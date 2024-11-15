MBA2547 Why New Ideas Are Keeping You Poor

Do you find yourself jumping from one concept to another, constantly in pursuit of that breakthrough moment? If so, today’s episode is exactly the lesson you need. Omar is here to explain why constantly chasing new ideas might actually be keeping you poor. He shares his personal journey of moving from one idea to the […] The post MBA2547 Why New Ideas Are Keeping You Poor appeared first on The $100 MBA.