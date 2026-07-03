Full episode with 20 minutes of new material at the end.



Software factories, vertical integration, the regulatory frontier, and the autonomous company.



Part 1: Waste Tokens, Save Time

00:00 Three Frontier Founders

01:27 AI Software Factories

04:15 Waste Tokens, Save Time

05:47 Models Instructing Humans

09:29 Is Pure Software Dead?

12:03 You Don't Get Stuck Anymore



Part 2: Vibe Coding Hardware

14:39 Vibe Coding a Turbine Blade

18:07 Open Source Compounds China's Advantage

20:15 You Always Want the Smartest Model

22:44 Software Still Needs Hands

24:43 Humans Are Becoming Verifiers



Part 3: The Regulatory Frontier

27:53 The Regulatory Red Queen Race

32:32 Why There's No Innovation in Healthcare

36:49 We Need a True 50-State Experiment

40:31 China's FDA Is Beating Ours

43:37 Healthcare Is a Communist Society Inside Capitalism

45:57 Sid's Story: N-of-1 Medicine



Part 4: The Autonomous Company

47:49 Autonomous Infrastructure

51:25 Your Job Is to Train the Agent

54:54 The Next Lord of the Rings

59:08 What's Your Definition of Art?

1:05:00 Can AI Have New Ideas?

1:07:03 A Very Large Number of Small Teams



With Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Blake Scholl (Boom Supersonic), and Max Hodak (Science).



Transcript: http://nav.al/industrial