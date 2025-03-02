Ep 4 - Patrick Wetherille - Managing Detractors, Working from Anywhere, and Optimizing our Finances and our Lives

My guest this week, Patrick Wetherille, shares a little bit about his experience with optimizing life, managing empathy through start-up culture, and taking advantage of every opportunity to learn from and alongside business minds at every level. As the episode progresses, Patrick shares his thoughts on the importance of being able to work from anywhere and how that very freedom can often bring teams together and create optimized work cultures and production.