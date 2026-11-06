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308 episodes
- Episode 307: Today, John and Hanna discuss what the midterm elections could mean for the data center buildout – and whether there’s a bull case for slowing the AI boom. Then, we unpack why Wendy’s rejected a $1.4 billion buyout bid and adopted a “poison pill” to fend off a takeover. Finally, we round up market headlines, including Warby Parker’s Intelligent Eyewear launch, turnaround efforts at Peloton and Krispy Kreme, and Wonder’s confidential IPO filing.
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The content shared on this podcast is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Brew Markets, Morning Brew and their hosts are not licensed financial advisors. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions or investments. The views expressed are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Morning Brew or its affiliates. This podcast may include paid endorsements or sponsorships
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- Episode 306: Today, John and Shreyas unpack Wall Street’s reaction to the midterm elections and what a divided government could mean for clean energy, Elon Musk’s companies and the AI buildout. Then, we explain why CVS is spinning off its pharmacies… but still holding onto its healthcare empire. Also, we dive into Kraft Heinz’s coffee sale and what consumers trading down from their K-cups means for the industry. Finally, we round up earnings from The New York Times, Wayfair and Duolingo.
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The content shared on this podcast is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Brew Markets, Morning Brew and their hosts are not licensed financial advisors. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions or investments. The views expressed are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Morning Brew or its affiliates. This podcast may include paid endorsements or sponsorships
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- Episode 305: Today, John and Kaila discuss how the midterms and World Cup boosted Fox’s quarter – and whether that momentum can last. Then, we unpack the market reaction to Apple’s earnings and how the AI boom is squeezing the iPhone maker’s margins. Also, we dive into Shopify’s quarterly results, its preparations for holiday season and what AI shopping agents could mean for its business. Finally, we round up the latest earnings from Ferrari, Pfizer, Yum! Brands and Palantir.
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www.brewmarkets.com
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The content shared on this podcast is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Brew Markets, Morning Brew and their hosts are not licensed financial advisors. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions or investments. The views expressed are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Morning Brew or its affiliates. This podcast may include paid endorsements or sponsorships
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- Episode 304: Today, John and Kaila unpack Marriott’s quarterly results, how its loyalty program became a money machine and who wants a bigger cut. Then, we dive into Estée Lauder’s strong quarter and why Gen Z is fueling fragrance sales. Also, we break down the $6 billion Binance hack and the reaction across crypto markets. Plus, we round up the latest market headlines, including Marvell Technology’s acquisition of an optical-components maker, what’s lifting SpaceX shares and why Once Upon a Farm’s stock fell. Finally, we preview Apple’s earnings and the key things we’re watching.
Visit ProShares.com/TQQQBrew
www.brewmarkets.com
Subscribe to the Brew Markets newsletter: https://www.morningbrew.com/brew-mark...
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The content shared on this podcast is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Brew Markets, Morning Brew and their hosts are not licensed financial advisors. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions or investments. The views expressed are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Morning Brew or its affiliates. This podcast may include paid endorsements or sponsorships.
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- Episode 303: Today, John and Hanna discuss Airbnb’s limit on checkout chores, why hosts are pushing back and whether the one-time hotel alternative is becoming more like its competition. Then, we head to Churchill Downs… where the company behind the Kentucky Derby posted a record quarter despite horse racing’s struggles. Finally, we head back to the analyst disco to break down why analysts are making moves on eBay and Sprouts Farmers Market.
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www.brewmarkets.com
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Listen to Brew Markets Here: swap.fm/l/9Qk4z73Z2nEwFiCB4qee
Watch Brew Markets Here: https://www.youtube.com/@BrewMarkets
The content shared on this podcast is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, or investment advice. Brew Markets, Morning Brew and their hosts are not licensed financial advisors. Listeners should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions or investments. The views expressed are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of Morning Brew or its affiliates. This podcast may include paid endorsements or sponsorships
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About Brew Markets
Brew Markets breaks down the day’s most compelling stock market stories and explores what they mean for you. Hosted by John Crotteau and Hanna Horvath, the show delivers refreshing insights into trading trends and money moves, every weekday afternoon.
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