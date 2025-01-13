In the second in the series "Wherefore Art Thou", Stephen Barden argues that if human beings need to have a balance of meaning and value with their world, then organizations certainly do. Send us a textFor more information about Stephen Barden and his work please visit:www. stephenbarden.orgor https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenbarden/
22:30
Wherefore Art Thou - Volume 1
Stephen Barden suggests that before we ask ourselves why? - to give us purpose - we could be asking "wherefore?" What is that place where we and our world value one another at the deepest level? And how is that question practical - let alone invaluable- in today's world?
18:59
There's no going back to normal
Stephen Barden follows up on the previous episode's theme of refleting
16:03
Living at work
Despite the fact that flexible and hybrid working has been widely welcomed, there is disturbing evidence that it is leaving many people exhausted and overwhelmed. Equally worrying is that it may be leading to poor management practices and a fragmenting of organizational culture - far more rapidly than we suspected. In this episode, Stephen Barden examines the data so far and advocates that leaders need to completely re-think the way they run their companies and institutions.
22:51
Who Moved My World?
Stephen Barden's central theme in this series on power is that those who believe they have a balanced, manageable relationship with their world are the most effective and healthy members of our society. In this episode he asks the question: why do more and more people feel that they are unheard and that they have little impact in their world? That they have little power in their worlds? Stephen argues that those who feel ineffectual in their own environment will ultimately "move worlds". Historically that meant emigrating or finding sanctuary in sects or communities of like mind. Now, however, we have a new escape route: one that is, literally, close at hand. And, that he argues leaves a dangerous vacuum in society.
We have been sold a myth: that good, successful leaders are fiercely competitive battlers. The aggressive combative leaders we have been taught to admire actually hold a deep seated anxiety that they and their world have a profoundly unbalanced power relationship. That their world is an actual or potential threat. Drawing from his book “How successful leaders do business with their world”, as well as conversations with top leaders, author and coach-mentor Stephen Barden argues that truly successful leaders, those who act on behalf of their entire constituencies, have learned that they and their worlds are partners with a manageable power balance. That their power lies in that balance. (Theme music: "Celtic Spirit" by Julius H. from Pixabay)