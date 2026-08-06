Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
206 episodes
- 📙 Check out George’s book Breaking Free From Broke.
Taste tests, TikTok trends, a little friendly competition—today may be all about “dupe” culture, but don’t worry, this episode is the real deal as always. You don’t want to miss it!
Next Steps:
· 🎙️ Catch our episode Financial Experts Rank the Worst Spending Habits!
· 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.
· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour
· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
· Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.
· Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
· Get 20% off with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.
Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍸 Strawberry Kiwi Smash
Recipe By: cocktails
· 1/2 kiwi, peeled and diced
· 3 small strawberries, diced
· 2 ounces vodka
· Juice from half a lime
· 3/4 ounces simple syrup
· Club soda or flavored seltzer for topping off
· Diced strawberries and kiwi for garnish
Instructions: Muddle fresh kiwi and strawberries in glass, add vodka, add juice, add simple syrup, shake with ice, pour over ice, then top with club soda. Stir, garnish with diced strawberries and a kiwi slice, serve, and enjoy!
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
💰 George Kamel
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.
If every product is “life-changing” then no product is life-changing. We’re calling consumerism’s bluff by judging wellness and lifestyle fads that are overhyped.
Next Steps:
· 🎙️ Catch our episode Judging People Based on How They Spend Their Money.
· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour
· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
· Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.
· Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
· Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.
Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍹Cucumber Mint Refresher
Recipe By: mocktailswithlilly
· 2–3 ounces fresh cucumber juice (see notes below)
· .75 ounces simple syrup or agave
· 3–4 mint leaves
· Lime sparkling water
· Ice
· Mint and cucumber ribbons for garnish
Instructions: Muddle mint with simple syrup. For the cucumber juice, blend chopped cucumber with some water, then fine strain. You can also sub muddled cucumber for a blend-free version! Add cucumber juice, shake, and strain into a glass over ice. Top with sparkling water and enjoy!
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
💰 George Kamel
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 🎟️ Get your ticket for Investing Essentials today!
When it comes to money, is boring always best? From everyday internet scams to rare lottery success stories, today we’re blind ranking the good, the bad and the just plain dumb of investing.
Next Steps:
· 🎙️ Catch our episode Roasting the Latest Financial and Social Fads (Here to Stay?)!
· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour
· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.
· 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
· Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.
· Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
· Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.
Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍾 French Blonde
Recipe By: Join Jules
2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
2 ounces Lillet Blanc
1 ounce gin
1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur
3 dashes lemon bitters
Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients. Add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick and Nora. Garnish with a grapefruit slice!
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
💰 George Kamel
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- ✅ Connect with one of our Ramsey Trusted providers.
Sure, the world feels like it’s on fire, but hear me out: What if you’re doing better financially than you think? Consider today’s episode the unexpected reset you need!
Next Steps:
· 🎙️ Catch our episode 10 Jaw-Dropping Money Stats About the Average American
· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour
· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.
· 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
· Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.
· Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
· Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.
Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍾 Sauv Blanc Spritz
Recipe By: cheesegal
- 3 ounces sauvignon blanc
- 1 ounce elderflower liqueur
- 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
- Lemon seltzer water
- Lemon wheels, for serving
Instructions: In a glass filled with ice, add the sauvignon blanc, elderflower liqueur and fresh lemon juice. Top with lemon seltzer water and stir. Garnish with lemon wheels. Serve and enjoy!
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
💰 George Kamel
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 💰 Find extra money in just two weeks with our Money Finder Challenge!
Whether you love or hate frugal living, this one’s for you! We’re exposing common frugal “hacks” that secretly drain your bank account. Tune in to make sure you’re not sabotaging your budget.
Next Steps:
· 🎙️ Catch our episode Old School Money Habits Making a Comeback? (We Have Thoughts)
· 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour
· 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Leave us a voicemail with your question at 877-306-1517 or send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.
· 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
· Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.
· Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
· Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.
Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍉 Watermelon Mint Mocktail
Recipe By: olivianoceda
· 1 lime
· Dash of maple syrup
· 1/4 cup fresh watermelon
· 1 ounce lime sparkling water
· Fresh mint
· Ice
Instructions: Slice half of your lime into wedges. Squeeze 4 wedges into your glass. Add a dash of maple syrup, 0.5–1 ounce of lime juice (depending on how tart you want it), 1 ounce of sparkling water. Add watermelon cubes and muddle. Then, take a handful of mint and slap it between your hands 6–8 times. Rub it on the rim of the glass and add it to the drink. Add ice. Top with sparkling water. Mix and enjoy!
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
💰 George Kamel
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Pull up a chair to the happy hour you wish your friends were having. Mix two money experts with some hot takes and a splash of nostalgia, and you get Rachel Cruze and George Kamel talking unfiltered about what’s going on in the world, pop culture, and how to afford a life you love.Podcast website
Listen to Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel: Podcasts in Family
- EntreLeadershipBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Ramsey Show HighlightsBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement