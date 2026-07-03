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Naval

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Naval
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165 episodes

  • Naval

    Live in the Future

    07/02/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Naval with three founders who are living in the future: Garry Tan (Y Combinator), Daniel Francis (Abel Police), and Farbood Nivi (A-LIST). 
    00:00 Guest Intros
    02:35 Live in the Future
    03:58 Will AI Outsmart us?
    07:43 In the Anthropic Breadline
    09:59 The Tech Genie Is Out
    12:33 We Invested in COVID?!
    14:25 Good Writing Is Novelty
    18:50 Living Like It's 2028
    24:32 Truth dot ai
    30:18 Does China have the Weights?
    35:38 Everyone has AI Anxiety
    39:32 Have Your Agent Talk to My Agent
    42:01 What if Open Source takes the Lead?
    44:03 The Sun is Setting on Google
    48:00 Ride the AGI
    50:46 Will There be Startups?
    54:05 Defending Taiwan
    1:00:05 The California Empire
    1:01:26 If the U.S. Falls
    1:03:11 Universal Basic Robot
    1:06:01 Humans as AI Handlers
  • Naval

    Full Episode: The AI Industrial Revolution

    06/01/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Full episode with 20 minutes of new material at the end.
     
    Software factories, vertical integration, the regulatory frontier, and the autonomous company.
     
    Part 1: Waste Tokens, Save Time
    00:00 Three Frontier Founders
    01:27 AI Software Factories
    04:15 Waste Tokens, Save Time
    05:47 Models Instructing Humans
    09:29 Is Pure Software Dead?
    12:03 You Don't Get Stuck Anymore
     
    Part 2: Vibe Coding Hardware
    14:39 Vibe Coding a Turbine Blade
    18:07 Open Source Compounds China's Advantage
    20:15 You Always Want the Smartest Model
    22:44 Software Still Needs Hands
    24:43 Humans Are Becoming Verifiers
     
    Part 3: The Regulatory Frontier
    27:53 The Regulatory Red Queen Race
    32:32 Why There's No Innovation in Healthcare
    36:49 We Need a True 50-State Experiment
    40:31 China's FDA Is Beating Ours
    43:37 Healthcare Is a Communist Society Inside Capitalism
    45:57 Sid's Story: N-of-1 Medicine
     
    Part 4: The Autonomous Company
    47:49 Autonomous Infrastructure
    51:25 Your Job Is to Train the Agent
    54:54 The Next Lord of the Rings
    59:08 What's Your Definition of Art?
    1:05:00 Can AI Have New Ideas?
    1:07:03 A Very Large Number of Small Teams
     
    With Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
     
    Transcript: http://nav.al/industrial
  • Naval

    The Regulatory Frontier

    05/29/2026 | 20 mins.
    Part 2 of our new format with three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science). 
    00:00 Previously…
    00:34 The Regulatory Red Queen Race
    05:13 Why There's No Innovation in Health Care
    09:30 We Need a True 50-State Experiment
    13:12 China's FDA Is Beating Ours
    16:18 Healthcare Is a Communist Society Inside Capitalism
    18:38 Sid's Story: N-of-1 Medicine
    Transcript: nav.al/regulatory
  • Naval

    Vibe Coding Hardware

    05/28/2026 | 13 mins.
    Part 2 of our new format with three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Sonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
    00:35 Vibe Coding A Turbine Blade
    04:04 Open Source Compounds China's Advantage
    06:12 You Always Want The Smartest Model
    08:41 Software Still Needs Hands
    10:40 Humans Are Becoming Verifiers
    Transcript: http://nav.al/hardware
  • Naval

    Waste Tokens, Save Time

    05/27/2026 | 14 mins.
    A new format for the podcast!
    With three frontier founders: Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).
    01:27 AI Software Factories 
    04:15 Waste Tokens, Save Time 
    05:47 Models Instructing Humans
    09:30 Is Pure Software Dead?
    12:04 You Don't Get Stuck Anymore
    Transcript: nav.al/tokens
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