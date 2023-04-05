Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

Pull up a chair to the happy hour you wish your friends were having. Mix two money experts with some hot takes and a splash of nostalgia, and you get Rachel Cru... More
The ’90s Are Back! (And Coming for Our Cash)
Is Blockbuster about to pull an Abercrombie? Rachel and George discuss the rise and fall of iconic ’90s businesses. Which ones are headed for a comeback, which ones are gone but not forgotten, and how does nostalgic marketing affect your spending today?
In This Episode:
· Are Beanie Babies and other throwback keepsakes a smart investment?
· Has technology ruined our generation and our favorite brands?
· Rachel performing a memorable answering machine rap from her childhood
Helpful Resources:
This Week’s Happy Hour Special: Bottoms Up
Ingredients:
· 1 1/3 ounces cognac
· 2/3 ounce Cointreau
· 1/6 ounce grenadine
· 1/6 ounce heavy cream
· 1 egg yolk
Instructions: Pour all ingredients over ice in a cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake, then strain the liquid into a cold glass and enjoy!
5/4/2023
39:23
Men vs. Women: Who Handles Money Better?
Featuring the very first LIVE audience in the new Ramsey Event Center, Rachel and George tackle a conversation about gender and money from the Smart Conference stage. Is saving and spending always a battle of the sexes? And what’s the biggest threat to getting out of debt: his truck or her Target runs? Listen now and join the party!
In This Episode:
· Our audience helping us predict money tendencies for men and women
· How your upbringing affects your saving and spending habits
· Why Rachel defends the male obsession with grills and George supports brunch culture
Helpful Resources:
This Week’s Happy Hour Special: Breakfast in Manhattan
Ingredients:
· 2 ounces bourbon
· 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
· Dash of Angostura bitters
· 1 tablespoon orange marmalade
Instructions: Pour marmalade and bourbon into a cocktail shaker and stir together. Add in vermouth, bitters and ice, then stir. Strain into a chilled glass and enjoy!
4/27/2023
40:14
Why Fewer People Are Having Kids Today
Does saying yes to babies mean saying no to wealth and retirement? Rachel and George talk about the major money fears stopping Millennials and Gen Zers from starting a family––including the estimated $310,605 price tag per child. 👶💰
In This Episode:
· Smart Money Happy Hour’s new favorite girl dad
· How less babies running around eventually means higher taxes for all of us
· The bizarre pet George co-owned with an ex-girlfriend
Helpful Resources:
This Week’s Happy Hour Special:
The Mom-to-Be Margarita Mocktail
· 1 ounce fresh lime juice
· 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
· 1/4 teaspoon maple syrup
· 1/8 teaspoon pickle juice
· 3 ounces tonic water
· Rock salt (optional)
· Lime wedge (optional)
Want a classic salty margarita rim? Start with a wedge of fresh lime. Swipe it along the rim of your glass. Turn the glass upside down and dip the rim into a plate of rock salt.
Now, we drink! Grab your salted (or unsalted) glass. Add the lime juice, lemon juice, maple syrup and pickle juice. Give it a good stir. Add ice and top with tonic water. Enjoy!
4/20/2023
35:20
Are MLMs Legit? (And Is the “Free” Luxury Car a Scam?)
Whether you love MLMs or just love to hate ’em, none of us are immune to getting a “Hey, hun!” in our DMs. But have all the boss babes really been conned? Join Rachel and George as they take a closer look to find out if MLMs are an entrepreneur’s paradise . . . or just another scam.
In This Episode:
· The fine line between a pyramid scheme and an MLM
· George’s and Rachel’s personal experiences with MLM products
· Solved: the mystery of the free luxury car
Helpful Resources:
This Week’s Happy Hour Special:
The Aviation
· 2 ounces gin
· 1/4 ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur
· 1/4 ounce crème de violette liqueur
· 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
Grab your trusty cocktail shaker and fill it with ice. Add gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette and lemon juice to the shaker. Shake that thing and strain into a glass. For an elevated experience, garnish with a lemon twist! 🛫
4/13/2023
43:32
Old Money vs. New Money: Which Aesthetic Wins With Wealth?
Cheers, old sport! The TikTok teens have spoken, and we’re here to ask the hard-hitting questions on the latest viral hashtag. What is “old-money aesthetic,” and how does it relate to your money? What does it really take to build generational wealth? And if you were a RollerCoaster Tycoon kid, are you an old-money adult now? We tackle it all.
In This Episode:
· George advocating for the coastal grandfather movement
· Marie Osmond, Bill Gates and thoughts on big inheritances
· The Kennedys, the Vanderbilts and other old-money history
Helpful Resources:
This Week’s Happy Hour Special: Lemon Drop
Ingredients:
· 2 ounces vodka
· 1/2 ounce Cointreau
· 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
· 1 ounce simple syrup
· Sugar
Instructions: Apply a light layer of lemon juice to the rim of a cocktail glass. Dip the coated rim into sugar, then set the glass aside. Combine vodka, Cointreau, lemon juice, simply syrup and ice in a cocktail shaker and shake until chilled. Strain the liquid into the prepared cocktail glass and enjoy!
About Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Pull up a chair to the happy hour you wish your friends were having. Mix two money experts with some hot takes and a splash of nostalgia, and you get Rachel Cruze and George Kamel talking unfiltered about what’s going on in the world, pop culture, and how to afford a life you love.