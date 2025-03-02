Ep 4 - Patrick Wetherille - Managing Detractors, Working from Anywhere, and Optimizing our Finances and our Lives
My guest this week, Patrick Wetherille, shares a little bit about his experience with optimizing life, managing empathy through start-up culture, and taking advantage of every opportunity to learn from and alongside business minds at every level. As the episode progresses, Patrick shares his thoughts on the importance of being able to work from anywhere and how that very freedom can often bring teams together and create optimized work cultures and production.
--------
30:19
Ep 3 - TikTok "Bans," Email Musts, and Building Resilience for the Inevitable Storm
In this episode, I explore the power of diversifying communication channels, income streams, and the irony of many people knowing they should diversify and yet their not quite being able to walk the same walk. When the TikTok "ban" occurred, I was left wondering why so many creators, all of whom discuss the power and importance of diversification on a daily basis, had not diversified their digital assets, as well, and considered their content as part of their overall portfolio.
--------
17:32
Ep 2 - Market Crashes, Awkward Neighbors, and Overcoming Angel's Landing
In this episode, I do my best to touch on the absolute musts of investing and controlling our emotions. Not only controlling our emotions, but knowing our emotions and our reactions to market volatility first-hand through experience. I attempt to highlight the importance of thinking slightly differently and distantly about the markets and taking a walk when we need to escape from the relentless noise that is encouraging us to panic and make choices that we will, ultimately, regret when the waters calm.
--------
17:29
Ep 1 - Starting With Why
I am thrilled to offer a brief glimpse into the "why" behind building out the podcast. The ability to add nuance, engage other minds, and learn from multiple voices intrigues me and hopefully will help add value to your life. This episode is primarily highlighting what this endeavor will aim to achieve and how each episode might help you move closer to where you need to be with your personal finances, your attitude towards money, and your ability to learn more each and every day and ultimately take control of your own finances.
Your go-to podcast for mastering money and investing. Hosted by Tyler Gardner, a trusted influencer with over 2M followers, Your Money Guide on the Side simplifies the complex, adds nuance to what seems simple, and connects you with the brightest minds in finance, investing, and business. Whether you’re just starting or leveling up, this is your one-stop resource to navigate your own finances with clarity, confidence, and a bit of fun. Let’s get you one step closer to where you need to be.