Podcast All the Hacks with Chris Hutchins
BusinessInvestingEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Learn all the hacks to upgrade your life, money and travel – all while spending less and saving more. Chris is a life hacker who has saved millions by breaking ... More

  • Money Talks: Navigating Uncomfortable Conversations with Loved Ones with Erin Lowry
    #114: Personal finance expert and and author, Erin Lowry joins Chris to discuss the importance of having financial conversations with your parents, including sharing some specific scripts for initiating the discussion. They also cover financial advisors, estate planning, prenups/postnups, lending money to friends and more! Erin Lowry (@brokemillennialblog), best know for her three-part ‘Broke Millennial’ book series, is on a mission to help millennials navigate the complex world of personal finance, demystifying everything from budgeting and saving to investing and retirement planning. Erin's work has been featured in major publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Forbes. Full show notes: https://allthehacks.com/money-conversations-erin-lowry Partner Deals Masterworks: VIP access to skip the waitlist Athletic Greens: Free 1 year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs Gelt: Skip the waitlist on personalized tax guidance to maximize your wealth MasterClass: Learn from the world's best with 15% off Inside Tracker: 20% off personalized wellness & nutrition plans backed by science Resources Mentioned Connect with Erin: Twitter | Instagram |  LinkedIn | Website Erin’s Books: Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together Broke Millennial Takes On Investing: A Beginner's Guide to Leveling Up Your Money Broke Millennial Talks Money: Scripts, Stories, and Advice to Navigate Awkward Financial Conversations Broke Millennial Workbook: Take Control and Get Your Financial Life Together AARP Report: Family Caregivers Provide $600 Billion in Unpaid Care Across the U.S Seniors & Medicare and Medicaid Enrollees MIT Age Lab Reports Financial Advisory Services: XY Planning Network | CFP Board: Let's Make a Plan Last Week Tonight on Retirement Plans Trust & Will: All The Hacks Members get 50% off 1Password: Password Manager for Families & Businesses Trustworthy: 14-day Free Trial Ramit Sethi’s Podcast: I Will Teach You To Be Rich Ramit Sethi’s Netflix Show: How to Get Rich Erin’s Japan Recommendations: Visit: Kobe | Arima (stay in a ryokan) Do: Take in a Japanese baseball game Eat: Champagne & GYOZA BAR -Tokyo All the Hacks Episodes Mentioned #112: Money + Relationships: Building and Living Your Rich Life Together with Ramit Sethi #91: Die With Zero: Net Fulfillment Over Net Worth with with Bill Perkins Full Show Notes (03:09) The Importance of Discussing Finances With Your Parents (04:52) The Role of Children in Caring for Aging Parents (07:41) Programs Available for Elderly Parents Struggling Financially (09:56) Overcoming the Taboo: How Rare Are Money Talks? (14:26) Breaking the Silence: Approaching Money Conversations With Your Parents (19:43) Financial Discussion Strategies (22:49) Bringing in Third Parties: Using Mediators in Financial Discussions (24:08) Scripts for Talking About Money With Your Parents (27:39) Understanding Estate Planning (28:44) Continuing the Conversation: Keeping Money Discussions Alive (32:06) The Benefits of Working With a Financial Planner (38:19) Financial Course Correction for Retirees (41:18) Discussing Pertinent Information With Your Adult Children (44:13) Advice for Parents (47:51) Important Financial Documents: Compiling, Sharing, and Keeping Them Up-To-Date (54:47) Discussing Prenups and Postnups (1:12:03) Money Talks With Friends: Tips for Having Open Conversations (1:13:50) Loaning Money to Friends (1:14:54) Engagement Rings (1:16:12) Japan Recommendations Connect with All the Hacks All the Hacks: Newsletter | Website | Facebook | Email Chris Hutchins: Twitter | Instagram | Website | LinkedIn
    5/3/2023
    1:17:47
  • Unlocking the Power of Plastic: Maximizing Your Hidden Credit Card Benefits
    #113: Chris takes listeners on a journey into the world of credit card perks, revealing little-known benefits that can save you thousands of dollars. From travel insurance and purchase protection to rental car discounts and concierge services, Chris unveils a wealth of insider tips to help you get the most out of your credit card. Whether you're a seasoned cardholder or just starting out, you won't want to miss this eye-opening exploration of the hidden gems hiding in your wallet. Link to Full Show Notes: https://allthehacks.com/hidden-credit-card-benefits Partner Deals DeleteMe: 20% off removing your personal info from the web goodr: Free shipping on $25 stylish and comfortable sunglasses Masterworks: VIP access to skip the waitlist Rocket Money: Easily cancel your unused subscriptions Vuori: 20% off the most comfortable performance apparel I've ever worn Resources Mentioned Leave a Rating/Review for All The Hacks Chase Sapphire Preferred 80,000 Signup Bonus All the Hacks Credit Card Links Links to Card Benefit Guides Rental Car Discounts: Visa | Amex Platinum Easy Global Entry Appointment: