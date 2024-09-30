Powered by RND
BusinessEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 902
  • How Nicole Negotiated Medical Debt: Listen and Learn!
    Last year, Nicole had a medical scare... which only got scarier when the bills started rolling in. Today, Nicole shares how she negotiated her medical bills and takes you behind the scenes of a real conversation she had with a medical provider.
    --------  
    14:48
  • Four Inflation-Proof Investments
    There's a chance that inflation may rise at the top of next year. To prep, Nicole shares four inflation-proof investments to help your portfolio.
    --------  
    8:49
  • “I Want to Achieve My Financial Goals Within Five Years. What Should I Be Doing Now To Get There?“ (Listener Intervention)
    You know what you want your financial future to look like… but how do you get there? That’s the question today’s Money Rehabber is struggling with. Today, Nicole helps her build a roadmap you can use to meet your financial goals. On this road, you’ll need a financial bestie. That’s where Bank of America comes in. Find all the tools and expert guidance you need for your financial present and future at http://bofa.com/NewProsMedia
    --------  
    18:19
  • Can the President Impact Interest Rates?
    Trump has said that when he's President, he will lower interest rates. But how much control does the President have over the Fed? Nicole explains how Trump is proposing to lower interest rates— and whether or not economists believe these proposals will work.
    --------  
    12:17
  • How To Have An Unforgettable Wedding Without Breaking the Bank
    Sticking to a wedding budget was the #1 challenge couples faced while wedding planning, according to a survey by The Knot done last year. Today, Nicole is going to help you solve that challenge. Nicole sits down with Lauren Kay, wedding budget expert and Executive Editor of The Knot, to give you actionable strategies to stay in-budget— and still have your dream wedding. Plus, Nicole talks about her own wedding and the tips and tricks she used that helped her not break the bank. Ready to say “I do” to your budget? Try The Knot Budget Advisor today here: https://www.theknot.com/wedding-budget
    --------  
    32:46

About Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin

Ever notice that we will talk about everything before we talk about money? Sex? No problem. Politics? Bring it on. Money? Totally taboo. But not for long! Nicole Lapin— the only financial expert you don’t need a dictionary to understand, New York Times best-selling author, and host of Money Rehab— is here to rehab your wallet, so you can get your financial life together once and for all. Episodes are just ten minutes-ish... no frills, just bite-sized tips and tricks so you don’t waste any time. And Nicole wants to hear from YOU! Email the money questions you want answered to [email protected] and Nicole will help–and you could even join Nicole on the show for a one-on-one intervention.
