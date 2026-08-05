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571 episodes
- Chris and Amy booked a last-minute week in Bora Bora that would have cost over $20,000, almost entirely on points. They break down how it came together, why they chose Bora Bora over Fiji, the Marriott award search quirk that hid available rooms, flying business class in both directions by mixing two airlines, and using card travel credits on the inter-island flights. Then, three nights in, they decided to abandon the deal and pay more to switch resorts. They compare and rank the major Bora Bora resorts, weigh points versus cash, and explain what makes French Polynesia one of the easiest long-haul trips from the West Coast.
Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/bora-bora-on-points-2026/
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For all the deals, discounts and promo codes from our partners, go to: chrishutchins.com/deals
Resources Mentioned
Hotels & Resorts
Hotel Upgrade Program
The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa
Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort
Conrad Bora Bora Nui
The Brando
Le Taha'a
Nanuku Resort
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica
Products
Monopoly Deal
Health & Sauna Research
Bryan Johnson — Is Sauna ACTUALLY Good For You? (90-Day Experiment)
ATH Podcast
#285: Why Net Fulfillment Beats Net Worth with Bill Perkins
#287: Putting Die With Zero Into Practice with Brad Barrett
Hotel Upgrade Program
Best Cards Page
Gift Cards Page
Newsletter
AMA: Submit Questions
Leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Email for questions, hacks, deals, and feedback: podcast@chrishutchins.com
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction
(02:09) How a Kid-Free Trip Came Together
(03:33) How Chris and Amy Choose Vacation Destinations
(13:09) Why French Polynesia Over Fiji
(14:59) Booking The Westin
(20:43) Flying Business Class Both Ways on Two Different Airlines
(26:22) Air Tahiti Nui and the Inter-Island Flights
(31:15) A Surprise First Class Upgrade on Air Moana
(32:47) Arriving in Bora Bora and Checking Into The Westin
(34:29) First Impressions: A Brand-New Property with Great Bones
(37:33) A Thousand Little Cuts: The Westin's Service Problems
(44:50) The Math Behind Checking Out Early
(52:21) The Four Seasons vs. The Westin: What the Extra Money Buys
(59:23) Why the Four Seasons Spa Facilities Stood Out
(01:00:37) Getting Serious About Sauna Again
(01:05:51) Pickleball, Paddleboarding, and Space to Get Lost
(01:08:00) Did the Four Seasons Save the Trip?
(01:13:18) How to Actually Get Deals at the Four Seasons
(01:16:20) Ranking All Four Bora Bora Resorts
(01:19:32) Why Fiji Is Still at the Top of the List
(01:21:45) Where AI Can Go Wrong
(01:23:15) Packing a Travel Med Bag for Remote Destinations
(01:24:20) Final Thoughts and Why Bora Bora Keeps Winning
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Editor’s Note: The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post.
- #288: Chris breaks down exactly where to park your cash to earn the most, whether you have $10,000 or a few million. From high-yield savings accounts and Treasury ETFs to brokerage bonuses and cash management accounts, he explains the tradeoffs that actually matter—and why the highest advertised interest rate isn't always the best choice. He also shares the interactive tool he built to compare nearly 100 cash options based on your specific situation.
Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/where-to-put-your-cash-2026
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For all the deals, discounts and promo codes from our partners, go to: chrishutchins.com/deals
Resources Mentioned
Tools & Resources
Chris's Cash Options Comparison Tool
Doctor of Credit: Best High Yield Savings Accounts
Doctor of Credit: Best Brokerage Bonuses
Doctor of Credit: Best Bank Account Bonuses
FedWatch
Polymarket
Kalshi
Cash Accounts & Fintechs
Silo Markets
Bask® Mileage Savings Account
ATH Podcast
Ep #62: Protect Your Family, Mitigate Taxes and Preserve Your Wealth with Patrick and Mani
Ep #177: Best Bank Account Setup to Earn Interest on All Your Cash
Best Cards Page
Gift Cards Page
Newsletter
AMA: Submit Questions
Leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Email for questions, hacks, deals, and feedback: podcast@chrishutchins.com
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction
(00:49) Why Cash Deserves Its Own Strategy
(02:46) Why the Stock Market Isn't for Cash
(05:18) Why After-Tax Yield Matters More Than the Rate
(08:18) How Different Tax Treatments Change Your Return
(13:05) Building a Cash Comparison Tool in Claude
(14:12) Why Traditional Bank Accounts Are the Worst Option
(14:39) How High-Yield Savings Accounts Really Work
(17:57) Understanding FDIC Insurance and Keeping Your Cash Safe
(19:52) SIPC Coverage for Brokerage Accounts
(20:12) Why Friction Can Cost You More Than Yield
(21:47) Treasuries, Money-Market Funds, and ETFs
(24:05) Cash Management Accounts as a Bridge
(25:30) Box Spreads and Other Advanced Cash Strategies
(28:58) How Cash Bonuses Can Boost Your Returns
(32:44) Negotiating Brokerage Bonuses at Scale
(34:24) Earning Points on Your Brokerage Account with Silo
(41:05) Walking Through the Cash Comparison Tool
(44:11) The Big Takeaways by Tax Bracket
(45:09) The High-Yield Savings Baseline
(48:02) Why Friction Beat Optimization
(50:13) Stacking Bank and Brokerage Bonuses
(54:06) The Best Cash Strategy
Connect with Chris
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Editor’s Note: The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post.
