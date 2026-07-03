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165 episodes
- Naval with three founders who are living in the future: Garry Tan (Y Combinator), Daniel Francis (Abel Police), and Farbood Nivi (A-LIST).
00:00 Guest Intros
02:35 Live in the Future
03:58 Will AI Outsmart us?
07:43 In the Anthropic Breadline
09:59 The Tech Genie Is Out
12:33 We Invested in COVID?!
14:25 Good Writing Is Novelty
18:50 Living Like It's 2028
24:32 Truth dot ai
30:18 Does China have the Weights?
35:38 Everyone has AI Anxiety
39:32 Have Your Agent Talk to My Agent
42:01 What if Open Source takes the Lead?
44:03 The Sun is Setting on Google
48:00 Ride the AGI
50:46 Will There be Startups?
54:05 Defending Taiwan
1:00:05 The California Empire
1:01:26 If the U.S. Falls
1:03:11 Universal Basic Robot
1:06:01 Humans as AI Handlers
- Full episode with 20 minutes of new material at the end.
Software factories, vertical integration, the regulatory frontier, and the autonomous company.
Part 1: Waste Tokens, Save Time
00:00 Three Frontier Founders
01:27 AI Software Factories
04:15 Waste Tokens, Save Time
05:47 Models Instructing Humans
09:29 Is Pure Software Dead?
12:03 You Don't Get Stuck Anymore
Part 2: Vibe Coding Hardware
14:39 Vibe Coding a Turbine Blade
18:07 Open Source Compounds China's Advantage
20:15 You Always Want the Smartest Model
22:44 Software Still Needs Hands
24:43 Humans Are Becoming Verifiers
Part 3: The Regulatory Frontier
27:53 The Regulatory Red Queen Race
32:32 Why There's No Innovation in Healthcare
36:49 We Need a True 50-State Experiment
40:31 China's FDA Is Beating Ours
43:37 Healthcare Is a Communist Society Inside Capitalism
45:57 Sid's Story: N-of-1 Medicine
Part 4: The Autonomous Company
47:49 Autonomous Infrastructure
51:25 Your Job Is to Train the Agent
54:54 The Next Lord of the Rings
59:08 What's Your Definition of Art?
1:05:00 Can AI Have New Ideas?
1:07:03 A Very Large Number of Small Teams
With Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
Transcript: http://nav.al/industrial
- Part 2 of our new format with three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
00:00 Previously…
00:34 The Regulatory Red Queen Race
05:13 Why There's No Innovation in Health Care
09:30 We Need a True 50-State Experiment
13:12 China's FDA Is Beating Ours
16:18 Healthcare Is a Communist Society Inside Capitalism
18:38 Sid's Story: N-of-1 Medicine
Transcript: nav.al/regulatory
- Part 2 of our new format with three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Sonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
00:35 Vibe Coding A Turbine Blade
04:04 Open Source Compounds China's Advantage
06:12 You Always Want The Smartest Model
08:41 Software Still Needs Hands
10:40 Humans Are Becoming Verifiers
Transcript: http://nav.al/hardware
- A new format for the podcast!
With three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
01:27 AI Software Factories
04:15 Waste Tokens, Save Time
05:47 Models Instructing Humans
09:30 Is Pure Software Dead?
12:04 You Don't Get Stuck Anymore
Transcript: nav.al/tokens
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