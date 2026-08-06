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Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

Ramsey Network
Business
Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Latest episode

206 episodes

  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

    Luxury vs. Dupe (Can You Spot the Difference?)

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    📙 Check out George’s book Breaking Free From Broke.

    Taste tests, TikTok trends, a little friendly competition—today may be all about “dupe” culture, but don’t worry, this episode is the real deal as always. You don’t want to miss it!

    Next Steps:

    · 🎙️ Catch our episode Financial Experts Rank the Worst Spending Habits!

    · 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.

    · 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour

    · 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.



    Connect With Our Sponsors:

    · Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.

    · Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.

    · Get 20% off with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.



    Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍸 Strawberry Kiwi Smash

    Recipe By: cocktails

    · 1/2 kiwi, peeled and diced

    · 3 small strawberries, diced

    · 2 ounces vodka

    · Juice from half a lime

    · 3/4 ounces simple syrup

    · Club soda or flavored seltzer for topping off

    · Diced strawberries and kiwi for garnish



    Instructions: Muddle fresh kiwi and strawberries in glass, add vodka, add juice, add simple syrup, shake with ice, pour over ice, then top with club soda. Stir, garnish with diced strawberries and a kiwi slice, serve, and enjoy!





    Explore More From Ramsey Network:

    💰 George Kamel

    🎙️ The Ramsey Show

    💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights

    🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show

    📈 EntreLeadership



    Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

    Waste or Worth It: Rating “Life-Changing” Products

    07/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.



    If every product is “life-changing” then no product is life-changing. We’re calling consumerism’s bluff by judging wellness and lifestyle fads that are overhyped.

    Next Steps:

    · 🎙️ Catch our episode Judging People Based on How They Spend Their Money.

    · 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour

    · 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.



    Connect With Our Sponsors:

    · Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.

    · Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.

    · Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.



    Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍹Cucumber Mint Refresher

    Recipe By: mocktailswithlilly

    · 2–3 ounces fresh cucumber juice (see notes below)

    · .75 ounces simple syrup or agave

    · 3–4 mint leaves

    · Lime sparkling water

    · Ice

    · Mint and cucumber ribbons for garnish



    Instructions: Muddle mint with simple syrup. For the cucumber juice, blend chopped cucumber with some water, then fine strain. You can also sub muddled cucumber for a blend-free version! Add cucumber juice, shake, and strain into a glass over ice. Top with sparkling water and enjoy!



    Explore More From Ramsey Network:

    💰 George Kamel

    🎙️ The Ramsey Show

    💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights

    🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show

    📈 EntreLeadership



    Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

    Blind Ranking the Internet’s WILDEST Investment Stories

    07/23/2026 | 43 mins.
    🎟️ Get your ticket for Investing Essentials today!

    When it comes to money, is boring always best? From everyday internet scams to rare lottery success stories, today we’re blind ranking the good, the bad and the just plain dumb of investing.

    Next Steps:

    · 🎙️ Catch our episode Roasting the Latest Financial and Social Fads (Here to Stay?)!

    · 🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour

    · 📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it.

    · 💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.



    Connect With Our Sponsors:

    · Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.

    · Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.

    · Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.



    Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍾 French Blonde

    Recipe By: Join Jules

    2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

    2 ounces Lillet Blanc

    1 ounce gin

    1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur

    3 dashes lemon bitters



    Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients. Add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled coupe or Nick and Nora. Garnish with a grapefruit slice!







    Explore More From Ramsey Network:

    💰 George Kamel

    🎙️ The Ramsey Show

    💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights

    🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show

    📈 EntreLeadership



    Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

    10 Signs You’re Doing Better Than Most Americans

    07/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    ✅ Connect with one of our Ramsey Trusted providers. 

    Sure, the world feels like it’s on fire, but hear me out: What if you’re doing better financially than you think? Consider today’s episode the unexpected reset you need!

    Next Steps:

    ·   🎙️ Catch our episode 10 Jaw-Dropping Money Stats About the Average American

    ·   🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour

    ·   📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it. 

    ·   💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.

     

    Connect With Our Sponsors:

    ·   Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.

    ·   Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.

    ·   Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.

     

    Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍾 Sauv Blanc Spritz

    Recipe By: cheesegal

    -       3 ounces sauvignon blanc

    -       1 ounce elderflower liqueur

    -       1 ounce fresh lemon juice

    -       Lemon seltzer water

    -       Lemon wheels, for serving

     

    Instructions: In a glass filled with ice, add the sauvignon blanc, elderflower liqueur and fresh lemon juice. Top with lemon seltzer water and stir. Garnish with lemon wheels. Serve and enjoy!

     

    Explore More From Ramsey Network:

    💰 George Kamel

    🎙️ The Ramsey Show

    💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights 

    🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show

    📈 EntreLeadership

     

    Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel

    Frugal Hacks That Could Go Too Far

    07/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    💰 Find extra money in just two weeks with our Money Finder Challenge!

     

    Whether you love or hate frugal living, this one’s for you! We’re exposing common frugal “hacks” that secretly drain your bank account. Tune in to make sure you’re not sabotaging your budget.

    Next Steps:

    ·   🎙️ Catch our episode Old School Money Habits Making a Comeback? (We Have Thoughts)

    ·   🍸 Follow Smart Money Happy Hour on TikTok: @smartmoneyhappyhour

    ·   📱 Submit a Guilty As Charged question for Rachel and George! Leave us a voicemail with your question at 877-306-1517 or send a DM to @rachelcruze or @georgekamel on Instagram! Be sure to type “GUILTY?” at the top of your message so we don’t miss it. 

    ·    💵 Create a free budget and find more margin with EveryDollar.

     

    Connect With Our Sponsors:

    ·   Check out the FAIRWINDS Credit Union exclusive account bundle.

    ·   Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.

    ·   Get up to 40% off the exclusive bundles with code SMARTMONEY at Cozy Earth.

     

    Today’s Happy Hour Special: 🍉 Watermelon Mint Mocktail

    Recipe By: olivianoceda

    ·   1 lime

    ·   Dash of maple syrup

    ·   1/4 cup fresh watermelon

    ·   1 ounce lime sparkling water

    ·   Fresh mint

    ·   Ice

     

    Instructions: Slice half of your lime into wedges. Squeeze 4 wedges into your glass. Add a dash of maple syrup, 0.5–1 ounce of lime juice (depending on how tart you want it), 1 ounce of sparkling water. Add watermelon cubes and muddle. Then, take a handful of mint and slap it between your hands 6–8 times. Rub it on the rim of the glass and add it to the drink. Add ice. Top with sparkling water. Mix and enjoy!

     

    Explore More From Ramsey Network:

    💰 George Kamel

    🎙️ The Ramsey Show

    💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights 

    🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show

    📈 EntreLeadership

     

    Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Pull up a chair to the happy hour you wish your friends were having. Mix two money experts with some hot takes and a splash of nostalgia, and you get Rachel Cruze and George Kamel talking unfiltered about what’s going on in the world, pop culture, and how to afford a life you love.
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