- #287: Chris and Brad Barrett revisit "Die With Zero" and confront how much harder Bill Perkins' ideas are to live than to agree with. They dig into when frugality flips from superpower to liability, the maximizer's struggle to let go, optimizing for the perfect Tuesday over the once-a-year trip, and giving money to your kids while it still matters.
Brad is the co-host of the ChooseFI podcast and co-author of Choose FI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence.
Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/die-with-zero-revisited-brad-barrett/
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For all the deals, discounts and promo codes from our partners, go to: chrishutchins.com/deals
Resources Mentioned
Brad Barrett: Website | X
Book: Choose FI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence
Podcast: The ChooseFI Podcast
Newsletter: The ChooseFI Newsletter
The Tuesday Project
Books & Articles
Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life
The Tail End by Tim Urban
The Skill of Spending | Mr. Money Mustache
Tools
The Big Ass Calendar
Copilot Money
ATH Podcast
Ep #68: Hosting Cocktail Parties, Building Relationships, Museum Strategies and Friends Newsletters with Nick Gray
Ep #189: Beyond the 4% Rule: Smarter Strategies for Financial Independence with Karsten Jeske
Ep #282: Saving Money and Optimizing is My Kryptonite
Ep #285: Why Net Fulfillment Beats Net Worth with Bill Perkins
Best Cards Page
Newsletter
AMA: Submit Questions
Leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Email for questions, hacks, deals, and feedback: podcast@chrishutchins.com
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction
(02:14) Revisiting "Die With Zero" Four Years Later
(06:50) Is Intentional Frugality a Superpower?
(08:48) Where Chris Still Struggles to Spend
(15:04) The Psychology of Spending
(19:53) Maximizer vs. Satisficer: What Are You Optimizing For?
(23:35) Matching Your Effort to the Season of Life You're In
(25:04) How to Let Go When You Want to Do Everything
(31:50) Optimizing for Lasting Happiness
(37:23) Don't Run Away From What Lights You Up
(38:43) What Are You Actually Chasing More Money For?
(44:01) What Are You Really Saving For?
(45:46) Giving Money to Kids (and Causes) While It Still Matters
(50:40) Hedging Retirement Risk by Moving, Not Working Longer
(53:00) Fear Wasting Your Life More Than Running Out of Money
(57:52) Chris's Vision for a Family Summer Camp
(01:02:36) Building a Time-Bucket List of One-Off Dreams
(01:03:44) The Case for Doing "Nothing" on a Trip
(01:04:23) Chris's Three Main Takeaways
(01:06:23) Lowering the Barrier to Real-Life Connection
(01:09:55) Defining Net Fulfillment For Yourself
Connect with Chris
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Editor’s Note: The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post.
- #286: With credit card fees climbing, credits getting harder to use, and points constantly devaluing, it's fair to ask whether earning points and miles is even worth it anymore. In this AMA, Chris breaks down why the fees are still worth it for him (and who they're not worth it for), common mistakes to avoid when running the numbers, and when cash back makes the most sense. He also walks through how to start from scratch, when a high annual fee actually pays for itself, and how to squeeze more out of overlooked spending categories.
Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/are-points-worth-it-ama
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NetSuite: Free KPI checklist to upgrade your business performance
Wispr Flow: Try effortless voice dictation for free
For all the deals, discounts and promo codes from our partners, go to: chrishutchins.com/deals
Resources Mentioned
Best Cards Page
Join the CardTool Waitlist
AMA: Submit Questions
Points Path
Frequent Miler: What are Delta SkyMiles worth?
Frequent Miler: What are Hyatt points worth now that the new award chart is live?
How to Automatically Forward iMessages & Texts to Other Contacts Using Shortcuts
Am I Eligible for a Business Credit Card?
Ep #227: The Path to Becoming an Expert in Points & Miles with Devon Gimbel
Ep #249: Earn More Points in Multiplayer Mode with Kai
Ep #264: Deep Dive on Bilt Rewards and New Bilt 2.0 Cards
Ep #267: Credit Cards: What's in My Wallet for 2026
Ep #280: The Hidden Rules of Credit Card Approvals
Ep #283: Do You Actually Need Travel Insurance?
