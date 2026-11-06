Episode 304: Today, John and Kaila unpack Marriott’s quarterly results, how its loyalty program became a money machine and who wants a bigger cut. Then, we dive into Estée Lauder’s strong quarter and why Gen Z is fueling fragrance sales. Also, we break down the $6 billion Binance hack and the reaction across crypto markets. Plus, we round up the latest market headlines, including Marvell Technology’s acquisition of an optical-components maker, what’s lifting SpaceX shares and why Once Upon a Farm’s stock fell. Finally, we preview Apple’s earnings and the key things we’re watching.



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