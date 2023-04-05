Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

Old Money vs. New Money: Which Aesthetic Wins With Wealth?

Cheers, old sport! The TikTok teens have spoken, and we’re here to ask the hard-hitting questions on the latest viral hashtag. What is “old-money aesthetic,” and how does it relate to your money? What does it really take to build generational wealth? And if you were a RollerCoaster Tycoon kid, are you an old-money adult now? We tackle it all. In This Episode: · George advocating for the coastal grandfather movement · Marie Osmond, Bill Gates and thoughts on big inheritances · The Kennedys, the Vanderbilts and other old-money history Helpful Resources: · Get your finances organized, make a plan, build up your confidence, and kick money stress out of your life for good with the EveryDollar budgeting app. Go to www.everydollar.com/smart to get started today! · Be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card when you take our listener survey! Click here to let us know what you think. · Do you have a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George? Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it. · Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy This Week’s Happy Hour Special: Lemon Drop Ingredients: · 2 ounces vodka · 1/2 ounce Cointreau · 1 ounce fresh lemon juice · 1 ounce simple syrup · Sugar Instructions: Apply a light layer of lemon juice to the rim of a cocktail glass. Dip the coated rim into sugar, then set the glass aside. Combine vodka, Cointreau, lemon juice, simply syrup and ice in a cocktail shaker and shake until chilled. Strain the liquid into the prepared cocktail glass and enjoy!