Gift Cards Page
Newsletter
Leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Email for questions, hacks, deals, and feedback: podcast@chrishutchins.com
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction
(01:11) Why "Coupon Book" Cards Are a Premium-Card Problem, Not a Points Problem
(02:08) Why Points Still Beat Cash Back for Most People
(06:53) When Cash Back Actually Makes Sense
(09:12) The Best Cash Back Cards Earning More Than 2%
(16:05) Why Sign-Up Bonuses Make Points Cards the Clear Winner
(18:01) The Best Business Card Welcome Offers Right Now
(19:45) When a Cash Back Welcome Offer Is Actually Worth It
(25:13) Where to Start If You're New to Points and Miles
(30:49) How to Decide If a High Annual Fee Is Worth Paying
(32:21) Breaking Down a $795 Annual Fee, Credit by Credit
(38:53) Military Members: Open Every Card You Can
(40:36) Fixing the Amazon + Costco + Southwest "Everything" Setup
(43:10) The Right Way to Maximize Gas Spending
(46:03) How to Earn Points Renting an RV
(48:51) Why There Are No Good Cruise Credit Cards
(50:20) Is Priority Pass Still Worth Paying For?
(53:19) How to Maximize Referral Bonuses as a Couple
(56:25) Should Couples Share Cards or Stay Separate?
(01:02:34) The Simplest Way to Manage Points With a Partner
(01:03:32) What to Do With Your Points When You Close a Card
Connect with Chris
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Editor’s Note: The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post.
- #285: Bill Perkins joins Chris to unpack what dying with zero really means in practice. They discuss why net fulfillment matters at every stage of life, which experiences are worth prioritizing now, how to bank memory dividends, the questions to ask yourself before spending (or saving), and how to solve for maximum fulfillment.
Bill Perkins is a hedge fund manager, energy trader, and author of the international bestseller Die With Zero.
Link to Full Show Notes: https://chrishutchins.com/bill-perkins-net-fulfillment-beats-net-worth
Partner Deals
Haven: Skip the waitlist for the best sauna.
Gelt: Skip the waitlist on personalized tax guidance to maximize your wealth
Copilot Money: Free 2 months access to my favorite personal finance app with code HACKS2
DeleteMe: 20% off removing your personal info from the web
Mercury: Help your business grow with simplified finances
For all the deals, discounts and promo codes from our partners, go to: chrishutchins.com/deals
Resources Mentioned
Bill Perkins: Instagram | Website | X
Book: Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life
Full-body MRI Scan: Prenuvo
Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence
ATH Podcast
#40: The Power of Regret, Motivation and Good Timing with Daniel Pink
Newsletter
AMA: Submit Questions
Leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Email for questions, hacks, deals, and feedback: podcast@chrishutchins.com
Full Show Notes
(00:00) Introduction
(01:27) Who Die With Zero Is Really For
(02:32) Defining Net Fulfillment
(03:14) Common Misconceptions People Have About Retirement and Spending
(05:07) Why Money's Value Declines as You Age
(09:12) Time Bucketing vs. a Bucket List
(14:06) Memory Dividends: How Experiences Pay You Back for Life
(20:47) Tactics to Make Your Memories Pay Bigger Dividends
(22:12) Why You Should Start Investing in Experiences Now
(25:39) How Far in Advance Should You Bucket Your Experiences?
(27:27) The Experiences to Prioritize in Your 20s and 30s
(30:35) Chris' Backpacking Trip
(31:33) How to Avoid Getting Stuck on the Hamster Wheel
(33:58) The Five Whys: Questioning the Outcome You Actually Want
(35:54) Bill's Advice to People Who Are Contemplating a Career Upgrade
(39:40) What to Do If You're Afraid of Running Out of Money
(40:39) Attach Your Efforts to Your Goals
(42:52) Letting Go of the Fear of Failure
(44:51) Reframe Your Mindset to Minimize Future Regret
(47:53) Do the Bold Thing
(49:00) What an Hour of Your Time Is Really Worth
(52:06) Should You Be Spending More or Less Money?
(56:47) How Much You Need and When You Can Stop Saving
(01:01:53) Why Doing It Now Also Benefits Your Future Self
(01:02:32) The Coke vs. Pepsi Experiment and How Memory Works
(01:03:46) Deconstructing What You Love About Your Job
(01:05:57) What Bill Loves and Hates About the FIRE Movement
(01:10:58) Get Past Your Habits and Ego to Unlock More Choices
(01:12:44) Why Chris Set a Lower Net Worth Goal
(01:16:08) Solving for Maximum Fulfillment
(01:20:47) The Health Habits That Unlock Everything Else
(01:24:24) Why Diagnostics Are Key to Catching Disease Early
(01:27:58) Where to Find Bill Perkins
Connect with Chris
Newsletter | Membership | X | Instagram | LinkedIn
Editor’s Note: The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, hotel, airline, or other entity. This content has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of the entities included within the post.
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About All the Hacks: Money, Points & Life
Never leave money on the table. This is your shortcut to upgrading your life, money and travel—all while spending less and saving more. Get tactical moves and deep dives into designing a life you’re excited about. Host Chris Hutchins is a life hacker who has saved millions by breaking down every aspect of life and looking to maximize happiness at the lowest cost. Chris and guests like Tim Ferriss, Tony Hawk, Codie Sanchez and Gary Vaynerchuk are here to deliver smart strategies you can plug into your own life—from a money hack that increases your net worth, to a routine change that boosts your productivity.Podcast website
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