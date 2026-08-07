Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
594 episodes
- On episode 254 of The Compound and Friends, Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick are joined by legendary economist and market strategist Ed Yardeni to discuss: the case for the Roaring 2020s, why Ed sees no recession through the end of the decade, his S&P 500 target of 10,000, whether AI is fueling an earnings bubble, rising profit margins and productivity, why this market is different from 1999, the broadening bull market, hyperscaler spending and credit risk, bond vigilantes, the Fed, and what the bears keep getting wrong.
This episode is sponsored by Nuveen. To learn more, visit https://www.nuveen.com/alternatives
Sign up for The Compound Newsletter and never miss out: thecompoundnews.com/subscribe
Instagram: instagram.com/thecompoundnews
Twitter: twitter.com/thecompoundnews
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-compound-media/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@thecompoundnews
Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management.
The Compound Media, Incorporated, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Midsummer’s Melt-Up, Robinhood, SpaceX and Palantir Report, Chips Rip, Leopold’s Margin Call08/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.On this episode of What Are Your Thoughts, Join Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick as they break down another massive week for the markets, including SpaceX's first public earnings report, Palantir's blockbuster quarter, and what strong Q2 earnings say about corporate America. They also discuss the recent semiconductor selloff, the rise and fall of hedge fund manager Leopold Aschenbrenner, Robinhood, the risks of leveraged investing, and Michael's bull case for Floor & Decor.
Topics include:
- SpaceX's first earnings report
- Palantir's explosive earnings
- Q2 corporate profits
- The semiconductor selloff
- Leopold Aschenbrenner's hedge fund collapse
- Robinhood
- Leveraged investing
- Michael's bull case for Floor & Decor
- Josh's mystery chart
This episode sponsored by Janus Henderson Investors. Visit https://www.janushenderson.com/ for more information.
Sign up for The Compound Newsletter and never miss out!
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thecompoundnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecompoundnews
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-compound-media/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecompoundnews
Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management.
The Compound Media, Incorporated, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On episode 253 of The Compound and Friends, Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick are joined by Big Technology founder, Alex Kantrowitz, to discuss: OpenAI and Anthropic’s explosive growth, the threat to traditional software companies, soaring cloud demand, agentic AI, and the diverging strategies of Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Google, and other tech giants. Plus, where AI profits may ultimately accrue, and whether today’s massive spending boom can deliver lasting returns.
This episode is sponsored by ProShares. Learn more at proshares.com.
Sign up for The Compound Newsletter and never miss out: thecompoundnews.com/subscribe
Instagram: instagram.com/thecompoundnews
Twitter: twitter.com/thecompoundnews
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-compound-media/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@thecompoundnews
Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management.
The Compound Media, Incorporated, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
ProShares' disclosure
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its objective. ProShares leveraged and inverse ETFs have a daily investment objective. For any holding period other than a day, your return may be higher or lower than the Daily Target. These differences may be significant.
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses on ProShares.com. Read them carefully before investing. Distributor SEI Investments Distribution Co.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
AI Darlings Wrecked, Earnings Preview META, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, Rate Hike Spook, Nvidia’s OpenAI Deal07/28/2026 | 48 mins.On this episode of What Are Your Thoughts, Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick preview earnings from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple, breaking down the biggest questions facing the market: Is Azure growth enough to justify Microsoft's AI spending? Can Meta's AI investments keep powering ad growth? Will AWS reaccelerate? And what does Apple's capital-light AI strategy mean as Tim Cook prepares for his final earnings call as CEO?
Plus:
- Why the market keeps shrugging off bad news
- The surprising relationship between stock momentum and earnings beats
- The brutal selloff in semiconductors and Corning
- Sam Altman's latest AI warnings and the Hugging Face controversy
- The Fed, market resilience, and what to expect from SpaceX's first earnings call next week.
This episode is sponsored by DBMF. To learn more about the alternative solution for the model revolution check out: https://www.DBMF.com/WAYT
Sign up for The Compound Newsletter and never miss out!
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thecompoundnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecompoundnews
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-compound-media/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecompoundnews
Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management.
The Compound Media, Incorporated, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
DBMF Disclosure
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, it may be obtained by visiting www.imgp.com. The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On episode 252 of The Compound and Friends, Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick are joined by Ron Baron and Michael Baron of Baron Capital to discuss: long-term investing, Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, artificial intelligence, and the power of owning exceptional businesses for decades.
Ron explains how Baron Capital grew from $10 million in assets to approximately $70 billion, why the firm invested repeatedly in SpaceX, and why he believes it could eventually become the world’s most valuable company. Ron and Michael also discuss what they saw in Tesla before most of Wall Street, how they evaluate visionary founders, and what allows them to hold through extreme volatility.
This episode is sponsored by Nuveen. Start your alternative investments journey with Nuveen by visiting http://nuveen.com/alternatives
Sign up for The Compound Newsletter and never miss out: thecompoundnews.com/subscribe
Instagram: instagram.com/thecompoundnews
Twitter: twitter.com/thecompoundnews
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-compound-media/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@thecompoundnews
Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management.
The Compound Media, Incorporated, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About The Compound and Friends
Join Downtown Josh Brown, Michael Batnick, and a rotation of their friends every Tuesday and Friday for expert insight and hot takes on the latest in business and investing. See our disclosures here - https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/Podcast website
Listen to The Compound and Friends, Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Compound and Friends
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Compound and Friends: Podcasts in Family