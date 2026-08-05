#285: Bill Perkins joins Chris to unpack what dying with zero really means in practice. They discuss why net fulfillment matters at every stage of life, which experiences are worth prioritizing now, how to bank memory dividends, the questions to ask yourself before spending (or saving), and how to solve for maximum fulfillment.



⁠Bill Perkins⁠ is a hedge fund manager, energy trader, and author of the international bestseller ⁠Die With Zero.



Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/bill-perkins-net-fulfillment-beats-net-worth⁠

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Resources Mentioned

Bill Perkins: ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Website⁠ | ⁠X⁠

Book: ⁠Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life⁠



Full-body MRI Scan: ⁠Prenuvo⁠

⁠Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence⁠



ATH Podcast

#40: ⁠The Power of Regret, Motivation and Good Timing with Daniel Pink⁠

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Full Show Notes

(00:00) Introduction

(01:27) Who Die With Zero Is Really For

(02:32) Defining Net Fulfillment

(03:14) Common Misconceptions People Have About Retirement and Spending

(05:07) Why Money's Value Declines as You Age

(09:12) Time Bucketing vs. a Bucket List

(14:06) Memory Dividends: How Experiences Pay You Back for Life

(20:47) Tactics to Make Your Memories Pay Bigger Dividends

(22:12) Why You Should Start Investing in Experiences Now

(25:39) How Far in Advance Should You Bucket Your Experiences?

(27:27) The Experiences to Prioritize in Your 20s and 30s

(30:35) Chris' Backpacking Trip

(31:33) How to Avoid Getting Stuck on the Hamster Wheel

(33:58) The Five Whys: Questioning the Outcome You Actually Want

(35:54) Bill's Advice to People Who Are Contemplating a Career Upgrade

(39:40) What to Do If You're Afraid of Running Out of Money

(40:39) Attach Your Efforts to Your Goals

(42:52) Letting Go of the Fear of Failure

(44:51) Reframe Your Mindset to Minimize Future Regret

(47:53) Do the Bold Thing

(49:00) What an Hour of Your Time Is Really Worth

(52:06) Should You Be Spending More or Less Money?

(56:47) How Much You Need and When You Can Stop Saving

(01:01:53) Why Doing It Now Also Benefits Your Future Self

(01:02:32) The Coke vs. Pepsi Experiment and How Memory Works

(01:03:46) Deconstructing What You Love About Your Job

(01:05:57) What Bill Loves and Hates About the FIRE Movement

(01:10:58) Get Past Your Habits and Ego to Unlock More Choices

(01:12:44) Why Chris Set a Lower Net Worth Goal

(01:16:08) Solving for Maximum Fulfillment

(01:20:47) The Health Habits That Unlock Everything Else

(01:24:24) Why Diagnostics Are Key to Catching Disease Early

(01:27:58) Where to Find Bill Perkins



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