Appointment Scanner APEC Business Card All the Hacks Hotel Upgrade Program 2 for 1 Wine Tastings in Sonoma with a Visa Signature/Infinite Shopping Portal Overviews: Chase | Amex | Citi | CapitalOne 30% off CardPointers Pro All the Hacks Members get 50% off through end of April (join now) Credit Card Concierge Comparison Free ShopRunner Perk: Amex | Mastercard Free Shipt for Visa Cardholders Free FICO Score List Bank Of America: Museums on Us Free Museum Access with Capital One Card: The Cultivist (List of Museums) DoorDash: Chase | Mastercard Lyft Perks: Chase | Mastercard World Elite Visa Card Benefits: Signature | Infinite Mastercard Card Benefits: World | World Elite Full Show Notes (4:31) Credit Card Benefits Overview (7:28) Purchase Protection (9:22) Extended Warranty (10:31) Return Protection (11:18) Price Protection (16:51) Rental Car Coverage (19:50) Delayed Luggage (20:14) Lost/Damaged Baggage (20:55) Trip Delay (21:16) Trip Cancellation/Interruption (22:39) Emergency Evacuation (23:48) Accident Insurance (24:22) Lounge Access (25:36) Global Entry and TSA Pre (28:32) Hotel Collections (30:53) Travel and Rental Car Discounts (35:01) Free Sonoma Wine Tastings (35:36) Cell Phone Coverage (36:33) Shopping Discounts (39:09) Concierges (41:00) ShopRunner (41:24) Shipt (42:01) Lyft (42:54) DoorDash (44:01) Free Credit Scores (44:40) Museums Connect with All the Hacks All the Hacks: Newsletter | Website | Facebook | Email Chris Hutchins: Twitter | Instagram | Website | LinkedIn
    4/26/2023
    42:55
  • Money + Relationships: Building and Living Your Rich Life Together with Ramit Sethi
    #112: Bestselling author Ramit Sethi joins Chris to discuss money and relationships. They talk about building a shared vision for a rich life, the importance of normalizing conversations about money, practical tips for managing finances together. Ramit and Chris also offer advice about how to move beyond surface-level conversations to ask more meaningful questions, highlight the importance of identifying red and green flags in your relationship, and share best practices to help you achieve financial success. Ramit Sethi (@ramit) is a bestselling author of "I Will Teach You to Be Rich, which has sold over a million copies worldwide. He's also the host of the I Will Teach You to Be Rich Podcast and most recently the star of the new Netflix show How to Get Rich. Full show notes: https://allthehacks.com/money-relationships-ramit-sethi Partner Deals NordVPN: Huge discount + 4 months free on the top-ranked VPN Inside Tracker: 20% off personalized wellness & nutrition plans backed by science Fabric: Affordable term life insurance for you and your family Athletic Greens: Free 1 year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs Notion: Try Notion AI free to automate tedious tasks and streamline your work Selected Links From The Episode Ramit Sethi: Website | Twitter | Instagram  Book: I Will Teach You To Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. Just a 6-Week Program That Works  Netflix: How to Get Rich with Ramit Sethi Behind-the-Scenes Pop-Up Newsletter  Recommended I Will Teach You To Be Rich Podcast Episodes: Ep 20: My wife is going to divorce me unless I can stop being so cheap Ep: 80: If I add any more to our $50,000 credit card debt, he will ask for a divorce All the Hacks Podcast Episodes: Ep 9: How to Live Your Rich Life  Ep 107: Italy Unlocked: Insider Tips, Must-See Destinations and Booking Flights/Hotels on Points Ep 43: Why 50/50 Doesn't Work: A New Model for Happier Relationships | The 80/80 Marriage Book and Website   Full Show Notes (00:00) Introduction to Ramit Sethi (02:15) Biggest misconception people have regarding money (03:20) How to apply Ramit’s financial approach (04:46) How Ramit’s conversations have evolved over time (06:11) Financial protocols to follow for a healthy relationship  (08:13) Rewriting the money narrative in your life (10:40) Optimization: Elevating yourself to the level you’re at (12:37) Examining your rich life (14:01) Money Dials: Creating a vision for what excites you about money (20:38) Aligning money dials with your partner (22:31) Should couples have individual finances? (24:05) Best practice for setting up shared accounts (25:51) 80/80 Marriage (27:22) Managing the household finances (32:49) 10-Year bucket list exercise (34:58) Cutting costs and prioritizing where your money flows (36:150) Ramit’s C.E.O. method (37:26) Budgeting: Key numbers to track (40:40) Normalizing conversations about money: Monthly Rich Life Review (42:18) Understanding your feelings about money (47:26) Rules for the important things in your life (52:08) Recommended I Will Teach You To Be Rich Podcast episodes (53:34) Final parting advice and where to find Ramit online Connect with All the Hacks All the Hacks: Newsletter | Website | Facebook | Email Chris Hutchins: Twitter | Instagram | Website | LinkedIn
    4/19/2023
    57:08
  • Mailbag #9: Earning More Points, Top Listener Hacks, Monitoring Price Drops, Paying Taxes on a Credit Card and More
