Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

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Whether you love or hate frugal living, this one’s for you! We’re exposing common frugal “hacks” that secretly drain your bank account. Tune in to make sure you’re not sabotaging your budget.



Next Steps:



· 🎙️ Catch our episode Old School Money Habits Making a Comeback? (We Have Thoughts)



· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour



· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Leave us a voicemail with your question at 877-306-1517 or send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.



· 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.







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Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍉 Watermelon Mint Mocktail



Recipe By: olivianoceda



· 1 lime



· Dash of maple syrup



· 1/4 cup fresh watermelon



· 1 ounce lime sparkling water



· Fresh mint



· Ice







Instructions: Slice half of your lime into wedges. Squeeze 4 wedges into your glass. Add a dash of maple syrup, 0.5–1 ounce of lime juice (depending on how tart you want it), 1 ounce of sparkling water. Add watermelon cubes and muddle. Then, take a handful of mint and slap it between your hands 6–8 times. Rub it on the rim of the glass and add it to the drink. Add ice. Top with sparkling water. Mix and enjoy!







Explore More From Ramsey Network:



💰 George Kamel



🎙️ The Ramsey Show



💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights



🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show



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