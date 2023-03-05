Travel Smarter, Cheaper and Longer with Nomadic Matt
#110: Travel expert and author Nomadic Matt (Matt Kepnes), joins Chris to reflect on their most unforgettable travel experiences and discuss the importance of staying flexible, embracing a slow travel philosophy, and living in the moment. Matt also offers insights on travel insurance, and shares his top picks for off-the-beaten-path travel destinations, must-have travel gear, and effective strategies for planning a budget-friendly trip.
Matthew Kepnes (@nomadicmatt) is a bestselling author and and travel blogger. He is the founder and CEO of Nomadic Matt, a website dedicated to budget travel, and the author of several books, including the New York Times bestseller "How to Travel the World on $50 a Day."
Full show notes: https://www.allthehacks.com/travel-nomadic-matt-kepnes
Selected Links From The Episode
Matthew Kepnes: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin
Books: How to Travel the World on $50 a Day | Ten Years a Nomad: A Traveler's Journey Home
All the Hacks: #108 Living a Happier Life, Saying No, and Prioritizing Goals with Derek Sivers
Connection Recommendations: Couchsurfing | Bumble BFF | Meetup.com
Cards/Points: Charles Schwab Debit Card | Chase Sapphire Reserve | American Express Gold | Bilt | Point.me | Seat Spy
Travel Insurance: Safety Wing | World Nomads | Insured Nomads | InsureMyTrip
Matt’s Destination Recommendations: Taiwan | Romania | Bulgaria | South Korea | Malaysia | Sri Lanka | Napal | Mexico: San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, Chiapa, Yucatan, Merida, Monterrey, Mexico City
Paris Recommendation: Le dit vin
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction to Matthew Kepnes
(01:19) Biggest travel misconception
(03:35) How the travel industry has evolved
(07:15) Traveling economically
(09:17) Strategies for planning a trip on a budget
(11:18) Travel as a professional career
(12:32) Making connections and finding experiences
(13:52) Travel resources
(17:51) Memorable travel experiences
(19:19) Dealing with travel burnout
(21:34) Getting a sense of cultures, customs, and languages
(23:10) Overcoming communication barriers
(25:30) Finding quality tours
(27:01) Matt’s must-have travel gear
(28:26) Carrying credit/ATM cards and identification
(35:36) Travel insurance
(37:57) Dangerous/bad experiences
(40:43) Credit card and point resources
(42:40) Off-the-beaten-path recommendations
(44:42) Travel mindset
(47:22) Paris recommendations
(47:55) Where to find Matthew Kepnes online