    #111: Host Chris Hutchins covers top hacks from listeners, paying taxes with your credit card, tactics for earning more points, monitoring flights for fare drops, hotel discounts, southwest companion pass and more. This episode is packed with so many great tips and hacks! Full show notes at: https://www.allthehacks.com/listener-questions-9/ Partner Deals Vuori: 20% off the most comfortable performance apparel I've ever worn Daffy: Free $25 to give to the charity of your choice DeleteMe: 20% off removing your personal info from the web StoryWorth: Share your family stories in a custom book (+ $10 off) Wealthfront: Stock investing through curated portfolios for as little as $1 All the Hacks Links All the Hacks Membership Credit Card Links: All the Hacks Credit Card Site | Prototype Card Site Ep104: Optimizing Your Insurance Policies Ep101: Planning the Best Japan Trip Ever Other Links From The Episode Unclaimed Money Sites Trustworthy (Free trial and 20% off) Point.me (Get your first month for $1 with code ALLTHEHACKS) Trust & Will (50% off for All the Hacks Members here) Tax Payment Processors: Pay USA Tax | Pay 1040 | ACI Payments, Inc. 90k Bonus: Amex Gold Referral Current Retention Offers (Miles to Memories) Capital One Shopping Portal Hotel Deals: Club 1 Hotels | Capital One Business Deals Bank of America Premium Rewards Card Southwest Companion Pass Guide Trip Planning: Tripit Pro Full Year Award Search: Seatspy Vacation Rental Comparison: HiChee AI Vacation Planning: ChatGPT | Where To? Luggage Storage: BagsAway Airbnb + Delta Promo MaxRewards Cardpointers (30% for all listeners and 50% off for members) Scan Receipts for Points: Fetch Skip Content Paywalls: 12ft Ladder Fasting for Jet Lag: Harvard Article Award Issue Articles https://onemileatatime.com/how-to-be-your-own-liaison/ https://onemileatatime.com/when-complicated-awards-go-awry/ https://onemileatatime.com/rebooking-award-tickets-irregular-operations/ Full Show Notes (timestamps coming soon) Listener Wins All the Hacks Membership Credit Cards  Earning points and using a credit card to pay taxes Engagement Ring Hacks Earning more points without spending more Prioritizing points bonuses or signup bonuses Retention Offers Listener hacks  Bank of America Cards  Companion Pass
    4/12/2023
    1:01:07
  • Travel Smarter, Cheaper and Longer with Nomadic Matt
    #110: Travel expert and author Nomadic Matt (Matt Kepnes), joins Chris to reflect on their most unforgettable travel experiences and discuss the importance of staying flexible, embracing a slow travel philosophy, and living in the moment. Matt also offers insights on travel insurance, and shares his top picks for off-the-beaten-path travel destinations, must-have travel gear, and effective strategies for planning a budget-friendly trip. Matthew Kepnes (@nomadicmatt) is a bestselling author and and travel blogger. He is the founder and CEO of Nomadic Matt, a website dedicated to budget travel, and the author of several books, including the New York Times bestseller "How to Travel the World on $50 a Day." Full show notes: https://www.allthehacks.com/travel-nomadic-matt-kepnes Partner Deals Pacaso: Free early access to listings and $2,500+ in closing credits Rocket Money: Easily cancel your unused subscriptions Athletic Greens: Free 1 year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs Inside Tracker: 20% off personalized wellness & nutrition plans backed by science MasterClass: Learn from the world's best with 15% off Selected Links From The Episode Matthew Kepnes: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin Books: How to Travel the World on $50 a Day | Ten Years a Nomad: A Traveler's Journey Home All the Hacks: #108 Living a Happier Life, Saying No, and Prioritizing Goals with Derek Sivers Connection Recommendations: Couchsurfing | Bumble BFF | Meetup.com Cards/Points: Charles Schwab Debit Card | Chase Sapphire Reserve | American Express Gold | Bilt | Point.me | Seat Spy Travel Insurance: Safety Wing | World Nomads | Insured Nomads | InsureMyTrip Matt’s Destination Recommendations: Taiwan | Romania | Bulgaria | South Korea | Malaysia | Sri Lanka | Napal | Mexico: San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, Chiapa, Yucatan, Merida, Monterrey, Mexico City Paris Recommendation: Le dit vin    Full Show Notes (00:00) Introduction to Matthew Kepnes (01:19) Biggest travel misconception (03:35) How the travel industry has evolved (07:15) Traveling economically (09:17) Strategies for planning a trip on a budget (11:18) Travel as a professional career (12:32) Making connections and finding experiences  (13:52) Travel resources  (17:51) Memorable travel experiences (19:19) Dealing with travel burnout (21:34) Getting a sense of cultures, customs, and languages (23:10) Overcoming communication barriers (25:30) Finding quality tours (27:01) Matt’s must-have travel gear (28:26) Carrying credit/ATM cards and identification (35:36) Travel insurance (37:57) Dangerous/bad experiences (40:43) Credit card and point resources (42:40) Off-the-beaten-path recommendations (44:42) Travel mindset (47:22) Paris recommendations (47:55) Where to find Matthew Kepnes online Connect with All the Hacks All the Hacks: Newsletter | Website | Facebook | Email Chris Hutchins: Twitter | Instagram | Website | LinkedIn
    4/5/2023
    48:29

