures Put Fed in Hot Seat,” by Jill Schlesinger, jillonmoney.com.“Silicon Valley Bank Fails: What Happened, What’s Next?” by Jill Schlesinger, jillonmoney.com.Other“Jill Schlesinger: ‘What Are You Going to Do With Your Life?’” The Long View podcast, Morningstar.com, Feb. 15, 2022.Morningstar Investment Conference 2023
    4/18/2023
    55:42
  • Micah Hauptman: Advocating for Investors’ Best Interests
    Our guest on the podcast today is Micah Hauptman. Micah is the director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit association of nearly 300 national, state, and local pro-consumer organizations. He leads CFA’s investor protection work through conducting research and engaging in advocacy on investor protection issues, focusing primarily on the regulation of investment advisors, investment companies, and broker/dealers, particularly as they relate to the provision of retail investment products and services. Prior to rejoining CFA in early 2022 Micah served as counsel to Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, and before that he served as CFA’s financial services counsel for nearly seven years. He also worked at Public Citizen on a broad range of banking and tax issues and started his career as a prosecutor for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office. Micah received his bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA and his JD degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.BackgroundBioKey Challenges for Investors“New Offerings of Crypto in Retirement Plans Underscore Need for DOL Fiduciary,” by Micah Hauptman and Dylan Bruce, consumerfed.org, April 4, 2023.Department of Labor’s 2016 Fiduciary Rule: Background and Issues“Improving Investment Advice for Workers & Retirees,” U.S. Department of Labor, dol.gov, June 29, 2020.Regulation Best InterestRegulation Best Interest (Reg BI) Overview“What Regulation Best Interest Means for Brokers and Asset Managers,” by Aron Szapiro, Morningstar.com, Nov. 18, 2019.“Beyond the FINRA Suitability Comfort Zone,” by Matthew Radgowski and Jill Axline, Morningstar.com, March 9, 2020.Cryptocurrency“Crypto: Risks Abound,” by Micah Hauptman, consumerfed.org, Nov. 17, 2022.“With Crypto, Advisors Need to Tread Carefully,” by Jasmin Sethi, Morningstar.com, Aug. 15, 2022.“Bitcoin in Your 401(k)? Not so Fast,” by Madeline Hume, Morningstar.com, April 27, 2022.Social Media“Investors in the United States: The Changing Landscape,” A Report of the FINRA Foundation National Financial Capability Study, finrafoundation.org, December 2022.“Why You Should Stop Taking Investment Advice From Social Media,” by Sunniva Kolostyak, Morningstar.com, June 16, 2021.Environmental, Social, and Governance“CFA Strongly Supports SEC Proposals to Enhance ESG-Related Disclosures and Update Names Rule,” by Micah Hauptman and Dylan Bruce, consumerfed.org, Aug. 16, 2022.“Amid Charges of Greenwashing, Sustainable-Investment Industry Attempts to Reassure Investors,” by Leslie Norton, Morningstar.com, June 8, 2022.Other“Robert Powell: ‘How Do I Generate the Income?’” The Long View podcast, Morningstar.com, March 14, 2023.Morningstar Investment Conference 2023
    4/11/2023
    49:30
  • James Choi: How to Improve the Way We Present and Make Investment Choices
    Our guest this week is James Choi. Dr. Choi is a professor of finance at the Yale School of Management, where he teaches and conducts research on behavioral finance and economics, household finance, and sociology, among other topics. He is a two-time recipient of the TIAA Paul A. Samuelson Award for outstanding scholarly writing on lifelong financial security, and his work on automatic enrollment into retirement plans has had a major influence on retirement plan policy and design. Dr. Choi is a co-director of the Retirement and Disability Research Center at the National Bureau of Economic Research and an associate editor of the Journal of Finance, among other professional and scholarly affiliations. He received both his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Harvard University.BackgroundBioRetirement and Disability Research CenterAcademics vs. Bestsellers“Popular Personal Financial Advice Versus the Professors,” by James Choi, nber.com, October 2022.Choice Architecture and Retirement Plan Design“Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness,” by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, researchgate.net, June 2009.“Contributions to Defined Contribution Pension Plans,” by James Choi, nber.org, August 2015.“Small Cues Change Savings Choices,” by James Choi, Emily Haisley, Jennifer Kurkoski, Cade Massey, Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, August 2017.“Plan Design and 401(k) Savings Outcomes,” by James Choi, David Laibson, and Brigitte Madrian, National Tax Journal, June 2004.“Saving for Retirement on the Path of Least Resistance,” by James Choi, David Laibson, Brigitte Madrian, and Andrew Metrick, scholar.harvard.edu., Dec. 1, 2005.“Which Early Withdrawal Penalty Attracts the Most Deposits to a Commitment Savings Account?” by James Choi, John Beshears, Christopher Harris, David Laibson, Brigitte Madrian, and Jung Sakong, Journal of Public Economics, Feb. 8, 2020.“Present Bias Causes and Then Dissipates Auto-Enrollment Savings Effects,” by John Beshears, James Choi, David Laibson, and Peter Maxted, hbs.edu, 2022.Retirement Readiness and Policy Response“Borrowing to Save? The Impact of Automatic Enrollment on Debt,” by John Beshears, James Choi, David Laibson, Brigitte Madrian, and William Skimmyhorn, nber.org, July 2019.“The Effect of Providing Peer Information on Retirement Savings Decisions,” by James Choi, John Beshears, David Laibson, Brigitte Madrian, and Katherine Milkman, The Journal of Finance, June 2015.Emergency Savings“Building Emergency Savings Through Employer-Sponsored Rainy-Day Savings Accounts,” by John Beshears, James Choi, J. Mark Iwry, David John, David Laibson, and Brigitte Madrian, journals.uchicago.edu, 2020.Saving, Spending, Investor Behavior“Economists Confirm It’s Actually OK to not Save Money in Your 20s,” by Sarah Hansen, money.com, Sept. 2, 2022.“Why Does the Law of One Price Fail? An Experiment on Index Mutual Funds,” by James Choi, Xavier Gabaix, David Laibson, and Brigitte Madrian, nber.org, December 2005.“Does Aggregated Returns Disclosure Increase Portfolio Risk Taking?” by James Choi, James Beshears, David Laibson, and Brigitte Madrian, National Library of Medicine, Oct. 19, 2016.Other“Brigitte Madrian: ‘Inertia Can Actually Be a Helpful Thing,’” The Long View podcast, Morningstar.com, April 22, 2020.Morningstar Investment Conference 2023
    4/4/2023
    48:10

More Business podcasts

About The Long View

Expand your investing horizons and look to the long term. Join hosts Christine Benz and Jeff Ptak as they talk to influential leaders in investing, advice, and personal finance about a wide-range of topics, such as asset allocation and balancing risk and return.
Podcast website

Listen to The Long View, 言論NPO and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Long View

The Long View

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Long View: Podcasts in Family