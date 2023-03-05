Money + Relationships: Building and Living Your Rich Life Together with Ramit Sethi

#112: Bestselling author Ramit Sethi joins Chris to discuss money and relationships. They talk about building a shared vision for a rich life, the importance of normalizing conversations about money, practical tips for managing finances together. Ramit and Chris also offer advice about how to move beyond surface-level conversations to ask more meaningful questions, highlight the importance of identifying red and green flags in your relationship, and share best practices to help you achieve financial success. Ramit Sethi (@ramit) is a bestselling author of "I Will Teach You to Be Rich, which has sold over a million copies worldwide. He's also the host of the I Will Teach You to Be Rich Podcast and most recently the star of the new Netflix show How to Get Rich. Full show notes: https://allthehacks.com/money-relationships-ramit-sethi Selected Links From The Episode Ramit Sethi: Website | Twitter | Instagram Book: I Will Teach You To Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. Just a 6-Week Program That Works Netflix: How to Get Rich with Ramit Sethi Behind-the-Scenes Pop-Up Newsletter Recommended I Will Teach You To Be Rich Podcast Episodes: Ep 20: My wife is going to divorce me unless I can stop being so cheap Ep: 80: If I add any more to our $50,000 credit card debt, he will ask for a divorce All the Hacks Podcast Episodes: Ep 9: How to Live Your Rich Life Ep 107: Italy Unlocked: Insider Tips, Must-See Destinations and Booking Flights/Hotels on Points Ep 43: Why 50/50 Doesn't Work: A New Model for Happier Relationships | The 80/80 Marriage Book and Website Full Show Notes (00:00) Introduction to Ramit Sethi (02:15) Biggest misconception people have regarding money (03:20) How to apply Ramit's financial approach (04:46) How Ramit's conversations have evolved over time (06:11) Financial protocols to follow for a healthy relationship (08:13) Rewriting the money narrative in your life (10:40) Optimization: Elevating yourself to the level you're at (12:37) Examining your rich life (14:01) Money Dials: Creating a vision for what excites you about money (20:38) Aligning money dials with your partner (22:31) Should couples have individual finances? (24:05) Best practice for setting up shared accounts (25:51) 80/80 Marriage (27:22) Managing the household finances (32:49) 10-Year bucket list exercise (34:58) Cutting costs and prioritizing where your money flows (36:150) Ramit's C.E.O. method (37:26) Budgeting: Key numbers to track (40:40) Normalizing conversations about money: Monthly Rich Life Review (42:18) Understanding your feelings about money (47:26) Rules for the important things in your life (52:08) Recommended I Will Teach You To Be Rich Podcast episodes (53:34) Final parting advice and where to find Ramit online Connect with All the Hacks All the Hacks: Newsletter | Website | Facebook | Email Chris Hutchins: Twitter | Instagram | Website | LinkedIn